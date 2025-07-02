Your Parents Raised You Right If You Can’t Stand These 11 Money-Wasting Habits

When it comes to money habits, our parents are usually the first people we learn about finances from. By observing how they manage their finances, the priorities they have when it comes to saving, and how they avoid overspending, we can learn how to handle our own money as we grow older and start earning it. Considering we live in an economy where the majority of people are struggling, making smarter financial choices is essential, which means the lessons our parents taught us might come in handy.

Many of us don't think twice about the daily purchases or random splurges that can really make a dent in our wallets. However, if your parents instilled in you the importance of being frugal and spending money only when necessary, it means you're someone who thinks twice before making any purchase. Some people might call you cheap, but in reality, if you can't stand these money-wasting habits, it means your parents did a good job.

Here are 11 money-wasting habits you can't stand if your parents raised you right

1. Ordering takeout for every meal

While it's extremely convenient to order Uber Eats or DoorDash for every meal, especially if you're someone who doesn't like to cook, those charges can add up to the point where your bank account suffers. If your parents raised you right, you're aware that ordering takeout should be something you do once every couple of weeks or even once a month, not something you do every single day or multiple times in a week.

Now more than ever, delivery has become quite popular. According to the report "Off-Premises Restaurant Trends 2025," 51% of respondents said picking up takeout or ordering drive-thru meals is essential to their lifestyle. Another 41% say they rely heavily on delivery.

For one, cooking isn't that hard, and there are so many recipes for people who aren't that good in the kitchen. You're not only saving money, but you're also eating healthier because you're cooking your own meals and seeing exactly what goes into every dish.

2. Ignoring subscription charges you aren't using

There's nothing that'll drain your bank account faster than those sneaky subscription charges for services that you don't even use that much. Maybe you're just too lazy to cancel them because in your mind, $5 a month isn't really doing much to your wallet, or you've convinced yourself that you actually need that subscription and you'll use it one day.

According to a survey from media company CNET, six in 10 U.S. adults are considering splitting with some of their paid subscriptions. Most of their reasoning boiled down to the prices and how quickly they tend to add up.

But the reality is, if you're not actively watching your Netflix account or using Instacart to order your groceries, then the best thing you can do for you and your money is to just cancel it. When you've grown up with parents who make smart money decisions, it means you're someone who keeps track of your expenses. You refuse to pay for something you're not using, and that's a good habit to have.

3. Leaving lights on all day

It might not seem like much at first, but leaving the lights on in your home all day long, even when you're not actually in the room, can drive up your electricity bill, which in turn means you're wasting money. It's also about the principle of not wasting electricity when you don't need it. According to the Department of Energy, turning lights off when you leave a room not only saves money on your bill, but since we're all in the midst of summer, it'll also help reduce heat.

If you grew up with parents who had strict money habits, they would turn off every light in the house if it wasn't in use. When you were all leaving, they'd take the extra time to go from room to room and turn off every single light, even the small lamp in the corner. There's really no reason to keep the lights on, and by turning them off, you'll notice how much of a difference it makes in your bill at the end of the month.

4. Paying for bottled water

At first, individuals who are constantly buying $5 bottled waters all of the time might not seem like much, but those $5 can truly add up. If your parents were strict about things like that during your childhood, then you're someone who sees those small charges as eventually making a dent in your bank account. A survey found that almost 9 in 10 Americans say they have a positive opinion of bottled water as a beverage choice.

The better thing to do, especially financially, would be to invest in a quality water bottle that's reusable and a Brita filter. Whenever you're going out, just fill up the reusable water bottle with your filtered water from the fridge. You'll save yourself a couple of dollars, and you won't have the guilt of constantly having a million plastic water bottles just piling up by your bedside table at night.

5. Throwing away leftovers instead of eating them

Throwing away leftovers is another way to throw away money. It's not just wasted food, but the fact that you've spent your hard-earned dollars on a meal only to throw it away after putting it in the fridge. Growing up, if your parents were particular about leftovers, you often heard that having extra food means you have something to eat for the next couple of days. Leftovers truly are a lifesaver.

