Money is such a taboo topic in our society. People don't really talk about how much they make or have saved away, although you can sometimes tell based on their lifestyle and how they present themselves. Even though it's considered impolite to talk about money and people don't do it often, there are some phrases people say that reveal how much money they really have, whether it's a lot or a little.

Financial coach Kristen Ricupero explained that although we don't talk about money, we're all thinking about it, particularly because of social media. "Our emotional lows have gotten worse in the last 20 years because we brought this whole 'keeping up with the Joneses' thing to a whole different level," she said. "Now it's not just your neighbors; it is everybody across the world that you are trying to keep up with." If you're curious about how much someone you know is bringing in, there are subtle hints you can listen for.

Here are 11 phrases people say that reveal how much money they really have

1. 'I didn't check the price'

SUPAWADEE3625 | Shutterstock

One of the biggest differentiators between the haves and have nots is whether or not a person checks the price before they buy something. Wealthy people never have to check the price because they know they've got enough money to cover the purchase. When a wealthy person tells a struggling friend that they didn't check the price on something, especially if it's something they're suggesting that struggling friend buy, it can feel thoughtless and cruel.

Finance writer Rebecca Lake explained that even rich people have their limits and may need to check those price tags, but truly wealthy people probably don't need to. "A rich person can have a lot of money or earn a high income, but their money may only go so far if their lifestyle is extravagant or they take on significant debt," she said. "They may live in the moment or spend freely. A wealthy person, by contrast, is generally more focused on securing their long-term financial picture."

It's not uncommon for a wealthy person to admit they didn't check the price of something before buying it or recommending it to someone else. They have the money to back up those words and actions. Things like prices seem trivial to them because they have such a large hoard of money. To people who have less money, this simply feels out of touch.

Advertisement

2. 'That's too expensive'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

One of the phrases people say that reveal how much money they really have is pointing out when something is too expensive for them, which usually indicates someone is struggling financially. They probably don't mean to reveal how much money they have by saying something like this. Instead, it just feels natural. They're so used to saying it in private that it just slips out when they're with other people.

Of course, someone who is middle-class could say something is too expensive because it really just is, and that's not necessarily a sign that they're struggling. Some things are just too pricey unless you have a ton of money. Still, this phrase is a solid indicator that someone doesn't have very much money, and they probably don't want you to know.

According to a MarketWatch survey, 57% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Furthermore, these numbers disproportionately affect younger generations. If someone is living paycheck to paycheck, they probably don't have enough money to pay for all of the things they wish they could. In fact, they're probably struggling to cover their necessities.

Advertisement

3. 'I don't know how much money we have'

Andrii Iemelianenko | Shutterstock

A wealthy person may casually say that they don't actually know how much money they have. Meanwhile, someone who is struggling with money is likely to know the exact amount that is in their bank account down to the cent. But when you have a surplus of money, it's simply not important to know specifics. You don't have to know how much you have because you always have enough.

According to Lake, there's really no specific way to determine if someone is "rich" because it's all relative and is dependent on a lot of different factors. She said one way to determine if you're rich is to see if you're in the top 1% of earners in the country. Unfortunately, there's also disagreement about how this number should be calculated.

A SmartAsset survey found the top 1% is made up of people who make at least $787,712, but the Economic Policy Institute set the top 1% at $819,324. The IRS, on the other hand, defined this bracket as being easier to attain at $540,009.

Whether you would be considered rich or wealthy by the world at large or not, it's possible that you may make enough money to be rich in your own life and on your own terms. It all depends on your perspective, lifestyle and spending. A lot of people would probably say they hope to reach the point that they don't have to know how much money they have, but that seems to be a long way off for the average American.

Advertisement

4. 'I'll wait for a sale'

Lee Charlie | Shutterstock

If someone doesn't have a lot of money, when given the opportunity to make a purchase, they might instead insist on waiting for a sale thinking they will be more easily able to afford whatever it is they had their eye on. And chances are that they probably will. Everyone benefits from a good sale, as long as they don't go overboard and use it as an excuse to buy too much.

As long as something isn't an immediate need, it's really only logical to wait until you can get it at a discount. Personal finance and small business writer Geoff Williams said, "If you want to buy something that you don't need right now, it makes sense to bide your time for the best deal."

It turns out that there are actually certain times of the year when it is best to buy certain things. For example, Williams recommended going to the store in February or August for furniture, while waiting for the end of a season for clothing.

The good news is that if someone feels like they need to wait for a sale to buy something, they probably won't have to wait too long. Of course, the very act of waiting for a sale is an indicator that someone isn't doing as well as they would like to be financially, so pointing this out can alert others to their financial situation, which they may prefer not to do.

Advertisement

5. 'It's been in the family for years'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

When someone has something that has been in their family for years, there's a good chance they're doing very well for themselves. Chances are, that item isn't the only thing that's been passed down. Instead, the family probably has a good amount of money that gets passed down from one generation to the next. That would put anyone at an advantage, and of course it wouldn't require much work on their part.

The Federal Reserve reported that most inheritances average around $46,200. That's a sizable chunk of money — about a year's worth of income for many people. Of course, as personal finance and investing expert James McWhinney pointed out, "Whether an inheritance is large, small or somewhere in between is a subjective matter that depends on the person who receives it... As you might expect, wealthy families tend to pass on greater wealth."

Saying something like "it's been in the family for years" is a strong sign that a family has lots of money that they pass down. Coming from a family like that means you are probably not in any financial trouble. Even gaining the "average" inheritance could be life-changing for some people. This can feel unfair to some as it means that person didn't really earn their wealth.

