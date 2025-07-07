Some people are intent on avoiding hard work in any way they can. Whether it's at work, at home, or in a relationship, deeply lazy people use specific phrases to make you believe they will get something done or to get you off their backs. These words are meant to keep them away from accountability, duck motivation, and keep everyone's expectations low.

The phrases deeply lazy people use to get someone to stop pushing them so hard are defense mechanisms that keep them securely in their comfort zones and help them resist change. If you recognize them, you can encourage real follow-through, or at least avoid falling for silly excuses.

Here are 11 phrases deeply lazy people use to get someone to stop pushing them so hard

1. 'I work better under pressure'

lukas_zb from Getty Images Pro via Canva

On first listen, this phrase sounds ambitious. You might believe this person knows how to get the job done, no matter what time constraints they face. But it's actually code for, "I don't feel like doing it right now, so I'm going to wait until the last minute and hope everything turns out okay." It's an excuse masked as a productivity hack because they know that working well under pressure is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

This is a subtle way of postponing tasks without appearing to be an irresponsible person. The phrase turns delay into an intentional choice, rather than what it actually Is: avoidance. The lazy person ends up scrambling at the last minute and not putting their best foot forward, or failing to do the task altogether. It could be helpful to remind them that proper preparation provides positive results.

2. 'You're stressing me out'

Africa Images via Canva

This phrase easily translates to, "Your high expectations are making it hard for me to fly under the radar." Lazy people like to turn the focus on you to make you the problem instead of the fact that they are not taking responsibility. Your insistence that they exert effort is making them uncomfortable, and they don't like that. So, they deflect and make your response to their lack of action the problem instead of their lethargic energy.

This emotional shift puts the burden on you instead of them. You might feel guilty for all of the supposed pressure you are putting on them, and back off. They are counting on the fact that you will not want to be the bad guy, and in the end, the job goes undone. Mission accomplished. They get to chill, and you are afraid to bring the topic up again.

3. 'I have my own way of doing things'

Africa Images via Canva

When a lazy person doesn't want to do what's being asked of them, they might tell you this, but they really mean, "I don't plan on doing anything anytime soon and want you to go away." They want you to think they don't need your input because they have an extra-special process that is so much better than what you are suggesting. It's a great way to avoid following through in a timely manner.

The truth is that they don't want to do it your way or even at all. It's not a bold statement about their independence, but a safeguard against structure and efficiency. Their own way usually adds up to no way. Nothing gets done, and you are left disappointed with their failure to act. The person refusing to listen to your step-by-step instructions might appear to have an aversion to authority, but if you peel the layers back, you'd likely find deep-seated laziness.

4. 'I'll get to it eventually'

Japan photos via Canva

Lazy people either procrastinate or avoid taking action altogether. The promise to get to it at some vague time in the future reduces immediate pressure and rarely results in actual follow-up. They kick the can down the street until they eventually run out of time. They might rely on the aforementioned ability to work well under pressure, but that, too, will fail them in the end because it never really pans out.

In terms of relationships, this can be a noncommittal phrase, stringing a person along and never truly dedicating yourself. When dealing with a lazy person, "Not now" might mean, "Maybe never." It sounds reassuring, but it's just another delay tactic wrapped up as a promise. Days, weeks, or months pass, and you follow up, but they push their internal deadline out more and more until time runs out.

5. 'I want to take my time and get it right'

Africa Images via Canva

When you hear this, you might believe that the person saying it is responsible. They sound thoughtful and considerate, but this is yet another stall tactic a lazy person keeps in their arsenal. They use a guise of perfectionism to avoid detection of their inertia. They are simply buying time and giving you good vibes about how dedicated they are to quality.

The truth is that this feigned perfectionism is just procrastination with its own public relations team. It presents the stall as a responsibility when it is the exact opposite. They never get around to starting the task and stay in a state of perpetual preparation that never shifts to decisive action. A woman who has been waiting forever for her man to propose might hear this phrase as he drags her through year after year of limbo.