According to a survey from HelloFresh, 83% of respondents admitted to "always" or "often" making more food than they can finish, usually with the intention of having leftovers. On average, the survey found that nearly a third of Americans admit they’re likely to forget about leftovers once they’re out of sight.

When you don't feel like cooking, you can just pop it in the microwave or oven, and you have something to eat. Throwing them out means you'll just have to spend more money later to eat something else. It just feels careless and a poignant way to waste perfectly good money and perfectly good food.

6. Not splitting streaming accounts with family and friends

Considering streaming services are what a majority of people are using nowadays, many of these companies have taken it upon themselves to raise their monthly prices. Paying full price for a streaming service has become a bit of a chore for some, which is why it's a great money-saving hack to share an account with your family or friends.

A survey found that even though 33% of Americans admitted to having to create their own streaming account after password crackdowns from companies like Netflix, another 56% say they are still sharing passwords.

It's truly the modern version of your parents finding the best coupons and hacks to make sure they're not wasting a single dollar. It's not as if you need a streaming account all to yourself anyway. This way, not only are you cutting your entertainment expenses in half, but other people can get good use out of it if you're not someone who watches things like Netflix or Hulu every single day.

7. Not returning things you don't like

It's so easy to order a bunch of clothes, have them delivered, try them on, and realize you don't actually like them. Instead of returning them, you stuff them at the bottom of your closet. Out of sight, out of mind, but it's only doing a disservice to your wallet. Returning things can be a bit of a headache, from having to print out a return label and bringing it back to a shipping center.

But, in the long run, you're saving yourself from wasting money. Growing up with parents who were particular about their money meant they didn't think twice about returning anything that they didn't actually like. You're better off taking it back and using the money you get to buy something you do actually like, or just take it as a sign that you may not even need that item to begin with.

8. Always buying lunch at work instead of meal-prepping

It may seem harmless at first, but choosing to buy lunch at work instead of bringing something from home. However, if your parents raised you right, then you most likely heard a million times as a child, "We have food at home," whenever you wanted to stop at McDonald's or some other fast-food service. That mindset may have seemed ridiculous as a child, but now, as an adult, there really is food at home.

There's no reason to spend $20 to $40 on a meal when you can easily pack something for yourself that's just as delicious and, most importantly, cheap. It doesn't mean you don't have to treat yourself to a meal every now and again, especially if you don't feel up for meal-prepping, but it ends up being a slippery slope, and you really don't want to make that a habit.

9. Not cancelling free trials on time

It's so easy to sign up for a free trial and tell yourself that you'll cancel it once the week is over, but life can become quite hectic, and unless you write it down, you'll forget. However, if you're someone who grew up with parents who were incredibly meticulous about wasting money, then you're someone who makes sure you remember each time to cancel a free trial.

It's money down the drain when you think about it, especially if you know you're not actually going to use that service. Those forgotten little charges always add up, and if you forget to cancel that free trial, it means you're stuck with that service, and your bank account has been depleted.

10. Not using online coupon tools when shopping

Using coupon finder extensions like Honey and Rakuten means you're actively saving money even if you're shopping and paying for things. If you grew up with parents who taught you the value of a dollar, it means you'll try to save money at every corner, even when you're browsing on your computer.

These browser extensions help save you a couple of dollars at checkout, and while it may not seem like a lot, over time, you'll realize that you've managed to save hundreds of dollars instead of paying full price for clothing. A lot of these extensions are free and don't take much to set up. Even if you don't think you'll use it, you'll be surprised at how handy they can be.

11. Booking flights without comparing different airlines

There's absolutely nothing cheap about needing to book a flight, but if you grew up with financially savvy parents, you know that the best thing to do is always to compare flight prices with different airlines. It doesn't take much to search for various flights to your desired destination, or even set a price alert so you can be notified when a price has dropped or is cheaper than when you first looked.

It's not about being cheap, although there's nothing wrong with that, but about being smart and knowing how to outsmart the travel industry, which is always trying to squeeze every last dollar from consumers.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.