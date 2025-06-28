While saving money, budgeting, and investing in a frugal lifestyle are generally perceived to be time-consuming, emotionally draining, and difficult, the truth is there are many things frugal people have in their homes that just make life easier. When you're intentional with spending and careful about what you bring into your home, there's generally a better aura of safety, security, and confidence that comes with those decisions.

Whether you're trying to pay off debt, save money, or simply live a more sustainable life, making small choices — from buying groceries to decorating your home — is what really counts and makes a big difference. And these habits are simple things we can all learn from.

Here are 12 things frugal people have in their homes that just make life easier

1. A crockpot

Whether it's a crockpot, an Instant Pot, or some other kind of bulk food appliance, frugal people always invest in things that make stretching meals easier. It's a one pan kind of meal — you throw everything in, and it saves you time, money, and the extra groceries you'd have to buy on a more elaborate meal.

Especially in our current economic climate where grocery shopping is so expensive for the average person, sometimes to the point where they're skipping meals to compensate, it's important that the things frugal people have in their homes actually make life easier, even if it's just cooking a meal.

2. Reusable cloths and rags

Instead of overloading the house with endless paper products like paper towels and napkins — for eating, cooking, or cleaning — frugal people invest in quality reusable rags and cloths. Considering the average person saves nearly $120 annually just by using washable cleaning cloths and towels, it's a small thing that makes life a little easier (and cheaper).

Even if it means opting out of the societal expectation that everything in your house has to match or be perfectly curated to meet a certain aesthetic, frugal people make their lives easier by investing in quality and practical rather than mindless or useless decor.

3. A quality coffee maker

According to a Statista survey, the average American spends nearly $50 monthly on coffee outside of the house, whether that means stopping at Starbucks on their way to work or buying a latte from a small business on the weekends. Of course, we all like a treat and are often willing to pay for it for convenience, but frugal people prefer to invest in long-term solutions to money saving endeavors.

For example, they're willing to spend more money on a nice espresso machine or coffee pot now so that, down the road, they end up saving on making their coffee at home. It also makes life easier — you're investing in a de-stressing hobby and ritual that can add value to your life and reduce the amount of time you spend wasted in a drive-thru line.

4. A fridge inventory list

According to a Waste360 report, the average American household wastes nearly $1,000 worth of food annually, largely because they overestimate the amount of food they need at the grocery store or forget that they bought it in the first place. It's a first-world problem — to have so much food you can't see it in the fridge — but it can be an issue for saving money and scaling back without a solution.

That's why a fridge inventory list is one of the things frugal people have in their homes that just make life easier. They know what's in their fridge and freezer, even if they can't see it.

Especially if they're struggling with grocery costs, like more than 70% of Americans are, this doesn't just make their life easier, it saves them money, reduces food waste, and organizes their daily needs in a way that's impossible to overlook.

5. Reusable tupperware

According to a report from Cube Packaging, the average American can reduce food waste and spoilage by 25%, just by using airtight reusable tupperware containers — leading to nearly $400 in savings on groceries and food over the course of the year.

It's one of the things frugal people have in their homes that just make life easier, because they don't have to worry about eating all their leftovers before they go bad, navigating through loose produce in their fridge, or trying to store things in the most efficient and healthy way — they just use their containers.

6. Simple cleaning supplies

Of course, it's impossible to DIY all of your cleaning solutions and supplies at home without running the risk of a health and safety issue, but making some specific swaps can save you time and money. For example, using vinegar as a multipurpose cleaner — for your counters, in your laundry, or even in the bathroom — can save you money and time purchasing a million different niche products.

Of course, vinegar isn't going to be the key to cleaning every part of your home, but it's one of the things frugal people have in their homes that just make life easier. It also saves them in the long run as well, reducing the $700 annual budget the average American spends on cleaning supplies.

7. A basic tool kit

Basic tool kits for household repairs and small renovations are one of the things frugal people have in their homes that just make life easier. When something breaks or their living space needs maintenance, they're not only saving money by using their tool kit — rather than going out to buy a tool for a single project — they're saving time from not needing to hire someone to do it for them.

Of course, using a tool kit takes a level of knowledge that frugal people have to invest in first, but if they're adamant about saving money and investing in their skills, learning isn't a problem.

8. A sewing kit

The average American spends nearly $1,500 on new clothing and apparel every year, but frugal people are intentional about saving this money and instead fix, reuse, and recycle what they already have. If they're not buying from thrift stores or secondhand shops, they're making the most of their current closet.

A sewing kit is one of the things frugal people have in their homes that just make life easier, because when they rip a pair of pants or snag a shirt, they don't feel the need to go out and spend money on something new, but instead repair it with this kit in a few minutes.

Of course, it can also be a hobby that frugal people take up in their free time — not only fixing their clothes when they're worn down, but also recycling and reimagining the pieces in their closet to feel more exciting and new.

9. Reusable bags

Reusable cloth bags and food containers are some of the things frugal people have in their homes that just make life easier. They not only serve a double purpose — for going to pick up groceries or serving as a tote bag for personal items — they tend to save people money and act as a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bags and containers.

Considering frugal people also tend to be more sustainable and environmentally conscious — they follow many principles of ethical consumption, whether they realize it or not — reusable bags are the perfect alternative for more wasteful items in their homes.

10. Multi-use furnishings

Many frugal people intentionally fill their homes with quality furnishing that serve more than one purpose. Whether it's a coffee table that also serves as a desk when they work from home or a dining room table that's good for more than just eating, these pieces are some of the things frugal people have in their homes that just make life easier.

They not only remove clutter from their homes — think: an ottoman that stores blankets — they also save frugal people from spending money on new furnishings that they don't necessarily need.

11. A water filter

According to a report from DigDeep, you can save more than $1,400 annually by reducing the amount of single-use plastic water bottles you consume and instead opting for things like a reusable water bottle or a filter at home.

Whether it's a Brita in your fridge or an attachment on your kitchen sink, these are the things frugal people have in their homes that just make life easier, giving them access to hydration at home at a fraction of the price.

12. LED light bulbs

According to a study from the U.S. Department of Energy, the average person saves more than $225 annually by making the switch toward more efficient lightbulbs, like LEDs. They not only save money, but they save time; by investing in longer lasting bulbs, they keep themselves from needing to constantly go out of their way to buy and replace dim lighting in their homes.

Many of the frugal habits people adopt in their lives start at home — from reducing electricity costs and utility bills to being intentional with how often they use appliances like the laundry, dishwasher, and thermostat in their living spaces.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.