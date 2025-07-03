More than 40% of Americans currently associate frugality with avoiding unnecessary purchases, but in reality, being truly frugal is a mindset. It’s not simply about cutting back on spending or being careful with finances, but setting and following a value system that’s personalized to your habits and lifestyle. If that means buying certain things regularly and avoiding other expenditures that don’t serve you, that’s fine. It's part of living a frugal lifestyle.

Many of the things frugal people don’t mind buying over and over again are consistent regardless of the household or value system an individual follows. From cleaning supplies to groceries and even experiences, these things are worth more than their price tag.

Here are 11 things frugal people don’t mind buying over and over again

1. Coffee and tea

Zivica Kerkez | Shutterstock.com

Being truly frugal is centered around a healthy mindset and mentality with money. For example, if you completely cut out coffee expenses from your life to save a few dollars, but genuinely enjoy the ritual of making and drinking it in the morning, you’re not only setting yourself up to be more irritable and unhappy on a daily basis, but you’re also setting yourself up for failure.

The most sustainable money habits revolve around intentional, but more importantly, pragmatic choices. Of course, like many of the other things frugal people don’t mind buying over and over again, these households generally opt for more cost-effective options, like buying bulk coffee beans over coffee pods or packages of tea leaves rather than individualized bags. They don’t give up on rituals or sacrifice the joys of small habits, such as drinking coffee in the morning. Instead, they indulge without breaking the bank, making coffee at home instead of going out.

Advertisement

2. Quality clothing

Stella_E | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s undergarments, a winter jacket, or comfortable sneakers, quality clothes will always be one of the things frugal people don’t mind buying over and over again. The average person spends more than $2K on new clothing every year, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but that’s largely a side effect of a consumerist mindset and pressures to overspend. Frugal people only buy what they need.

If that means spending a little bit more on a piece of clothing that will serve practically, but also last for a long time, they don’t mind doing so. They want to get their money’s worth, and sometimes, that means spending a little bit more on quality and longevity.

Advertisement

3. Grocery staples

Mallika Home Studio | Shutterstock.com

Many of the pantry staples that the average person overlooks, like flour, milk, and butter, are some of the things frugal people don’t mind buying over and over again. If having these basic spices and foods on hand will make cooking at home and saving on extra expenses easier, they’re going to go out of their way to purchase them.

Especially when they’re buying these groceries in bulk with coupons or deals, rather than individually for a week or day of meals, they’re actually saving money in the long term, reducing the need to buy takeout or overspend on additional groceries at the last second when making a meal.

Advertisement

4. Personal hygiene supplies

bbernard | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s mouthwash, shampoo and conditioner, or deodorant, frugal people don’t mind spending on tools that help them to keep up with their personal hygiene over and over again. Just because they’re frugal and trying to save money doesn't mean they have to sacrifice their personal health and well-being in the process.

Even for purchases like a new toothbrush, which seem relatively small, they don’t mind following the vague “three-month rule” to protect their dental hygiene by spending a little bit extra on a new toothbrush every few months, even if the average person forgets to.

Advertisement

5. Notebooks

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

Frugal people are most successful at saving money and planning their financial goals when they have the organizational skills to plan. So, if succeeding at keeping a calendar, tracking goals, and creating a budget means investing in a notebook or journal every few months, frugal people don’t mind spending the extra money.

It’s one of the most important things frugal people do to protect their financial health and well-being, which is why these tools and trackers are among the things frugal people don’t mind buying over and over again.

Advertisement

6. Reusable water bottles

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock.com

Using reusable water bottles is an intentionally sustainable habit that ensures people don’t buy, waste, and overuse unnecessary plastic water bottles. Of course, as a report from DigDeep argues, it can also save the average person nearly $1,400 annually.

While it’s true that the average person won’t need to repurchase a new reusable water bottle very often, as a stainless steel bottle lasts for nearly two decades, it’s still one of the things frugal people don’t mind using and repurchasing when they need to.

Advertisement

7. Toilet paper

Caftor | Shutterstock.com

Obviously, toilet paper is a non-negotiable expense in most households, which is why it’s one of the things frugal people don’t mind buying over and over again. However, they do tend to make intentional purchases for necessities, such as toilet paper, that ultimately save them money in the long run.

It’s not only more cost-effective to buy toilet paper in bulk, but it can also help to reduce the number of last-minute trips a frugal person takes to the grocery store. In addition, there’s also more financial planning that goes into bulk purchases, giving frugal people that chance to leverage coupons, deals, and savings that buying a normal-sized package wouldn’t offer.

Advertisement

8. Cleaning products

Romanchini | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s an absurdly large jug of vinegar or off-brand cleaning solutions, these products are one of the things frugal people don’t mind buying over and over again. If they’re going to cut back on spending outside of the house, enjoy their rent, and spend more time at home, they might as well spend more on maintaining it as a clean and enjoyable place to be.

Of course, cleaning appliances and maintaining furnishings through routine cleaning practices can also help extend their longevity, which is why frugal people don’t mind investing in quality products to ensure they’re making the most of their larger purchases.

Advertisement

9. New razors

Sergey Zaykov | Shutterstock.com

According to nurse practitioner Cynthia Cobb, not replacing your razors after every five to six shaves can actually promote more bacteria on the skin and even introduce more safety concerns into your hygiene routine. However, most people aren’t replacing their razors as often as they should, largely because of the cost.

However, they’re one of the things frugal people don’t mind buying over and over again, because even when they’re sticking to a budget or saving money, they’re always planning ahead. They know when they have to replace things like a razor, the toilet paper stash, or their toothbrush, because they’re planners, and they know that saving money doesn’t have to mean sacrificing personal hygiene.

Advertisement

10. Reusable food containers

Halfpoint | Shutterstock.com

According to food scientist Dragomir Markovic, overusing plastic food containers after they’ve started to break down or become worn can have considerable consequences, not just because of the plastics, but because their scratches and grooves harbor bacteria and microorganisms that pose a risk to personal health.

Of course, frugal people are always in the market for longevity and quality, even when buying things like food containers, which is why they tend to opt for glass. However, if they’re using plastic containers or other reusable materials, they don’t mind replacing them if it means protecting their health. This gives them peace of mind, as well as some protection against unexpected medical bills and visits.

Advertisement

11. Seasonal produce

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock.com

According to experts from the Mayo Clinic, buying seasonal produce is about more than simply saving money. These small choices in the grocery store can also be better for your health and well-being. Seasonal produce tends to be more nutrient-dense than out-of-season vegetables and fruits, because it’s been given adequate time to grow and mature, so it’s not only cheaper for consumers, but better for them.

So, whether it’s peaches in the summer or apples in the fall, frugal people are always planning meals and grocery lists around seasonal produce, willing to buy produce over and over again in more intentional ways than the average shopper.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.