Good hygiene isn't just about staying clean — it's about showing that you care. Small missteps can quietly sabotage your appearance, even if you don't realize it. Things like skipping your grooming routine or forgetting to brush your teeth might seem minor, but they can make you look less put-together than you really are.

Taking care of yourself sends a powerful message to the world, and neglecting those basics can have the opposite effect. The good news? These are easy fixes. Here are some of the most common habits that quietly make people seem less attractive, and how to avoid them.

Here are 11 common hygiene mistakes that make people look unattractive:

1. Re-wearing the same shirt days in a row

Even if it looks clean, wearing the same shirt twice makes you seem like you didn’t bother. Wearing the same shirt for several days in a row will slowly become more noticeable to others. Shirts, particularly those worn close to the skin, absorb sweat, body oils, and odors. Re-wearing them without washing can lead to a buildup of bacteria that others can smell, even if you can't. Fabric can also become loose and wrinkled if not adequately cared for.

Even if the shirt appears clean, it often looks less fresh, which can give the impression that you didn't put much effort into your grooming or daily routine. People often make the mistake of wearing clothes over again out of convenience or simply because they are lazy. While emergencies like spills happen, making a habit of continuing to wear it without washing can compromise your appearance.

2. Skipping brushing your teeth

Skipping brushing your teeth might seem harmless once in a while, especially after a long day or night, but bad breath and buildup quickly make you seem less put-together. Neglecting this basic hygiene habit can lead to halitosis, also known as bad breath. Around 54% of people report difficulty speaking to someone with halitosis. This isn't just unattractive, but can also be a major turn-off in both personal and professional interactions.

Oral hygiene plays a big role in overall appearance. A clean, fresh smile makes a strong first impression. Even if someone dresses well or has great grooming habits, an unclean mouth can overshadow all those efforts. Brushing twice a day is more than a cosmetic routine; it's essential for preventing cavities and other serious health issues. Taking a few minutes in your day to care for your teeth is one of the easiest ways to maintain an attractive and confident appearance.

3. Using too much perfume or cologne

Scent should complement you, not announce your arrival from a mile away. Using perfume or cologne is a great way to leave a pleasant impression, but going overboard can have the opposite effect. Overusing fragrances has been found to overwhelm others. Women wearing fragrances during job interviews were perceived less favorably by male interviewers, especially if the scent was too strong.

What's meant to be a boost to your presence can quickly become a distraction. Heavy scents can cause headaches, allergies, and discomfort in close settings, such as offices or public transportation. Colognes and perfumes can mask poor hygiene, which only highlights the issue rather than addressing it.

4. Letting your nails get ragged or dirty

People notice hands more than you realize. Untrimmed or dirty nails can make you seem careless or even unhygienic, no matter how nice the rest of you looks. Neglected nails are one of those small details that can make a big impact on how someone is perceived.

Dirty, broken, or excessively long nails can signal poor hygiene. People subconsciously notice hands during conversations, so unkempt nails can easily leave a negative impression. Not only can proper grooming make people more attractive, but it can also help them outearn less-groomed coworkers in the workplace.

Beyond appearance, neglecting to groom your nails can also lead to health issues. Dirt and bacteria can build up under your nails, increasing the risk of infections or the spread of germs. This becomes concerning for those who frequently touch their face or prepare food. So, taking a few minutes each week to trim or file your nails can make a big difference.

5. Wearing beat-up or dirty shoes

One look at someone's shoes can reveal a great deal about them, including their personality, income, or even age. You could be in a tailored suit, but if your shoes are crusty or smell weird, that’s all anyone’s going to remember. Clean shoes give off clean-person energy. Shoes are one of the first things people subconsciously notice, yet they're frequently overlooked when it comes to personal hygiene. Worn-out, dirty, or foul-smelling footwear can make even the most polished outfit look sloppy.

Footwear also plays a significant role in how others perceive your level of cleanliness. Regularly cleaning the inside and outside of your shoes, airing them out, and rotating pairs can help maintain both hygiene and visual appeal. Well-kept shoes demonstrate that you take pride in your appearance and recognize the importance of looking attractive.

6. Ignoring stray nose hairs or messy eyebrows

It takes 30 seconds to trim a rogue hair, but if you skip it, that one stray strand can become a distraction. Clean edges show you're paying attention.

