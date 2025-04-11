While many of the things wealthy people refuse to do when they’re tired but broke people still do are rooted in institutional flaws and economic inequality, they still have the choice and freedom to say “no,” prioritize their personal interests, and enjoy their free-time. Many low-income people don’t have that same luxury, especially considering that the majority of them are simply struggling to get by — burdened by debt, living paycheck-to-paycheck, and struggling to pay for basic necessities as costs continue to rise.

By recognizing that wealth isn’t just about making purchases but also about having the freedom to make choices, we can better understand the daily stress, anxiety, and experiences their low-income counterparts face. By making an effort to understand, we can better empathize and collectively work to make economic comfortability more accessible from everyone to achieve.

Here are 11 things wealthy people refuse to do when they’re tired but broke people still do

1. Go to work

While low-income workers feel pressured to go to work even when they’re tired or even sick in order to pay their bills and maintain their job security, many wealthy people have the freedom afforded by assets, passive income, and savings to take time off when they need it.

According to a study from the University of Georgia, burnout caused by overwork and financial stress doesn’t just impact a person’s physical and mental wellbeing, it can lead to lowered job satisfaction, making everyday life that much harder for low-income workers.

2. Helping others

According to psychology experts Patricia Lockwood and Jo Culter, there’s a link between financial class and generosity. Low-income people are more likely to give to others and fund generous causes than their wealthier counterparts, often fueled by the experience of financial stress and adversity.

Experiencing scarcity increases prosocial behavior, according to research this pair cites, in ways that can sometimes enhance community and belonging, but occasionally add to burnout symptoms and stress.

Whether it’s a community burden or out of personal guilt, it’s one of the things wealthy people refuse to do when they’re tired that broke people still do. Even if it’s a small favor like driving a neighbor to the airport or picking up groceries for a struggling family, low-income households go out of their way to consistently help others, even when they’re tired, financially struggling on their own, or burnt out.

3. Refuse to admit when they’re exhausted

Wealthy people have the freedom to take time off from work, hire a babysitter, or even take a vacation when they admit they’re tired or exhausted, but for low-income people that are forced to overwork themselves or even work through illness, they often don’t have the same privileges.

Wealthy people can admit when they’re exhausted and burnt out, because they also have the freedom to mediate their stress, while low-income people feel a pressure and obligation to “push through” their stress or anxiety.

4. Maintain superficial relationships

From keeping up with small talk with co-workers at work to having neighborly relationships, many low-income people are more likely to exert energy on draining connections than their wealthy counterparts. In some cases, it may protect their job stability, security at home, or be a means to help serve their communities, but those are a few things lower on the priority list for their wealthy counterparts.

This is part of the reason, coupled with their financial ability to afford preventative healthcare, nutritious foods, and exercise, that people with higher-incomes tend to be healthier, according to data from the Center on Society and Health. Wealthy people may not feed into superficial or draining relationships to the same extent that low-income people do, for a variety of reasons, helping to safeguard their emotional and physical wellbeing.

5. Refuse to cancel plans over money

Similar to how low-income people are yearning for financial comfort, wealthy people are basking in the financial freedom of choice. From saying “no” to social plans, refusing to take on extra projects at work, and even choosing not to help others in their community, they have the financial freedom to choose where they want to exert effort and spend their time and money.

Even seemingly subtle daily things like making a deposit on a dinner reservation or purchasing tickets to the movies ahead of time become obligations for low-income people — they don’t have the financial freedom to decide not to go at the last minute, especially considering they’ve already invested money in it.

6. Overexplaining themselves rather than saying ‘no’

While low-income people, concerned with job stability at work or invested in helping others in their communities, may feel more obligated to say “yes” when they’re asked to do something, it’s one of the things wealthy people refuse to do when they’re tired or exhausted from the day.

They prioritize themselves and their well-being — and of course, more importantly, they have the financial freedom to turn down extra projects or take time away from their responsibilities when they need rest.

7. Make meals at home

While some studies reveal that the wealthy are leaning less on food delivery services in recent years as they shift toward a more nutrition- and wellness-focused routine, they still have the choice to use Uber Eats and DoorDash when they’re tired, compared to their low-income counterparts budgeting strictly on things like groceries.

It’s a matter of convenience that wealthy individuals can buy. They don’t have to stress about the time and energy cooking a meal at home takes or whether or not they’ll be able to afford rent if they opt for food delivery after a long day at work.

8. Taking unpaid jobs for experience

Unpaid internships and “job” opportunities not only favor wealthy people running companies, profiting off of unpaid workers and interns, they also seem to favor the wealthy individuals who apply for them. If you have the freedom to work without pay in order to make connections and gain expertise, those are the types of workers who tend to excel in the job market, landing entry-level positions that require experience.

It’s seemingly subtle facets of the job market like unpaid internships that make a big difference in setting people up for success later in life, yet they’re not necessarily “a choice,” at least for low-income people who can’t afford to work without an income. They’re also one of the things wealthy people have the choice not to do when they’re tired, if they have assets, other incomes, or savings to rely on.

9. Be an ‘overachiever’ at work without extra pay

Trying to be an “overachiever” at work or take on extra projects to protect job stability or get closer to a raise is one of the things wealthy people refuse to do when they’re tired but broke people still do. Wealthy workers often already have freedom with work, owning businesses or holding leadership positions that give them inherent flexibility and work-life balance.

They have assets, passive incomes, and job flexibility that protect them from the guilt and stress of “proving themselves” at work, relieving a lot of the stress and anxiety contributing to burnout for low-income professionals.

10. Watch their kids

Childcare expenses like daycare and babysitters aren’t just pushing families into poverty, they’re keeping low-income households from financial comfortability. Wealthy families have the freedom to hire a nanny, spend on luxury childcare, and take the time they need to rest, enjoy their free-time, and soak up solitude, while low-income families are forced to “push through” — taking their kids to extracurriculars, picking them up from school, and staying home to watch them when they can’t afford childcare.

Even if you haven’t recognized it before or experienced it first-hand as a parent, watching your kids and navigating a schedule without childcare help, whether it’s a nanny or a grandparent, is exhausting, but low-income families are pushed closer to burnout every time they’re unable to take a break.

11. Manage their own finances

From doing taxes, to investing their money, and managing daily expenses, many wealthy people have the freedom to offload these tasks and the stress that comes with them onto someone else. When they’re tired or stressed, they hire someone, but low-income people, despite often having less financial literacy, support, and knowledge about managing money, have to do it themselves.

According to the 2021 National Financial Capabilities Survey, low-income people with less financial literacy were more likely to spend more than their income every year, putting themselves further behind on paying off debt and saving for the future than their wealthy counterparts.

Of course, like many of the things wealthy people refuse to do when they're tired but broke people still do, there’s a sleuth of institutional and societal factors that also play a role in this decision-making. It’s not always a choice, but a side effect of economic inequality and disproportionate opportunities.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.