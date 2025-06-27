Even if they seem unsuspecting, body odors and subtle unpleasant smells can affect our perception of people, according to a study from PLOS One. Whether it's in the workplace or out meeting friends, we can't help but to associate unpleasant thoughts with unpleasant smells. So, how can you make sure you're putting your best food forward and fending off body odor? It all starts with a strong and consistent personal hygiene routine.

Of course, you can prioritize doing the right things — showering regularly, managing your stress levels, and staying hydrated — but part of the battle is intentionally avoiding the hygiene mistakes that make people stink. Even unsuspecting parts of your daily routine can promote the growth of bacteria that makes you smell, which is why learning about hygiene and shifting your habits is essential.

Here are 11 hygiene mistakes that make people stink

1. Wearing damp clothes

We've all been there — you're running late for work, don't have time to let the dryer fully finish, and need to grab out some clothes before they're fully dry. However, according to a 2021 study, not following proper practices while doing laundry, like removing damp clothes from the dryer, can promote the spread of microbes that produce odor.

So, if you're wearing damp clothes around — yes, even if they're drying in the car with the windows down — you're probably going to smell. Of course, it's impossible to avoid sometimes, but it's still one of the hygiene mistakes that make people stink.

2. Not flossing

According to a study from the European Journal of Dentistry, flossing daily can help to prevent bad breath that many people struggle with on a daily basis. So, n,— simply brushing your teeth isn't always enough, and believing so is one of the hygiene mistakes that make people stink.

Other dental hygiene practices, like tongue-scraping and using mouthwash, can also help to prevent bad breath and odors, but they have to become a practice. Like any other healthy habit, you'll reap the best benefits from making a routine that's easy to follow, whether that means creating a checklist in your bathroom or waking up a few minutes earlier, it's worth the effort.

3. Sleeping on dirty sheets

According to an Amerisleep study, 27% of Americans only wash their sheets once a month, with another 11% washing them even less than that and a shocking 3% who "never" do. It's not just about personal health, sleep quality, and mental clarity either — all of which the study suggests are negatively affected by not regularly washing sheets and duvet covers — it's also about hygiene and cleanliness.

Dirty bedsheets promote bacteria that not only increases a sleeper's chance of developing chronic acne and skin conditions, but also odor as they navigate their daily lives. It's one of the hygiene mistakes that make people stink, even if they don't realize it.

4. Not showering after a workout

People who don't shower after a workout or who "forget" to bathe after sweating are often at a higher risk for developing body odors, according to Dr. Emeka Okorocha. It's not because sweat itself smells, but rather its connotation with bacteria that lives on the surface of the skin that develops an odor.

So, if you're going to do a workout, plan the extra time for a shower, or develop a routine — even if it's just dry shampoo, deodorant, and cleansing wipes — that allow you to delay a shower for a couple of hours when you have the time. Yes, it can be a hassle to work up the courage to shower after a long day, but it's more than worth it when it comes to personal hygiene.

5. Using perfume instead of bathing

According to experts from Harvard Health, the best and most convenient way to remove odor and bacteria from the body is to wash with soap and water. Perfume, cologne, and body sprays are intended to add a pleasant scent to clothes and the body, but they do little work — if not, the complete opposite — of actually removing body odor or masking a bad smell.

Trying to delay a shower or cover up body odor with perfume is one of the hygiene mistakes that make people stink, as strong perfumes or colognes usually mix with and amplify any body odor that's already present.

6. Not washing their entire body

According to a survey by the Dollar Shave Club, a staggering 50% of people don't wash their feet in the shower. Either they assume the overflow of soapy water will do the job for them or they were never taught about proper hygiene practices in the shower.

It's one of the hygiene mistakes that make people stink. So, let's get one thing clear: you should always be washing every single body part with soap and water to eliminate body odor and bacteria. Whether you're using a rag, your hands, or some other vehicle for the soap and water, every inch of your body should be lathered up and rinsed.

7. Reusing old towels

Every time you use a towel in your bathroom, whether you're freshly out of the shower or not, you're transferring dead skin cells, bacteria, and potentially viruses onto it. So, if you're reusing your bath towels and wash rags time and time again, you're spreading all of those things back onto your body, promoting body odor, skin infections, and acne.

To prevent body odor and keep up with good personal hygiene, make an intentional effort to clean your towels after every use, especially for things like a bath towel that you're using inside or outside of the shower.

8. Not drinking enough water

When you drink enough water — usually between 4 and 6 cups a day, depending on the person — you're essentially flushing toxins out of your body that can help to prevent body odor, energy fatigue, and other negative physiological symptoms like a poor immune system or digestion.

Of course, it's not always easy to prioritize hydration. Studies prove that, revealing that more than 75% of Americans aren't drinking enough water. However, it's not just about hydration and general health, it's a personal hygiene habit that keeps every aspect of your well-being better — from smell, to personal appearance, and even skin.

9. Wearing non-breathable clothing

Not everyone can build a closet that's entirely one or two specific materials, which is why other personal hygiene habits like showering daily, wearing antiperspirant, and drinking enough water are essential, but if you have the freedom to, intentionally choosing breathable fabrics can help to fend off body odor.

Synthetic fibers like polyester, spandex, and nylon are often non-breathable, trapping bacteria and encouraging body odor to develop over time. Especially if you're consistently rewearing these clothing items — like sports bras or leggings — without washing them, the mix of sweat and bacteria that breeds can make you smell.

10. Avoiding de-stressing rituals

Working an overwhelming job? Grappling with burnout and exhaustion? Well, all of these emotional changes and side effects of chronic stress could actually be making you smell bad. Even though it's one of the underestimated hygiene mistakes that make people stink, letting stress and burnout go unaddressed and unresolved can negatively affect your well-being and physical health.

Of course, many people are prone to sweating — that prompts bacteria build-up over-time — when they're nervous, but according to a PLOS One study, prolonged stress and anxiety can trigger certain bodily glands that make you smell after the face. Even after you've removed yourself from a directly stressful situation, chronic anxiety or burnout can prompt these glands to release sweat that manifests bacteria and body odor.

11. Not cleaning grooming tools

From shaving with the same razor over and over again, to reusing bath towels, and using dirty makeup brushes, not cleaning grooming tools is one of the hygiene mistakes that make people stink.

Not only does not cleaning these daily tools prompt bacteria to grow, using them again and again can spread those germs to your face and promote a poor body odor. That means cleaning these tools after every use, whether it's makeup brushes, hair trimmers, nail clippers, or tweezers.

