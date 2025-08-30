While spending money and analyzing financial habits obviously provides a lot of insight into a person's financial security and income, sometimes it's the more flippant daily mentalities and habits that are actually more illuminating. Many people who struggle with money also struggle in other areas of their lives — from work, to relationships, and even personal mental health — because of the stress and uncertainty it causes.

Similarly, people who make a lot and boast financial freedom can protect their well-being and make much more empowered decisions about how they spend their time. That's why the many things people do in public that reveal how much money they really have are so much more insightful than they seem — whether it's taking public transit, making purchases without a second thought, or even offering help to other people.

Here are 11 things people do in public that reveal how much money they really have

1. Offering help to other people

Iryna Inshyna | Shutterstock

Ironically enough, people with less money and in lower-income situations tend to give more than their upper-income counterparts — whether that's offering money to someone experiencing homelessness, donating their time at a volunteer center, or supporting a family member in their household. They know what it's like to deal with the struggle of financial uncertainty and social isolation, so they're not afraid to offer what they can to people in need.

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, people may expect people with more financial turmoil, a reduced sense of control, and a greater sense of social threat to be less giving to other people and less concerned about other people's welfare, even if that's nothing close to the truth.

Advertisement

2. Buying and booking travel

oneinchpunch | Shutterstock

Buying travel tickets, booking hotel rooms, and planning vacations are some of the things people do in public and in their daily lives that reveal how much money they really have. For example, you might see a high-income person impulsively plan a vacation and buy an expensive plane ticket right from the coffee shop for the next day, while a lower-income household spends months and even years planning and saving.

Especially considering last-minute tickets and bookings are generally more expensive, it's even more of an indicator of a person's wealth if they can make these last-minute decisions while talking to friends, running errands, or going about their everyday life.

Advertisement

3. Buying groceries

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

While it's possible for wealthy people to be financially smart while running errands like getting groceries and planning meals, they often have the financial freedom and disposable income to do whatever they want. Whether that means spending extra on the status of brand-names and big ticket expenses or simply leveraging the convenience of buying groceries online, this errand is one of the things people do in public that reveal how much money they really have.

Even the places where people are buying and shopping for groceries can tell you a lot about a person's income and financial status, considering places like organic shops and luxury grocers are on the rise.

Advertisement

4. Commuting to work

Rido | Shutterstock

While low-income and frugal people are often forced to be intentional about their commuting costs — considering the average person spends nearly 20% of their annual salary on getting to work alone — their wealthy counterparts are much more flippant.

That's why a person's commute is one of the things people do in public that reveal how much money they really have. If they're hopping in a last-minute Uber when it starts raining or driving and parking their car every single day at work, chances are they have more money — especially in an urban area or city — than those leveraging carpooling and public transit.

Advertisement

5. Talking about experiences

Look Studio | Shutterstock

Compared to lower-income people, who are often entrapped by consumerist culture and yearning for belonging by buying into trends, wealthy people tend to talk more about experiences — like vacations and travel — when they're socializing in public.

It's one of the differences that reveal how much money someone really has. They may be able to overspend on material things and status symbols with money they don't have, but low-income people don't have the same kind of time and money freedom to prioritize experiences.

Advertisement

6. Ordering and buying things

Ekkasit A Siam | Shutterstock

When someone is checking out in a grocery store, paying for a meal, or grabbing a coffee before work, the kinds of habits they have before spending money can tell you a lot about how much money they really have. For example, a low-income person is likely to use cash or check their bank account before making a purchase in public, while a rich person will pay or grab the tab without a second thought.

They're not only afforded more time and luxuries, they are awarded the stress-free nature of money — spending without anxiety, struggle, or uncertainty as they navigate everyday life.

Advertisement

7. Bragging or flaunting wealth

spoialabrothers | Shutterstock

Considering the advertising schedules and consumerist pressures many people face are rooted in exclusion — "if you buy this, you'll look rich" or "investing in this designer bag makes you look cool" — it's not surprising that low-income people who struggle with isolation and loneliness are more likely to fall victim to these tactics.

They're yearning for a sense of belonging — like their financial struggles and status aren't the only things that define them — so they buy into designer traps and consumerist pressures online, even if it means putting their financial well-being at risk down the road. However, truly wealthy people are much more subtle when it comes to status symbols and luxury.

From their clothing — which is often "quietly luxurious" and subtle — to their habits, they're less likely to brag about and flaunt wealth for the sake of attention and community.

Advertisement

8. Checking price tags

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV | Shutterstock

Similarly to buying things without checking their bank account, not checking the price tag when shopping is one of the things people do in public that reveal how much money they really have. Whether they're getting groceries or shopping for new clothes, they're much more interested in the quality and status of what they're buying than the actual cost.

On the other hand, low-income people yearning for a sense of belonging generally prioritize quality over quantity — falling victim to trend cycles and accumulating debt at the expense of long-term financial well-being.

9. Eating

Jose Calsina | Shutterstock

Especially for people working outside of the house or running errands, the kind of food they're eating and the places they're getting it from are some of the things people do in public that reveal how much money they really have. While low-income people may be forced to pack lunches and be frugal with their spending on food, their high-income counterparts are much more lax.

Their wealthy counterparts may go out several times a week, but they also tend to have the access and money to afford more healthy and nutritious food options. So, it's not just about the kind of money they spend and the frequency with which they're eating out, but the kinds of foods they're eating and what they're prioritizing when picking meals.

10. Prioritizing convenience

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Whether it's buying a ride-share, grabbing a snack, replacing their ruined clothing, or commuting to work, how people indulge convenience is one of the things they do in public that reveal how much money they really have. Even if low-income people technically have less free time to use, they don't have the money and accessibility to actually prioritize convenience in their lives all of the time.

However, wealthy people not only have the money to spend on convenience, they tend to benefit from the time it saves them — giving them more opportunities to make decisions that promote their best interests, physical well-being, happiness, mental health, and daily joy.

11. Walking around

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Many low-income people deal with constant stress and anxiety in their everyday routines, and while they may not be consciously aware of it, those emotional burdens play a role in how they present themselves to the world — from how they dress to the way they walk around. They're hypervigilant, always on edge, and grappling with physical embodiments of their internal turmoil.

However, their higher-inner counterparts tend to be the opposite, boasting a more poised, prideful, and confident demeanor and walk. In fact, while their low-income friends may be constantly on edge, most rich people don't even notice others when they're navigating life and walking around.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.