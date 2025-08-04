Financial success doesn't just depend on how much money you make, but hinges on how you choose to spend, save, and manage what you have. Even those with a decent income still struggle to build or maintain the wealth they've accumulated. The secret is to manage your finances to the point where you only spend money on necessities, rather than based on emotions or impulse.

People who always say certain phrases stay broke no matter how much money they make, and can determine how the way they view finances affects their wallets. Because when you hold a negative mindset about money, you stop yourself from reaching financial abundance.

People who always say these 11 phrases stay broke no matter how much money they make

1. 'I can't afford it'

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

When people who are broke say that they can't afford to get something, they place themselves in a mindset of giving up before even trying. Not having funds for basic necessities, like a home or clothing, can lead people to believe that they should live without it because that is just how life is. Even someone with a high income can feel broke if their mindset is stuck in this type of negative loop.

Scarcity can lead to financial avoidance, and when finances feel tight, individuals will ignore bills or statements to cope emotionally, which is not a strategy that leads to financial stability. Instead, they should encourage problem-solving or financial creativity to get themselves out of their rut. There are plenty of ways to make money doing gig jobs or side hustles if they are desperate.

Advertisement

2. 'Money doesn't grow on trees'

fizkes | Shutterstock

People who always say "money doesn't grow on trees" stay broke no matter how much money they make. This is a classic adage used by parents when they want to humble their children or stop them from making a purchase they feel will harm them financially.

Financial scarcity can affect focus and people's financial behaviors. People would rather stash their money in low-interest savings accounts instead of investing it. While money doesn't grow on trees in the literal sense, placing it into a savings account rarely gives it the opportunity to grow.

As much as this phrase is used in several different types of families, some might be surprised that wealthier individuals use it when speaking to their children. There is a common misconception around wealthy families that their children are taught how to be more financially responsible compared to low-income people, but this is all an illusion.

In fact, wealthier children often lack money management skills because their parents take care of the finances for them. They rarely, if ever, get the opportunities to build their own names for themselves.

Advertisement

3. 'I'll never be rich'

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

People dream of being rich but rarely know how to obtain it. Yes, it takes hard work, determination, and discipline, but it also takes skill. Everyone is good at something, and that is what can make you wealthy, either financially or emotionally.

Saying that you will never be rich will leave you stuck in a stagnant place, worrying about your finances. When you constantly tell yourself negative things about money, you create a self-fulfilling prophecy that you will regret later on. This causes your actions to align with the words that you speak by avoiding investments, not saving properly, and settling for less than what you deserve.

Wealth isn't just about the physical dollars in your bank account, but how you think and what you put out into the universe.

Advertisement

4. 'I work hard, I should be able to spend my money'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Working hard your entire life and having savings to show for it is something to be proud of; however, spending it just because you feel like you are entitled to it can have you in a financial bind down the road.

Friends or family members who want you to live comfortably will encourage you to spend within your means. This is something that you should be glad about because that means there are people in your life who are able to warn you of your money spending habits.

Simply earning more doesn't guarantee financial freedom if your spending habits and money attitudes don't evolve alongside your income. According to research published in PLOS One, Impulsive spending tendencies are strongly associated with financial distress.

So, to avoid the stress of financial instability, you can make a financial plan where you keep track of the things you purchase. This is the easiest way to ensure that your years of hard work were not in vain.

Advertisement

5. 'I'll start saving when I earn more'

BearFotos | Shutterstock

Some people are content with having no savings, but saying that you'll start saving money once you earn more or get a higher paying job is just closing the door on any possibility of improvement. You create a cycle of delaying what you have rightfully worked for. No matter how much money you make, you will always struggle to build a financial safety net for yourself if you keep delaying opportunities.

The truth is that financial habits matter more than income. A 2025 Nerdwallet survey found that the average employed American saves 23% of their take-home pay, with 43% saying they transfer money from their checking to savings accounts at random intervals when they have extra money.

Waiting for a pay raise solves nothing and postpones your financial growth. Breaking this pattern starts with shifting your focus from when to now. Start saving small if you have to, in order to get the momentum going.

