People often think that to be financially successful, you must have a high-paying job and a frugal lifestyle. While both can certainly add to your financial comfort, you don’t need to be a millionaire entrepreneur or limit your grocery list to just five items to experience financial improvements.

With the right mindset and decision-making, there are numerous brilliant ways to improve your financial situation without altering your lifestyle. All it takes is being smarter with the money you already have, rather than sacrificing comfort.

Here are 11 brilliant ways to glow up financially without having to change your lifestyle at all:

1. Automate your savings

Glowing up financially starts with good saving habits. Setting up an automated savings account, where a portion of your income is transferred into a savings or investment account, is an ideal way to save money without requiring any manual effort. Even as little as $10 from your overall salary weekly will add up quicker than you think.

Setting up automated savings accounts will help you achieve your financial goals in the long run. According to Bankrate, “By setting up automatic transfers specifically tailored to each of your savings goals, you can ensure that your savings align with your specific objectives. These goals might include building an emergency savings fund, saving for a down payment on a house, or funding your child’s education.”

2. Check for subscription overlaps

How many times have you downloaded an app or streaming service that required a subscription and never used it again? Don’t worry, we all have!

A study by Apple World Today found that Americans waste $32.84 a month on unused paid subscriptions. We often fail to realize that we are paying unnecessary fees for services we don’t even need, wasting our money.

If you want to improve your financial situation, take the time to review your apps and note all the streaming services that charge a subscription fee. Determine which ones you absolutely need and which ones are just taking up space on your phone, and then unsubscribe or cancel the rest.

3. Use cashback rewards programs

Cashback rewards are a type of credit card benefit or rewards program that allows you to receive a percentage of your purchases back as a rebate, typically in the form of a statement credit or direct deposit. They are a great way to save money, but only if you use them wisely.

It’s easy to justify unnecessary purchases by saying, “I’ll get 5% back,” but the reality is that you're still spending 95%. Also, remember that missing payments on your rewards cards can also result in additional late fees and impact your credit score, which, over time, means you're spending more money in the long run.

Even though having rewards cards does not require drastic lifestyle changes, paying off your monthly balance on them is a must. As long as you do that, you’ll be getting money rewards you’d spend anyway!

4. Create a budget and stick to it

There are several budgeting tools available on the Internet and in app stores that can help you save money. These budgeting platforms offer features such as expense tracking, budget creation, and financial goal setting, which help you manage your financial goals effectively.

It is easier to save money when you realize just how much you’re spending. According to a Debt.com survey, the percentage of people who say budgeting has helped them get out of or stay out of debt increased from 73% in 2018 to 89% in 2024.

5. Shop around for better insurance rates

Insurance rates, whether they be for auto, home, or health, have a way of silently draining your bank account. According to Bankrate, the average U.S. driver spends approximately $2,638 per year on full coverage car insurance, or $220 per month. The 2024 KFF Employer Health Benefits Survey revealed that the average American spends $8,951 per year on single health insurance coverage.

However, you don't have to stick with the same insurance you've had for years just because it was renewed. Often, there are better, more competitive insurance rates that will ultimately save you a significant amount of money in the long run.

To take advantage of the most competitive insurance rates, shop around for home, auto, or renters insurance at least once a year to see if you can find a policy that is significantly cheaper than your current ones.

Many people are over-insured and have extra services they don’t need. You can adjust your coverage by removing services such as roadside assistance and rental coverage. If you’ve never needed them before, biting the bullet and opting to get rid of them can save you more money in the long run.

6. Pay your bills on time to additional fees

Late fees are a silent drain on your finances. Many individuals spend a significant amount of money paying additional fees that are tacked on to their bills when they are not paid on time. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, credit card late fees alone cost U.S. households and businesses over $14 billion in 2022.

Thankfully, it's easy to avoid these additional expenses by paying your bills on time, or better, ahead of schedule. Not only are on-time payments one of the easiest ways to avoid unnecessary fees, but they also protect your credit score and spare you a whole lot of stress.

To ensure you meet your monthly payments, setting up automatic payments that withdraw the minimum amount straight from your account is often a good method you don't have to think about, but you have to make sure you have enough money in your account to be able to cover these payments (which can often come out a day or two early if the bill date hits on a weekend or holiday). Always keep a buffer in your bank account. Establishing even a small cash cushion helps avoid overdrafts, which can be even more costly if a payment is due sooner than expected.

7. Check your credit report annually

If you’re a credit card owner or take out loans, it's crucial to be proactive with your credit report. Even if you’re diligent with your credit card usage, you could be missing something that may be increasing your interest rates.

Your credit score may have dropped, or perhaps you missed a payment — changes to your credit score can affect your interest rates and prompt credit card companies to alter your credit limits or minimum payments. In some cases, this could even disqualify you from having the line of credit altogether (leading them to close your account suddenly). Regularly monitoring your credit report helps keep your interest rates manageable and avoids unexpected financial changes.

8. Sell unused gift cards

How many times have you come across an old gift card and discovered it still has a balance, just waiting to be spent? According to Bankrate, Americans leave approximately $23 billion unspent on gift cards annually, with each person averaging $244 in unused balances.

We often receive them as gifts from others, and they can easily get tucked away in our pockets and wallets, never to be used. Even if we may never use them, other people certainly would. You can replace the unused gift cards in your pockets with a significant amount of money by selling them online.

You may enjoy having the extra $5 cash more than getting a free Starbucks coffee.

9. Take advantage of employer benefits

Many employees are unaware of, or simply do not take advantage of, the benefits offered to them by their employers. Things like HSA matching, commuter benefits, or gym reimbursements often go unused.

Companies tend to gloss over them during onboarding, when employees are already overwhelmed with all the information they are trying to learn. However, as an employee working for a company, you are entitled to these benefits.

Many employers cover substantial costs, such as health insurance premiums. Not taking them up on this and other benefits could mean paying thousands of dollars out of pocket for services that could have been covered each year.

10. Utilize loyalty programs

Loyalty programs for grocery stores, coffee shops, gas stations, and airlines often offer rewards, coupons, and special discounts for purchases you're already making. If you’re a regular customer at places that offer loyalty programs, you can save yourself a lot of money in the long run.

Not only do loyalty programs save you money, but they also add more to the pockets of your favorite businesses. Studies show that members of loyalty programs can generate 12-18% more incremental revenue than non-members.

11. Share streaming service logins with family and friends

Instead of paying for your own individual subscription services, you may be able to save more money by consolidating with your family and signing up for a plan that will benefit all of you. Streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and Disney+, offer family plans that allow multiple users to share one account for a reduced cost.

For example, a Spotify Family plan subscription for up to six users costs $19.99 per month. If each family member contributes their share of the subscription, the total per person is less than the cost of paying for individual plans. Family plans allow you to save more money without having to cut back on your favorite content.