When it comes to attractiveness in eyebrows, it varies from person to person. Younger people found lower-positioned eyebrows more attractive than older people. While these things might seem minor, overgrown hairs can draw unwanted attention and give the impression of neglect. Since people often make contact during conversation, having unkempt eyebrows or visible nose hairs can become a distraction.

While these hairs serve a purpose in filtering dust and sweat, they don't have to be overgrown. A little trim with a small grooming tool can make a huge difference in maintaining a polished appearance. Taking a few moments a week to manage these details shows that you care about yourself and your appearance.

7. Masking body odor with sprays instead of showering

A body spray doesn't replace a shower. A common mistake that people make is relying on body spray to mask odor instead of actually showering. Good hygiene is about cleanliness, not just fragrance. Showering removes dead skin cells, excess oil, and bacteria, leaving the skin refreshed. It also contributes to healthier-looking skin and hair.

If you’re trying to cover up stink instead of washing it off, it's obvious — and not in a good way. Skipping showers and layering on body spray can create an overpowering scent rather than a fresh one. This makes the person appear less clean and less attractive. People are naturally drawn to those who appear clean and well-kept. When you choose a spray over showering, it can give off an impression of laziness or neglect.

8. Skipping regular shaving or trimming

Skipping regular shaving can quickly lead to an unkempt appearance, especially if facial or body hair grows unevenly. While some people can pull off a rugged or natural look, for many, inconsistent grooming can convey a sense of carelessness or neglect. Whether it’s your face, legs, or underarms, letting hair grow wild without intention can make you look like you’ve given up. Even a quick trim shows you still care.

Neglecting to shave or groom regularly can also contribute to poor skin hygiene. Shaving or trimming can help exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells. This keeps your face looking fresher and more polished. This is especially important in professional or social settings where appearance plays a role in first impressions. Whether you're going for clean-shaven or well-maintained facial hair. Staying consistent with grooming helps enhance your overall attractiveness and boosts confidence.

9. Not washing your face or taking care of your skin

When you skip skincare completely, it shows up in dull, tired-looking skin. Neglecting skin care is one of the most common hygiene mistakes that can significantly affect someone's appearance. Skipping basic routines, such as washing your face, can lead to clogged pores. Over half of Americans skip events due to skin imperfections, with three in five agreeing that their skin impacts their self-confidence and mental health.

Inconsistent or nonexistent skin care can make you appear tired or unwell. Dark circles, uneven skin tone, and flakiness are signs of neglect rather than unavoidable genetics. When your skin looks clean and cared for, it boosts your confidence. It can also enhance how others interact with you. You don’t need a 10-step routine, but washing your face regularly makes a difference.

10. Sleeping on the same sheets or using the same towels for weeks

If your sheets are grimy, your skin probably is too. Clean sheets and towels matter more than people think when it comes to looking (and smelling) fresh. Many people underestimate the importance of regularly changing their bed sheets and towels, which can have a significant impact on personal hygiene. Bedsheets collect sweat, dead skin cells, and bacteria while we sleep. Over time, this buildup can contribute to breakouts and skin irritation. It can also make it harder for people to fall asleep when their sheets aren't clean.

Keeping bedsheets and towels fresh keeps your home fresh and clean. This will not only improve your skin but also help you sleep better. Washing sheets weekly and replacing towels every three to four uses is a small but effective way to maintain a clean appearance.

11. Ignoring body odor

Even if you think you don't smell, others might disagree. Body odor can cancel out every other good impression, so yeah, deodorant (or even just cleaning your pits often) matters. Body odor plays a significant role in how others perceive us beyond visual cues. Even if someone is well-dressed or physically attractive, a noticeable odor can leave a lasting negative impression on others. Many people are unaware of how quickly body odor can develop, especially in warm climates. Skipping regular showers, not using deodorant, or even not eating well can cause this to occur.

Maintaining fresh body hygiene doesn't require expensive products, just consistency and attention to self-care. Using an effective deodorant or antiperspirant and wearing clean clothing are simple steps that go a long way in maintaining personal hygiene. Taking these small steps can help you become more attractive without resorting to drastic measures.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.