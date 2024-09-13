A 2010 study that followed MBA students as they searched for jobs during school and after graduation found there was one element that determined how easily they found work.

The study of 350,000 people revealed the thinking pattern that is the biggest predictor of success — dispositional optimism.

Dispositional optimism is the belief that positive outcomes occur more often than negative ones. The study found that the more people thought about their professional futures in an optimistic way, the more successful they were.

According to psychologists, there are two types of optimism: Dispositional optimism, or big optimism, and situational optimism, or little optimism.

Situational optimism pertains to a more narrow viewpoint, focusing on outcomes in specific situations. In contrast, a person with dispositional optimism holds the belief that more good things happen to them than bad things.

Whether that belief is true or not doesn’t actually matter in terms of outcomes that dispositional optimists experience. In fact, even when their belief in themselves and their future successes were, as they say, delulu, optimists still saw impressive results.

An optimist’s outlook might not be based on a tangible reality, but it does serve them well as far as future opportunities go.

The study found that optimists had better job search outcomes than pessimists with similar skill sets.

The optimists of the group spent less effort on their job search yet were offered jobs faster. They were also more likely to be promoted than other employees and moved their way up the corporate ladder in two years.

In general, optimists were seen as more charismatic by their peers. Charisma has a huge effect on how others see someone's capacity for success.

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

The study touched on the reasons why a person might follow a more positive thinking pattern. Optimists could be aware of their talent in a way that allows for them to cultivate confidence. In other words, they believe in themselves, and they think their future is bright, even when it might not be.

Optimism can also empower people to push through any adversity they experience, as they hold strong in their belief that good things lie on the other side of hardship.

Among the various reasons why optimists might have more success, one explanation is that they harness positivity as a coping mechanism. Their perspective that life will move in their favor may establish their ability to adapt to changes and downturns in a way that pessimistic people just don’t.

They’re more likely to reframe negative environments and employ positive coping because they hold strong in their belief that everything will work out. They actively engage in solutions and make plans for their next steps, while relying on their social support networks.

The study posited that people’s expectations for how their future will unfold can influence how they act in the present. By seeing themselves and their abilities in a positive light, optimists set themselves up for success.

For those of us who tend toward the darker side of life, the study might seem like it leans heavily on a "Positive Vibes Only" outlook, yet it makes a very valid point. Seeing yourself in the place you want to be in can lead you farther on your journey than you ever expected.

While toxic positivity can be problematic, it seems as though basking in the light of your own glow is the best way to push yourself forward, wherever you hope to go.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture and all things to do with the entertainment industry.