6. 'I'm not feeling it today'

Filograph from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Laziness can come from a variety of factors. Lack of clear goals, low self-esteem, entitlement, and even depression can cause a person to avoid moving in their own life. But for those labeled lazy, they are often not in the mood to do what they need to. They rely heavily on vibes, so if they don't feel like doing something, that's the only justification they need to kick back and relax, avoiding any effort at all.

They are telling you that they don't want to do it, and that is a valid excuse in their minds. Lazy people's actions are tied to motivation, and if that isn't present, nothing happens. Everyone has an off day here and there, but to be truly considered "lazy", every day brings a new reason that you are just not feeling it, and nothing ever moves forward.

7. 'It's not that serious'

Mikhail Nilov from Pexels via Canva

This phrase minimizes the importance of a certain task to justify inaction. A lazy person says it to make you feel ridiculous for caring about it at all. They think you care too much and would desperately like you to stop trying to make them care as much as you do. It doesn't matter to them, and they want to convince you that it shouldn't matter to you either.

Downplaying the seriousness of a task or the consequences of failing to complete it is their way of gaslighting you into lowering your expectations. If they can get you to feel silly about stressing about something so minute, the issue will get ignored until it becomes a real problem. Then, the expected fallout happens, and they are shocked, but you saw it coming and let them change your mind.

8. 'I'm mentally preparing'

Africa Images via Canva

This statement is the perfect excuse for a lazy person. You can't see their thoughts, so who are you to question their cognitive function? They claim the inner work is happening, and you believe that it will result in great outcomes, but it rarely manifests into external results. It's almost unquestionable, because everyone has their own way of thinking, and how you process might differ from how they do it. When you hear this, you know, without a doubt, that absolutely nothing has happened yet.

But they want you to think something significant has happened. They pretend that they are making internal progress, but if you could see what's going on in their head, the actions they are supposed to take are the furthest thing from their mind. They are simply stalling so they can continue to do nothing. No matter how long you wait, they will never exit the mental preparation stage.

9. 'I've been meaning to do that'

Africa Images via Canva

This particular line creates an illusion of good intentions. It's like bookmarking a task, but never going back to finish it. It's not a slip of their memory, but another way of explaining why they have failed to take any action again. They pretend that they were just on the precipice of getting it done, but something happened that pulled them away.

It makes inaction sound like almost-action and lowers your frustration with them without really making any progress. But the way you will identify them as lazy is that every time you approach for a status update, they will sound like a broken record, just about to do it, almost did it, or meant to do it. Either way, the job remains undone, and there is a high likelihood that it will never happen.

10. 'I will do it when I feel better'

bowie15 from Getty Images via Canva

I know a couple of people who are stuck in a state of mystery illness that only pops up when there is a job to be done. They want you to empathize with the fact that they are under the weather, especially at work. As a human resources professional, we never try and force someone to do a thing once they let us know they are sick. We do, from time to time, raise an eyebrow, fully aware that their sickness is not genuine, but a good excuse to avoid doing their job.

It implies a future action that will probably never come. Their energy is off, their motivation is lost, their head is hurting, the stars aren't aligned. There's always something that needs to be organized before they can do what's asked of them. They are awaiting the perfect moment that really doesn't exist. They have weaponized their wellness to delay you indefinitely.

11. 'Can't you just do it? You're better at it'

Lisa from Pexels via Canva

This one is so good. They flatter your confidence to get you to do their job for them. It redirects responsibility with a manipulative compliment, and many people fall for it. Human beings have a psychological need for positive feedback. Compliments release dopamine that creates feelings of pleasure. That positive reinforcement creates social bonds that might inspire a person to jump in and do it themselves.

This is not genuine. It is strictly manipulative. Lazy people use flattery to offload accountability. Before you know it, they are gone about their business while you do their work and yours. When the realization that you have been bamboozled hits you, you become resentful and feel foolish, while they have accomplished their goal of avoiding the task without guilt.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.