11 Things Average People Think Are Status Symbols That Mean Nothing To Highly Intelligent Minds

Don’t try to impress the intelligent with these things. It’ll fail.

Written on Jul 12, 2025

Things Average People Think Are Status Symbols That Mean Nothing To Highly Intelligent Minds panophotograph / Shutterstock
Did you ever meet someone who seemed to fall for almost any little trick in the book? In the world of status symbols, that seems to be the case all the time. Most of us average people tend to snap up items that really don’t seem to do much in terms of actually benefiting our lives. Still, we love them and we adore how status symbols make us feel.

With that said, status symbols don’t always work as intended. Highly intelligent people might not get that thrilled about the way you flash your cash. In many cases, these status symbols won’t really carry the same water they do to you. If you're trying to impress or woo a smart person in your circle, you might want to avoid these status symbols. They probably won’t actually impress the smartie in your life.

These are 11 things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds

1. Sports memorabilia

things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds sports memorabilia Erik Mclean from Pexels via Canva

So, I’ll start off with a point that I have more of an opinion about than others. Unless the highly intelligent person in your life has a major thing for sports or views sports memorabilia as an investment vehicle, chances are high they won’t be impressed with the sports-related stuff you have in your home.

The reason why is simple: it’s a game. It’s a part of pop culture. Playing baseball probably won’t cure cancer anytime soon. Sports memorabilia can be worth a fortune, but most highly intelligent people I know will only be able to be impressed by how much it’s worth. The meaning behind it likely won’t be that big of a deal to them.

2. Luxury watches

things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds luxury watches magnez2 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

While having a $50,000 watch is impressive, given that you can afford to spend that much on it, the truth is that it’s not a significant status symbol otherwise. Intelligent people can be mildly impressed by the ability to say you own something expensive, but what they really look for is meaningless as a status symbol.

Watches are generally considered to be a blend between wearable art and a status symbol. Yet, for most intelligent people, they often come off as a bit frivolous or desperate. Many wealthy people don’t even like wearing them because they can be heavy and can cost a fortune to repair.

3. Ultraluxury cars

things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds ultraluxury cars Adrian Newell from Pexels via Canva

This is another major status symbol that never really hits right unless you’re part of the supercar community. The amount of money spent on one of these machines is impressive, but most highly intelligent people aren’t very enamored wth flashy stuff.

The engineering in supercars is impressive, but many intelligent people tend to see this purchase as a form of overcompensation. Besides, why buy a car that you can’t even legally drive?

4. Crazy parties

things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds crazy parties Edoardo Tommasini from Pexels via Canva

Whether they admit it or not, most people find being invited to crazy, wild parties to be a bit of a status symbol. Getting an “in” at the right party helps most people feel like they’re part of the “in” crowd. It’s nice to feel like you’re part of the cool kids group, isn’t it?

While most people tend to want to be a part of the in-group, highly intelligent people aren’t that bothered if they’re not invited. Part of the reason is that intelligence has been mildly linked to introversion. The other part is because intelligent people often have better things to do, such as having deep conversations with others.

5. Designer clothes

things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds designer clothes Stel Antic from corelens via Canva

Unless the highly intelligent person is a fashion professional, chances are high that they won’t really care what you wear. Designer clothes are a status symbol for the average person who wants to look good and also signal to others that they can afford the outfit of their choice.

The thing is, clothes tend to go out of style fast. They rarely ever really do anything in terms of making a powerful statement. Designer clothes are also not seen as a smart investment. So, intelligent people tend to avoid them.

6. Video game prizes

things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds video game prizes EVG Kowalievska from Pexels via Canva

Like with many of these status symbols, video game prizes and awards are very niche-specific and subculture-specific. Some video game prizes are incredibly rare and can actually be worth a bit of money if you are really into a game.

However, those status symbols don’t mean much to a smart person who isn’t part of the subculture. After all, they’re usually more interested in stuff that has real-life value.

7. NFTs

things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds NFTs grandbrothers's Images via Canva

Does anyone still think of NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) as a status symbol? The Bored Ape Yacht Club was one of the most clear examples of this trend in motion, with people going so far as to spend millions on an “ape” of their own, alongside NFT copycats galore.

At one point, this was a major hype moment for all the techies of Silicon Valley. Nowadays, they realized they were just paying for a stupid digital picture. Go figure.

8. Getting attention for their physical appearance

things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds getting attention for their physical appearance Deagreez from Getty Images via Canva

We all know that getting attention for one's looks tends to be a bit of a status symbol among certain people. It’s a status that suggests that someone is attractive enough to get pretty much whatever it is they want, which is an increasingly difficult task in today’s dating sphere.

Let’s be honest. Getting attention for how you look is a nice little self-esteem boost, but it’s not a status symbol. Smart people tend to look for more interesting, deep relationships than those based on appearances alone.

9. Corporate titles

things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds corporate titles studioroman via Canva

There’s a new movement going on in the workplace where raises involve a change in title, but not a change in pay. It’s one of the trickier ways that companies try to get more work out of an employee—and honestly, it’s a smart move on the part of the company.

Foolish people will often cling to a title that can change in a heartbeat. Highly intelligent people will see this for what it is: a sleight of hand.

10. Celebrity shout-outs

things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds celebrity shout-outs NoSystem images from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Did you know that some folks see celebrity shout-outs and connections as a major status symbol, even among those who are no longer very relevant? It’s a thing. In fact, it’s a major form of marketing known as “influencer marketing.

Admittedly, it’s nice to see a celebrity shout your name out. However, the truly intelligent in our society won’t be too heavily swayed by what their favorite wrestler or singer wants to eat for dinner.

11. Being part of the in crowd

things average people think are status symbols that mean nothing to highly intelligent minds being part of the in crowd SDI Productions from Getty Images Signature via Canva

It’s hard not to want to fit in with the in crowd at school, at work, or wherever you are. It’s normal human nature to want to be included in the popular crowd. However, inclusion is not everything, and at times, it can actually be self-destructive.

Many foolish people have spent themselves poor trying to impress people who don’t matter, for reasons they don’t even understand. Don’t be that person. You’re smarter than that.

