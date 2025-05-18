While it's certainly not exactly the same, many Gen Zers and young adults are living through an economic and social crisis quite similar to that of the Great Depression, according to a study from the Journal of Adolescent Research. Similarly to how children who grew up amid this Depression era were more likely to shoulder their parents' financial anxiety, cultivate mental illness, and struggle with social skills, Gen Zers today — impacted by lockdowns and quarantines early in life — may have similar faults.

However, this generation is adaptable, self-reliant, and innovative. They may be burdened with certain side effects and consequences of financial uncertainty, but they're also willing to adopt habits and hobbies that improve their quality of life. For example, there are several frugal habits Gen Z is borrowing from the Great Depression era that help them to not only save money, but craft a more comfortable, happy, and fulfilling life.

Here are 12 frugal habits Gen Z is borrowing from the Great Depression era

1. Gardening

Rather than spending money at a restaurant or overpaying for organic produce at a grocery store like Whole Foods, Gen Zers are starting to grow their own food. Whether they're in a home or only have a high-rise balcony to work with, this generation is redefining who's most interested in this frugal habit, overcoming stereotypes about retired gardeners and even leveraging the mental health, nutrition, and community benefits it can bring.

Even if it's just an herb garden or a few plants in the green space they do have, gardening is becoming "cool" for young people — not just from a frugal perspective, but as a hobby, passion project, and general de-stresser.

2. Thrifting

According to a WGSN survey, over 40% of Gen Zers turn to second-hand stores and thrift shops to buy their clothes, home decor, and furnishing. It's not just because it's one of the frugal habits that saves them money, but for a number of other personal and environmental reasons.

Of course, thrifting — rather than feeding into the trend cycle and fast fashion — is one of the ways Gen Z combats the climate crisis that Pew Research Center studies argue they're most actively advocated against, but they also feel a sense of nostalgia shopping second-hand.

As an escapist hobby that sparks nostalgia, second-hand shopping is largely one of the ways Gen Zers combat their current cost of living crisis and financial instability. They're still able to have fun, go shopping, and meet up with friends to scour thrift stores, but not at the expense of their wallets.

3. Cooking at home

Cooking at home and learning how to make home-cooked meals is one of the frugal habits Gen Z is borrowing from the Great Depression era. According to a Bank of America study on Gen Z, many young people are saving money by going out less and cooking at home, cutting back on "unnecessary" expenses as they get their financial footing in adulthood.

Of course, it's not all doom and gloom. Young people are more likely to spend on experiences like going out to eat for the sake of social connection and community, but cooking at home has its own set of benefits.

From saving money, to hosting dinner parties for friends at home, and learning the skills to grow and cook their own food, there are a number of personal benefits that come from making the switch to a more homestyle routine.

4. Living with roommates

Whether it's close friends from college or their own parents, many Gen Z adults are making the choice to — or, realistically, being forced into — living with roommates to offset the rising costs of housing and inflation on their basic necessities.

For the first time since the Great Depression, according to Pew Research Center, the majority of Gen Zers are living with their parents into adulthood. For those that have made it out of their parents' house, chances are they're not doing much better financially — trying to juggle utilities, groceries, rent payments, and unexpected costs from month-to-month.

For those lucky enough to have purchased their own space, which is just over one-quarter of all Gen Zers, many feel stuck in these starter homes, unable to save money amid mortgage payments and constant repair or utility bills.

5. Knitting and sewing

Largely hobbies to fend off doomscrolling and the negative consequences of screen time, many Gen Zers have allowed knitting, crocheting, and sewing to have a resurgence in popularity amongst younger generations.

They're not just doing it to save money, although it offsets the costs of repurchasing clothes and buying new ones, but to keep busy, de-stress from their routines, and leverage their alone time to better safeguard their mental health.

Even if it's just a hobby still lingering from the time we spent completely at home, it's adding value to Gen Zer's lives and helping them to save more and spend less amid financial uncertainty.

6. Using public transportation

More than two-thirds of Gen Z argue they use public transportation frequently, according to a study from the Journal of Transport & Health, as it's one of the frugal habits they've borrowed from the Great Depression era. They're not only using it, they're advocating for safer, more efficient, and cost-effective options for the future, envisioning a society that's more walkable and less reliant on cars.

Of course, many Gen Zers are opting out of getting their license entirely, so it's not just a habit they're doing purely to be climate conscious or even frugal, but a necessity to get where they need to go.

7. Walking or biking

Outside of public transportation, which is largely not an option for many Gen Zers who aren't living in a city, walking and biking are some of the frugal habits Gen Z is borrowing from the Great Depression era that's saving them money on a daily basis.

According to a study commissioned by Swytch Technology, Gen Z's focus on sustainability amid the climate crisis has pushed them into a more eco-friendly commute, whether it's walking, biking, taking public transportation, or even leveraging electric vehicles.

8. Making gifts

From baking fresh sourdough bread to crocheting a hat for a friend, Gen Zers are adopting the ritual of "DIY" gifts for their loved ones.

According to a 2023 study from Nature Mental Health, engaging in hobbies like making gifts or crocheting, that have the power to build community and get Gen Zers off their phones, can cut depression in half amongst people who make them a ritual.

So it's not just one of the frugal habits Gen Z is borrowing from the Great Depression era, but a hobby that's safeguarding their general wellbeing, not just their wallets.

9. Giving out small favors

While small favors have largely dissolved from our society as a result of individualistic, competitive, and busy lifestyles, they still hold power in benefiting relationships and building communities. Even if it's just a ride to the airport, cultivating a shared garden together, or borrowing butter from a neighbor, small favors are the key to financial and social security — and also just general happiness, social connectedness, and community.

It's one of the frugal habits Gen Z is borrowing from the Great Depression era, not just to save money by sharing resources, tools for their homes, and sometimes technology like streaming services, but to build community outside of their phones.

10. Side hustles

According to an Intuit survey, Gen Z and millennials are taking over the side hustle industry, taking on second jobs, transforming their hobbies into paid streams of income, and making connections to bring in extra money.

While the term "side hustle" might have been less common in the Great Depression, it's still one of the habits that's carried over across generational lines, finding odd jobs, helping neighbors with repairs, and even starting an informal business to meet community needs.

11. Eating less meat

According to a study published in the journal Foods, Gen Z is more likely to adopt a plant-based diet than any other generation. It's not just to align with their frugal lifestyles and financial goals, but to be more sustainable and climate conscious.

Considering meat was — and still is — expensive in times of economic crisis like the Great Depression, many resorted to other sources of protein like canned beans and nonperishables to become meal staples.

12. Stretching meals

By focusing on budgeting their grocery costs, maximizing nutrition and health benefits, and being efficient with their time spent in the kitchen, Gen Zers are teaching people how to meal prep as a means of essentially "stretching" their meals.

Similar to the Great Depression, where people stretched cans of beans, rice, and other affordable nonperishables out for several days, Gen Z is buying only what they need to meal prep for an entire week.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.