Money Coach Says If People Criticize You For These 8 Habits, It Means You’re Financially Responsible

It’s easy to get caught up in thinking that you need the newest and best of everything. That’s how most people act, after all — always upgrading and purchasing something brand new.

A money coach named Vee noticed that this was a problem. She decided to share a list of things “that are financially responsible but weird people will act as if you’re doing something wrong.” Basically, if people call you out for these things, you’re actually doing great and taking care of your financial wellbeing.

You’re actually being financially responsible if people criticize you for these eight habits:

1. Driving an old car

Sara Dabaghian | Unsplash

If you find yourself “driving an old, reliable car instead of upgrading to a new one,” Vee said you are doing great and are very financially responsible. “Apparently, if you do this, you’re struggling,” she said. “And having a car that’s paid off or avoiding a car payment isn’t the flex that you think it is. Um, their words, not mine.”

Sam Dogen, known as the Financial Samurai, confirmed just how helpful this can be for your finances. Dogen shared that on a recent vacation, his car was damaged while in the hands of a hotel valet. But, because the car was, as he put it, “middle-aged,” it wasn’t as big of a deal as it would have been if it was new.

“So long as it is mechanically sound with good safety features, having an affordable car is less stressful to operate and maintain,” he said. “Not feeling attached is one of the best reasons for owning a cheaper, older car.”

2. Wearing the same clothes

“Wearing the same high-quality clothes for years instead of constantly buying new outfits is also weird, according to them, because people don’t wanna see you wearing the same clothes in all of your vacation photos,” Vee explained. In reality, investing in clothes that are good quality and will last really pays off.

Writing for Business Insider, Dennis Green explained that investing in clothes that will last you a long time gives you the return of longevity. This certainly doesn’t mean you have to go out and buy designer labels. Good quality clothes that are affordable for you will do just fine. Celebrities and influencers are never spotted wearing the same thing twice, but it’s totally normal for the average person.

3. Living in a smaller house

Vitaly Mazur | Unsplash

According to Vee, it’s perfectly acceptable to live in a smaller house, and to even live in a smaller space than what you can really afford to save up some money. In fact, she does this herself, and has been criticized for it. “So if you talk about finance like myself, or if you are an entrepreneur, and let’s say you have a smaller home or you live in a condo as I do, apparently you must not be very good at money or doing very well for yourself, or else you would have a big house,” she said wryly.

In case the idea of saving up some extra money while living in a smaller home wasn’t a big enough incentive for you, there are other benefits too. Forbes contributor Joshua Becker pointed out that maintenance and upkeep will also be so much easier, which will in turn save you even more money.

4. Not upgrading your phone

You know those people that wait in line outside the Apple store every time they release a new version of the iPhone? Vee said you don’t have to be one of them. “Next we have keeping your old phone because it still works. Um, that’s dumb because you’re behind on [the] times and you’re probably a boomer,” she said sarcastically.

Keeping an older phone that still works may be the ultimate form of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” While there certainly comes a point where a phone will be so old it simply won’t function properly anymore, holding on to it for as long as you can is completely fine, especially considering the fact that the price of an iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999.

5. Packing a lunch

Danielle-Claude Bélanger | Unsplash

If you pack your own lunch and bring it to work so you can avoid eating out, Vee said people will tell you that “you need to stop being cheap.” The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shared that in 2023, the average American spent $3,933 on eating out. That’s almost $4,000 that you could save or put toward something else.

It can be hard to bring your own food to work when you’re facing the peer pressure of others ordering in or eating out. But when facing this kind of “fear of missing out,” the Ohio State University had an important reminder to keep in mind: “You may feel bad about having to decline events or tell your friends no, but ultimately you are taking charge of your financial wellness. Real friends will understand.”

6. Owning second-hand furniture

This could probably apply to owning any second-hand items, whether they be furniture, clothes or something else. Vee said people will attack this as being “tacky” and that “it doesn’t matter if it’s well-made.” It’s true that some furniture just isn’t made to last, but items that are in good shape have no business being sent off to the landfill.

Finance website Motley Fool estimated that you could save anywhere between 25 and 50% when buying furniture second-hand. That sets you up to hold onto quite a bit more money than you would if you bought everything new. There’s nothing wrong with owning something that has been pre-loved, especially if it’s a good piece that’s in good condition.

7. Not upgrading various items

lexie janney | Unsplash

In today’s world, everything is about upgrading. Everyone always wants something better. Vee listed some examples of things you could upgrade as “your wedding ring, your car or your home.” “Because why wouldn’t you?” she quipped.

The benefits of sticking with an older car or a smaller home have already been discussed, but what about that wedding ring? When writing for The Knot, Elle Cashin explained that the reasons people choose to upgrade a wedding or engagement ring vary. Maybe they had to “start small” because of their finances when they first started out as a couple, or maybe they wanted to memorialize an important milestone.

Whatever the reason, it can get pricey. Lauren Forbes Cameron, Valerie Madison’s staff gemologist and director of diamonds and gemstones, said an upgrade can cost you double what the original ring did. While that may be worth it for some, surely saving that money is the more responsible thing to do.

8. Not splitting a bill evenly

Vee admitted this is her favorite of the things she listed. “Saying no to splitting a bill evenly when you order less or because you simply prefer to only pay for what you got,” she described. On the surface, this seems perfectly reasonable. Why would you want to pay more money than you actually spent, or pay for someone else’s purchase? Apparently some people think the classy thing to do is to split it evenly no matter what.

Etiquette expert Daniel Post Senning, co-author of "Emily Post's Etiquette, The Centennial Edition," told CNBC Make It that choosing to split the bill in a way that is more equitable and reflects the amount of money you actually spent is no problem as long as you communicate your intent. He suggested saying something along the lines of, “I’m going to keep things really small tonight, so I’m going to ask for a separate check.”

Don’t let what others say or think hold you back from doing what’s best for you.

These are all points we’ve heard before, whether someone was criticizing us for doing them or someone else. But our financial health is our business and no one else’s. If we don’t take care of it, no one else will. We have to advocate for ourselves and do what we know is best, regardless of what others think.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.