Advertisement

6. 'I wish I could, but I can't'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

When someone says they wish they could do something but just can't, it could mean a lot of different things. For example, they may have other plans, or there might be something going on in their family that needs their attention. But there's also the possibility that they can't do whatever that thing is because of how much it costs. For instance, if a friend invites them out to dinner, they might have to decline because they just can't afford it right now.

Of course, if someone is seriously concerned about spending any money, it's possible that they suffer from chrometophobia. Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Aimee Daramus said signs of chrometophobia include severe anxiety over spending money and an attempt to avoid it at all costs. However, chrometophobia is an "irrational fear." It does not describe people who are pinching pennies because they need to save money — it means that someone is struggling with a serious fear that affects their behavior.

If you're fairly certain that someone is not experiencing chrometophobia, and if they don't seem to have any competing obligations, they're probably saying they can't do something because of being low on funds. This is one way to subtly reveal how much money you really have. By saying you can't do something, you're pretty much confirming you don't have enough money for it.

Advertisement

7. 'Don't worry about work'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

"Don't worry about work" sounds easy to say for someone who doesn't live paycheck to paycheck or have to rely on a traditional 9-to-5, but it's one of the phrases people say that reveal how much money they really have. People who say this may encourage you to take an extended leave over some minor inconvenience or even quit your job because it doesn't seem fulfilling enough. Whatever their exact suggestion or reasoning is, they'll sound terribly out of touch.

This may be especially true for members of Gen Z. In a Harris Poll survey, Gen Zers said they wanted to be financially independent by the age of 32. Financial independence was defined as "having the resources to meet your needs and pursue your goals without relying on employment income." But 60% of Gen Zers insisted that they would not be able to reach their financial goals by working in a traditional 9-to-5 setting.

Instead, Gen Z is turning to investing and entrepreneurship. So, it stands to reason that they may argue someone shouldn't worry about work. If they've chosen to take an unconventional path and forego a typical job, they may encourage others to do the same. And if they're becoming financially independent so early and quickly, they'll be even less likely to understand the average worker's concerns.

Advertisement

8. 'I had to use my savings to cover it'

fizkes | Shutterstock

When someone who's struggling with money needs to make a big purchase, there's a good chance that they'll have to use some of the money they have saved up to do so. Maybe they were saving the money for something specific or just trying to build a general emergency fund. Either way, it will hurt that they have to dip into their savings when other people would be able to handle the purchase without making a dent.

The amount of money someone should have saved in an emergency fund differs from one person to another just as their spending habits differ. However, savings and banking writer Margarette Burnette said a good standard to go by is saving up for three to six months of your living expenses. Having this kind of money saved can help you out in a pinch, but many people aren't able to build up a fund like that, especially if they're living paycheck to paycheck.

When they have to buy something, wealthy people just have the money on hand to do so. People who aren't wealthy may share that the purchase actually caused their savings to take a hit, which reveals how much money they really have. Emergency funds were made for times like these, but that doesn't make spending the money any easier.

Advertisement

9. 'It's a solid investment'

fizkes | Shutterstock

If someone says something is a solid investment, which is one of the phrases people say that reveal how much money they really have, they probably do have a lot of money. Being able to invest at all is out of reach for some people. Whether the wealthy person is referring to an investment in the stock market, or an investment in an actual tangible possession, the fact that they're able to say an investment is worth it is a sign of just how much money they have.

GOBankingRates surveyed over 1,000 people and found that 47% had never invested any money. Additionally, people who did invest tended to lean more towards low-risk investments. These numbers show that people are hesitant to make investments, and it's probably because of money. When you invest it, there's a chance you'll lose it. Some people just can't afford to lose any, so they avoid investing altogether.

If someone is investing, they are probably well off, brave, or both. Offering up advice about investments is a sign that someone has enough money to feel comfortable potentially losing a little. That's a sure indication that they have more money than the average person. Someone who has to be frugal and keep track of where every dollar goes is likely not going to be comfortable giving up any of their money for investing.

Advertisement

10. 'I wonder if they have Klarna'

DukiPh | Shutterstock

If someone feels the need to use a service like Klarna, regardless of the size of the purchase, they might be struggling. Of course, it could be understandable for anyone on larger purchases, but if someone uses it on smaller purchases or makes a very consistent pattern out of doing so, they probably don't have as much money as they would like to. Using a service that allows one to pay later or pay in installments means they don't have enough money for the full purchase.

Services like Klarna are increasing in popularity, but they don't come without their disadvantages. Personal finance expert George Kamel said, "When you're shopping with a buy now, pay later company, chances are, you're not worried about how you're going to pay the full amount for something. At least not yet." He also noted that if you fail to make a payment, Klarna may report it to credit bureaus, meaning that it could affect your credit score.

Using services like Klarna can be risky, but some people feel like they don't have another option. It puts people in very difficult positions. But someone who had enough money to cover the cost of a purchase wouldn't need to use something like Klarna. If someone admits to using it, there's a good chance that they have less money.

Advertisement

11. 'If you need to relax, just take a vacation'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Similar to telling someone not to worry about work, telling them to just take a vacation to blow off some steam is a sign someone is seriously out of touch because of how much money they have. Even if you could get the time off work, you'd have to figure out how to pay for the actual trip. This isn't an issue for the wealthy, of course, because they have plenty of money and are probably self-employed or working at some magically flexible job.

Financial industry writer Jack Caporal said that the average vacation costs $7,249 in 2025. An international trip costs even more — $9,922. The average person simply doesn't have that kind of money to spend on a vacation when they're struggling to afford groceries and rent. If 57% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, they certainly don't have a spare $10,000 sitting around to go to Hawaii with.

But for a wealthy person, it would be no problem. They could easily advise someone to take a vacation so they could relax, not realizing that the very idea would send most people's blood pressure skyrocketing. It's not an issue for them, so they don't see why it would be an issue for anyone else.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.