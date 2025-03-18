10 Unfiltered Behaviors That Reflect A Person's True Character Far Beyond A Pretty Face

I’ve spent most of my life awkward and in my head. I always wanted to make a good impression, so I learned a ton from my mistakes and did everything possible to improve my relationships.

A person's true character is often revealed in unfiltered behaviors — far beyond a slick, pretty appearance oozing with charm — and observing these behaviors can provide profound insights into someone’s true nature and who they are at their core. A genuine personality always shines through in these moments of unfiltered behavior.

Here are the unfiltered behaviors that reflect a person's true character beyond appearance:

1. They have a calming influence

It’s easy to fall into the habit of self-directed concern when in social situations. "How am I coming across?" "Do I look stupid?" Choose to enjoy your interaction and allow your calm aura to relax those around you.

2. They quit bad habits

Much of our sense of confidence is developed in moments when we needn’t perform. We create an identity when we do things that make us feel bad about ourselves.

A poor self-image will flood into all areas of life. Live well and with pride, and you will exude an attractive energy. While shame can sometimes motivate change, inducing it might not be the most effective approach for breaking habits, as it can lead to counterproductive reactions like avoidance or aggression

Instead, a 2017 study recommended focusing on identifying triggers, disrupting patterns, and replacing unhealthy behaviors with healthier ones, which is a more constructive strategy.

3. They listen beyond words

Most people are not present in conversations. They’re too busy thinking about the next witty thing to say.

This is why you set yourself apart by listening. I mean listening. Why? Because a vast amount of communication is non-verbal. You’ll surprise people by how well you read them when you truly listen.

4. They don't reveal every aspect of themselves

What happens when you consistently tell everyone about every dirty detail of your life? People know exactly who you are. There’s no mystery here. For attraction to flourish, we can’t know everything about you. Be mysterious.

According to a 2018 study, while self-disclosure generally benefits relationships and well-being, revealing too much or wrong information can negatively affect individuals with low self-esteem. Putting words to negative emotions and thoughts can change their nature from affective to cognitive, leading to reappraisal and reduced negative affect.

5. They're physically relaxed

You may be nervous, but if you’re closed off to another person physically and psychologically, this will unlikely be felt as warmth by others. Drop your shoulders, loosen up physically, and take up more space. This not only signals a welcoming aura, but it will relax you, and your mind will still.

6. They soften their face

I’ve been known to tighten up when speaking with people, and my expression can be too intense. You needn’t smile like you're crazed; you will appear more attractive by softening your expression with a light smile.

A 2022 study concluded that this perception is linked to the what is good is a beautiful effect, where attractive individuals are often seen as possessing more positive traits. Beyond individual dispositions and experiences, a person's cultural background and the associated norms and ideals regarding emotion will further shape their facial expressions, as will the stresses and emotional experiences associated with their social class.

7. They make others look important

A counterintuitive concept in human behavior is that those who appear important often make others look important. Insecure people highlight faults in others. Attractive leaders forget themselves and make others look and feel great.

8. They slow their movements

I can be a twitchy little creature when I’m nervous, especially after a coffee. Speaking and moving in quick, jerky movements is normal for many.

Being slow demonstrates emotional control and status while calming you down, so you think more clearly. It is a habit that becomes engrained over time. Slowing down movements, especially with mindful awareness, can lead to increased relaxation, reduced stress, and improved cognitive function while impacting our perception of time.

However, a 2019 study found that some individuals may experience fear or resistance when attempting to slow down, as it can lead to the surfacing of repressed emotions.

9. They ask questions few others ask

Most people jabber on about themselves and their problems. They are immersed in a world of "me." By showing curiosity for others, especially in an area unique to the person in front of you, you will stand out.

10. They ignore complaining, drama and disrespect

Many of us fall into negative and critical speaking habits. We moan, complain, and gossip, which is low-quality behavior.

You demonstrate your class and status by being unattached to it. Steer the conversation away from such bleakness and bring it back to color and optimism.