Advertisement

6. 'Investing is too risky'

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

People tend to stay destitute, not because they don't earn enough money but because of their limiting beliefs to how they handle money. One of the most damaging phrases is to say that investing at the moment is too risky.

The truth is that investing is always risky; that's the point of it. When you play the lottery or gamble at a casino, it has the same level of risk. But one never takes the risk, they will never win or better their financial situation.

There is a difference in how men and women view their finances. A report from Janus Henderson Investors found that 40% of women saw themselves paying off their debts over the next three years, while 38% of men saw themselves growing their investments. This goes to show the difference between what men and women value when it comes to their finances.

Women think of their short-term finances, while men think of their finances long-term. Neither is wrong in their views, as choosing what gets paid and what doesn't is a matter of preference.

Advertisement

7. 'Saving is pointless at my age'

shurkin_son | Shutterstock

People who always say "saving is pointless at my age" stay broke no matter how much money they make. While many believe investing and saving money is pointless, we only have one life to live. So, the idea that money should be at the center of our worlds is a limiting factor.

Unfortunately, this isn't the reality of our world, and in order to live a comfortable life you need currency to make that happen. True financial peace comes from a balance between the two. You can enjoy your life now yet still prepare for what's ahead.

That's not to say that people should hoard resources or every dollar, but setting aside a small amount creates options for the future. Things like taking time off, handling emergencies, or even investing long-term can be far more valuable than small splurges here and there.

Advertisement

8. 'I'm not good with numbers'

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Stating that you are not good with numbers makes others believe you cannot be trusted with money at all. It's never great to discourage yourself around others because it shows that you are either weak or incompetent. It also stops you from learning more about how to hone your financial skills.

One thing most people can agree on is that they wish they were taught more about financial literacy when in school. Learning what debt is and how to manage it, or even how to do their own taxes, could have been beneficial to them when they became adults.

Now that they are older, they have the opportunity to learn again and retrain themselves in these matters. You don't have to be good with math or numbers to make money, all you need is to put a little effort every single day into your money management to change your life for the better.

Advertisement

9. 'I'm not good with money'

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

People who always say "I'm not good with money" stay broke no matter how much money they make. That's because telling the world that you are not good with money is similar to saying that you're not good with numbers. Not only can it show a level of incompetence, but it can make others wary about lending money to you out of fear that you won't pay it back.

The belief in one's ability to manage money is equally important to being financially literate. Having financial self-efficacy can directly affect your ability to save or invest in certain areas. People who are good with money try their best to remain out of debt by avoiding credit cards or taking out loans.

Changing your stance from never doing something to learning to doing can shift your perspective. Stating that you are learning to manage your money better or are willing to learn shows others that you are trying.

Advertisement

10. 'Everyone's in debt'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

In our society, it seems like a right of passage for people to get themselves into debt one way or another. Whether that's through student loans or credit cards, many will say that you are better off than most to have these financial hurdles in the way.

There's just one problem: everyone being in debt is fine until it's time to pay that debt off. While debt may be common, normalizing it without a plan to get out of it creates a living paycheck to paycheck lifestyle regardless of your income. Having this mindset can lead to complacency, where you continue to see your debt rise without doing anything to lower it.

You shouldn't live in a world that forces you to choose to either work your entire life to enjoy retirement, or get yourself into debt by seeking a higher education.

Advertisement

11. 'Money is the root of all evil'

FabrikaSimf | Shutterstock

Saying that money is the root of all evil in the world is a classic line that correlates money to corruption. While this is one viewpoint that is shared by many, it's not money itself that corrupts; rather, it's what it represents in our world and how we give it meaning.

We see money as the epitome of success, and the more you have it the more influential you become. If we collectively take away that meaning, it suddenly holds no power.

A study published in Collabra: Psychology found that individuals who believe that money is evil tend to be less materialistic and report higher self-esteem. However, this mindset is often linked to avoiding financial responsibility and poorly aligned monetary behaviors.

It's far worse than simply money being evil or corrupt. We have to come to terms with the fact that people who look like us can be wicked enough to use money as a tool to make their corruption worse and take advantage of others.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.