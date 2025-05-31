No matter how much money someone has, their childhood and the way they were raised can impact how they view spending in adulthood. There are certain things people who grew up broke still can't justify spending money on, whether it's expensive pieces of jewelry, designer labels, or even decor for their home. For people who grew up this way, all of these items just aren't worth the brief thrills.

People around them may call them cheap or overly conscious of their money, wondering why they're being so strict with their wallets. But they can't help themselves. After struggling for years on end, these individuals want to live on easy mode, which is why certain items and experiences are a no-go.

Here are 11 things people who grew up broke still can't justify spending money on

1. Luxury clothing

It seems like everyone nowadays wants to wear luxury brands. From the sleek designs to the staple logo, the best way to scream luxury is to purchase high-end clothing. However, people who grew up broke don't care too much about labels like this.

Knowing how wasteful it is to spend thousands on clothing alone, they stick to basic brands, as their main focus isn't how they look, it's important things like loved ones or stability. And according to a study published in Review of General Psychology, experiences lead to greater long-lasting happiness than materialistic purchases.

Call them basic, but people who grew up broke don't care. As long as their basic needs are met and they look decent enough, they're happy. And they have no problem shopping on the sales rack.

2. Daily takeout or coffee

While some people get coffee at a local cafe or order takeout every night, these are some of the things people who grew up broke still can't justify spending money on. They might buy a treat or two once the mood strikes them, but buying coffee every day adds up, and they know that. Instead, they make it at home.

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Habit Burger, Americans spend $2,500 per year eating out. That being said, people who find joy in getting their daily caffeine shouldn't feel pressured to stop their small joys just because it's a bit expensive. Sometimes people need those little things to get through the day, but for those who grew up broke, they can do without it.

3. Luxury cars

Everyone has had the misfortune of being woken up by a fancy sports car driving well over the speed limit, making noises as it zips down the road. Too many people spend money on luxury cars, but in their eyes, having a flashy car is a luxury staple they can't live without.

However, people who grew up broke still can't justify spending money on expensive cars. They might have the money to buy one, but just because they can afford it doesn't mean they'll follow through. Because to them, a car with a hefty price tag isn't worth the investment.

Most cars last around 14 years before breaking down and needing to be replaced. So, spending that much on a vehicle that will die out is a bit ridiculous for them. This is probably why, according to research from Experian Automotive, people making $250,000 or more a year purchase Hondas, Toyotas, and Fords. Not only are these cars affordable, but they're reliable too.

4. High-end home decor

While the homes of celebrities make the average person envious, one of the things people who grew up broke still can't justify spending money on is high-end decor. When people enter the house of a quietly wealthy person, they're often left underwhelmed. Old furnishings fill the home, as these people seem content living an average lifestyle.

However, living the same old lifestyle might not always be a good thing. According to a study published in Nature Neuroscience, people feel happier when they have variety in their daily routine. Do they have to spend thousands of dollars to accomplish this? Absolutely not, but spending a little money on a new couch or paint wouldn't necessarily hurt.

5. Tech upgrades

Like clockwork, every time a new Apple phone comes out, people eagerly line up waiting to get their hands on the latest tech. It might seem like a huge waste of money, but some people justify it by saying they're due for an upgrade. In the end, though, not only do people waste thousands of dollars, they miss out on spending that money on something more worthwhile, like paying bills or having a fun experience.

People who grew up broke aren't too keen to waste their hard-earned money on bare minimum upgrades. Not only does it make logical sense to keep the same phone they've been using for years and replace the battery for a small fee, but it also prevents them from feeling regret for purchasing something they don't need.

According to a 2018 survey by Charles Schwab, 64% of people reported feeling regret after purchasing items for short-term pleasures, such as clothing and gadgets. People who don't get the latest tech may be called strict or cheap, but at least their conscience is clear.

6. Professional cleaning services

When people watch television shows about rich families, there are almost always staff on hand. From hairstylists to chefs, these professionals are there to make ultra-wealthy families' lives easier. But one of the things people who grew up broke still can't justify spending money on is professional cleaning services.

If they truly grew up without much money, they likely had to take care of everything themselves. From washing the dishes to cleaning their clothes, they are already used to cleaning on their own, instead of hiring a service to do so for them. In their mind, why would this change just because they have a little money in their pocket?

They might be busy, but if they grew up broke, their lifestyle, including their house, isn't in need of cleaning services that they can just do themselves. Unfortunately, spending money on stuff they simply don't need isn't in their cards. But this is a good thing because, according to a survey from Angi, people can spend up to $30,000 a year on daily cleaning services.

7. At-home chefs

For people who grew up without money, cooking at home was a must. Ordering in or eating out was too expensive, and they didn't have the luxury of having a private chef who prepared hot meals whenever they wanted. However, it's because of these experiences that encourage people who grew up this way to cook for themselves.

They might not always want to cook when they get home, but cooking is a lot better than spending thousands of dollars on a full-time chef. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the mean annual wage for a regular chef is $62,640. As great as it may be to have that convenience, the cost of a private full-time chef is just impossible to justify.

8. Luxury travel

There's no greater feeling than being able to travel and explore a different part of the world or country. Traveling and unwinding are important for people's well-being and, according to a study published in BJPsych Bulletin, engaging in traveling helps to improve mental health.

But despite the benefits of traveling, the greatest annoyance boils down to one thing: cost. Spending thousands of dollars to go on vacation isn't always appealing, and spending thousands on flying first class is ridiculous. No matter how people spin it, the plane is still arriving at the same destination.

This is probably why people who grew up broke can't justify spending money on luxury travel upgrades. Even some of the wealthiest people with tough upbringings are flying business or economy. But unlike other wealthy individuals, those who grew up being mindful of spending know just how wasteful first-class anything can be.

9. Expensive gym memberships

When we look at influencers, it's not uncommon to see them wearing expensive Lululemon gym clothes while sipping water out of their $40 Stanley cup. They may even brag about spending ridiculous amounts of money on luxury gym memberships. Social media has managed to turn something as simple as exercising into a contest on who looks the most luxurious.

But one of the many things people who grew up broke still can't justify spending money on is gym memberships that offer more than just the basics. These people don't like to be flashy, and they don't see the point in spending thousands of dollars on a gym that will give them the same results as a place like Planet Fitness.

And while influencers will rave about how different it truly is, in the eyes of someone who grew up broke, those differences aren't enough to justify upgrading their gym membership anytime soon.

10. Trendy wellness products

Every time people go on social media, there's always a new trend popping up. It's unfortunate, but many influencers scare young consumers into buying products they don't need. From raving about sea moss to selling expensive fiber gummies, influencers have people convinced that if they don't purchase certain items, their life is basically over.

But wellness products just aren't essential for people who grew up broke. As long as they are reaching their nutritional goals through regular diet and exercise, they don't really care about the wonders of sea moss. To them, they are fine with the no-frills wellness of diet and exercise.

Clearer skin or better energy isn't enough to justify spending a lot on wellness products that, in reality, don't do much. Instead of wasting their money, they stick to the things they know work.

11. Premium brand groceries

Premium groceries aren't essential to people who grew up broke. Buying a $20 strawberry at a luxury grocery store is incomparable to purchasing a container of strawberries for less than $5 from the local grocery store. Likely worried about money growing up, and now into adulthood as well, these people will shop store brands without worrying if they're making the right choice.

As much as people would like to convince everyone else, all they're doing is buying the label of organic so they can feel better about themselves and their choices. People who grew up broke don't need to justify a hefty price tag when the same exact product is much cheaper, which is why they shop at regular grocery stores just like everybody else.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.