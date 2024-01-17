Chef Shares His Brilliant 6-To-1 Method That Makes Grocery Shopping Cheaper And Easier

With grocery costs being especially high nowadays, many Americans are looking for ways to reduce their meal expenses while ensuring they get all their nutrients. Luckily, one chef has you covered!

Will Coleman's 6-to-1 grocery shopping method allows for all the essentials for the week at an affordable price.

Coleman, the creator of the 6-to-1 method, explained in a TikTok how the grocery shopping hack has changed his life and saved him significant money.

“If you’re new to the 6-to-1 method, it’s super, super simple,” Coleman assured viewers. “You grab six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one fun thing for yourself.” The “fun thing” can be your favorite snack or sweet treat.

According to Coleman, the 6 to 1 method makes grocery shopping way easier, cheaper, and quicker.

For those who still need a little convincing, Coleman shared a video proving just how efficient and affordable it is to grocery shop using the 6-to-1 method at a Publix grocery store. He even had a fitness and nutrition coach tag along with him to ensure that he would be choosing balanced, healthy, and fairly priced items!

For his six veggies, Coleman selected a bag of kale, herbs (cilantro and scallions), red onions, whole garlic, asparagus and mushrooms. For his five fruits, he chose cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, apples, and citrus items that included lemons and limes. (He even admitted that he “cheated” the method by grabbing an extra fruit: a cucumber!)

For his four proteins, he got fresh salmon, ground chicken, swiss cheese, and eggs. For his three starches, Coleman selected pasta, tortillas, and brioche buns. For his two sauces/spreads, he chose chipotle mayo and salsa verde.

Lastly, for his “fun item,” Coleman picked out garlic seasoning while the fitness coach chose a bag of her favorite potato chips for herself.

All of the items totaled to $93.40. This is significantly cheaper than the average $155.62 most Americans spend per grocery shopping trip, according to a Drive Research survey.

In a follow-up video, Coleman showed how he used all of his shopping finds to make four delicious meals for the week. With all of the ingredients, Coleman was able to make cheesy breakfast tacos, kale pasta salad, roasted honey-garlic salmon, and chicken burgers.

Some of Coleman’s viewers began using the 6-to-1 grocery shopping method, and have had successful results.

“In keeping with my healthy eating habits for this year, I tried the 6-to-1 grocery method,” TikTok user @tperki_ shared in a video of her own. “Groceries are expensive ok! So I was excited to try this method and even happier when I saw that receipt.”

The woman proudly showed off her grocery haul consisting of various fruits, vegetables, starches, proteins, and spreads that totaled only $85.

“Here’s to eating better on a budget!” she added.

While the 6-to-1 method may just save us money, let’s be honest — not all of us are exactly veggie fans, and selecting six of them might seem overwhelming. Thankfully, Coleman shared a video revealing 10 of his favorite vegetables to give viewers a wider selection.

You can choose anything from broccoli, cabbage, carrots, kale, mushrooms, onions, green beans, peas — the list goes on!

Veggies do not have to be eaten on their own. You can add them to your favorite protein, or smoothie, or experiment with different cooking styles such as sauteeing and steaming them.

So, if you are looking for ways to get all of your nutrition while sticking to a budget, give the 6-to-1 method a try the next time you go grocery shopping!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.