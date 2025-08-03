A lot of families have been caught off guard and realize there is no such thing as job security anymore. If we want to survive, we have to put our precious, expensive eggs in different heavily tariffed baskets. Having a side hustle has become a necessity to make ends meet with the ever-skyrocketing cost of living.

Got free time? Not anymore. Working-class families often use free time to earn extra income, which might confuse the wealthy, who are usually many generations removed from financial struggle. But for the vast majority of the population, maximizing all our productive time is required due to the limits of our salaries and job insecurity. Here are some freelance and remote jobs that the working class does with pride to earn a bit of extra cash.

5 side hustles that are normal in working-class families but confuse wealthy people:

1. Virtual assistant

If you like working from the comforts of your own home, you can always apply to be a virtual assistant. Your main work would be to provide online administrative support to businesses.

What’s more, there are lots of online courses and training that can help you kick-start your journey, if you have the extra income to afford them.

2. Online teaching

If you’re passionate about teaching, you can apply to be an online teacher. Many global students are willing and interested in learning.

You can apply online, and you will have a video conference interview. Once approved, you can start teaching and earning. Check out 51 Talk and VIPKid for more details.

3. Online surveys

There are lots of surveys that pay up to $35 once you complete their questionnaires. This won’t make you rich, but it’s also a good way of earning while passing the time.

Take note, though, that you won’t qualify for all surveys, but it’s worth trying out. You can check the surveys of Swagbucks, Inbox Dollars, and Survey Junkie, to name a few.

4. Freelance writing

If you have a writing talent, make the best of it. There are many businesses and professionals who are in search of writers. You can help create blogs, content, and even social media posts.

There are a variety of things you can do with your talent in writing, especially with the presence of the internet. You can start your freelance writing with Upwork, Fiverr, and Studybay.

5. E-commerce

We all know someone who has been doing online selling in one way or another. Social media provides us with a great platform on which to connect and on which to do business. It’s cost-effective, and it has a huge audience.

If you have clothes you don’t wear anymore or you’re into baking, you can always share your stuff with your network. Doing business has never been easier. It’s good to try it while we’re all at home browsing through our newsfeed.

These are only a few of the side hustles we can work on while waiting for the economy to collapse. There are many other ways we can try to survive financially as the chasm between the working and the oligarchic classes grows more extreme.

One of the lessons we have learned from this history is the need to explore other ways of structuring society. We need societal stability and not another stop-gap method of side hustles that don't allow us any free time to relax.

Syrine Gladys Podadera is a writer who focuses on health and wellness, mental health, and self-care.

