6 Tiny Money Habits That Have Really Big Payouts, According To A Finance Expert

In April 2024, according to LendingTree, a significant number of Americans reported struggling financially, with more than one-third of American households (36.4%) admitting to having difficulty paying household expenses. With the current state of the economy and inflation, things have only gotten worse.

One of the primary reasons people struggle to make ends meet is that they are unaware of how much they are truly spending. Free trials turn into annual subscription fees, and micro purchases like a daily coffee habit can quickly add up. Basically, when you're not paying attention to your spending, you can get yourself into a habit of wasting money instead of saving. According to finance expert Vee (@the_brokenwallet), there are six small daily habits that can add up to major savings and lead to big financial wins over time.

Here are 6 tiny money habits that have really big payouts:

1. Spend a couple of minutes a day reviewing your bank balance.

Those of us who struggle financially don’t always keep track of how much we are spending daily. We never realize just how quickly and quietly expenses add up. Taking a look at your bank account and credit card balance just for a couple of minutes every day keeps you connected to your financial reality.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

It’s easy to overspend when you aren't regularly checking. However, if you actually see your balance, you’ll be less likely to justify impulse buys or forget about an upcoming bill. Think of reviewing your bank balance every day like brushing your teeth. Just like that daily habit that keeps your hygiene in check, this one keeps your finances in check!

2. Every time you return something, put the refund money right into your savings account

It’s easy to assume you’ll have a little extra spending money when you get refunded for something. However, if you truly want to increase your financial wellness, do yourself a favor and put that refund money straight into your savings account.

Think of it this way: refunds are basically money that you have already spent. Getting them back is like a bonus. Since the money wasn’t in your budget to begin with, you won’t miss it if it's put safely away into a savings account, which may work to your advantage one day.

“With a savings account, you can keep your extra funds separate from the money in your checking account that’s needed for day-to-day living expenses,” Karen Bennett from Bankrate noted. “You might want to save for a down payment on a home, tuck away funds for your dream vacation, or build an emergency fund to help you tackle any financial hiccups that life throws your way.”

3. Write down every expense for a week to identify spending patterns

Most people who don’t keep track of their expenses refuse to believe that they are spending much. However, if they were to actually write down everything they buy for a week — from drive-thru coffees to a brand-new piece of lavish home decor — it gives them an idea of how much they can still afford, and what they should cut back on to make their financial goals happen.

Stock 4you | Shutterstock

You will never meet your financial goals if you don’t have a solid understanding of how much you are spending each week. That additional DoorDash order can cost you an extra $50, which you may need to cover your rent. If you fail to keep track of your weekly expenses, it is easy to fall short on essential funds.

4. Take a walk when you feel the urge to do some online shopping.

According to retail data, the average American spends about $513 per month on online shopping. It's a whole lot easier to spend money when all you have to do to check out is click a button. It creates a disconnect, almost as if the money isn't real because it doesn't actually leave your wallet when making the purchase.

Whenever you feel the urge to do some online shopping and you’re trying to save money, try taking up another pastime instead — preferably one that won’t cost you a dime! Or better yet, fight the urge and wait a day before clicking buy. Giving yourself a moment to think might make you realize you don't really need or want you're shopping for. Vee recommended going on a walk while mentally listing at least three of your financial goals before committing to an online purchase..

5. Label your savings account with specific financial goals to stay motivated.

Whether it’s paying off your credit card debt or saving enough to book that trip you’ve always wanted, having a written reminder of all of your financial goals makes it easier to achieve them.

Every time you’re tempted to dip into your savings account when you want to impulse buy or want a little extra funds for the weekend, the first thing you’ll see is your goals staring you in the face, reminding you that if you do, they may never happen.

Your written financial goals give you a little nudge to remember exactly why you’re saving up.

It’s a reminder that your money isn’t just sitting in an account wasting away. It’s working toward something that is meaningful to you.

6. Delay checking your phone for at least 30 minutes after you first wake up to start your day with intention.

Rather than reacting to external stimuli as a wake-up call, start the day with intentionality and focus on personal goals. After all, every day opens the door for new opportunities, and that includes financial independence.

leungchopan | Shutterstock

By consciously choosing to delay your screen time, you force yourself to be intentional about your morning routine and the goals you want to achieve that day. You can ask yourself what you will do differently to manifest your goals. You can formulate new strategies that will propel your growth. And if your intentions include financial prosperity, you may want to get on making them happen instead of staring at your phone.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.