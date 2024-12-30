We live in uncertain times, defined by economic instability and political upheaval. Feeling an undercurrent of anxiety about the future is an entirely normal response to our daily reality. Keeping your head above water is challenging enough, let alone having the resources to thrive, not solely survive, which is one of the signs you’re better off than an average American.

According to a 2022 study on stress levels in America, "Nearly two in five adults (38%) said the state of the nation has made them consider moving to a different country, and a similar proportion of adults (40%) agreed that the political environment in their state has made them consider moving to a different state."

Advertisement

When facing hardship, it often feels simpler to give up than push through, but it’s important to remember that no feeling is permanent, and change is the only constant. What’s difficult at this moment won’t always be difficult. While our paths might not be straightforward, holding on to hope is essential for finding our way.

Here are 12 signs you’re better off than an average American

1. You don’t have student loan debt

Litvinov | Shutterstock

You’re better off than an average American if you don’t have student loan debt. Having access to higher education is a privilege, one that most people are unable to access without some form of financial aid. According to the Education Data Initiative, the outstanding federal loan balance is $1.620 trillion, and it accounts for 91.2% of all student loan debt.

There are 42.8 million borrowers with federal student loan debt. The average federal student loan debt balance is $37,853 and the total average balance, which includes private loan debt, goes up to $40,681.

34% of student borrowers owe $10,000 or less, and 79% owe $40,000 or less. To get a bachelor’s degree, the average public university student takes out $32,362.

Carrying student loan debt impacts people on a very real level. The money that gets put towards paying down student loan debt could be used for living expenses, which would ease people’s sense of being financially strapped. If you don’t have student loan debt, you have more money in your pocket each month, which is a sign you’re better off than an average American.

Advertisement

2. You have actual work-life balance

fizkes | Shutterstock

Having true work-life balance is a sign you’re better off than an average American. When it comes to work, we’re given very mixed messages. We’re told that work shouldn’t take over our lives, yet more often than not, our worth is linked to productivity. Being able to separate yourself from your job isn’t easy, especially when the societal pressure to succeed on a professional level is so high.

According to Mental Health America’s Work Health Survey, almost 40% of full-time employees in the U.S. reported working at least 50 hours a week. 18% said they work 60 hours or more. These statistics highlight how normalized overworking is in the U.S., despite knowing the damage it can do.

High levels of stress and burnout inevitably lead to physical and mental health issues, which are estimated to cost up to $190 billion each year in healthcare spending, the total cost of which breaks down to $6,025 per second.

Most Americans don’t have direct control over their working hours, which means they lack true free time. Work-life balance isn’t just about PTO, it’s about letting yourself disengage from your job and decompress after the workday is over. If you’re able to approach work with a balanced mindset and you can unplug at the end of the day, it’s a sign you’re better off than an average American.

Advertisement

3. You bring in a steady income

fizkes | Shutterstock

Having a steady source of income is a sign you’re better off than an average American. Living paycheck to paycheck is an unfortunate reality for many people, which means they experience consistent financial anxiety. In contrast, having a stable salary and job security means you can cover living expenses without such intense stress.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that the real median household income in 2023 was $80,610, which represents a 4% increase from 2022, and is “the first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019.”

Male employees who worked full-time, year-round saw a 3% increase in their real median earnings, while women saw only a 1.5% increase in earnings, showing that gender inequality is alive and well. Yet having any form of upward mobility when it comes to how much money you make is a sign of financial security, which means you’re better off than an average American.

Advertisement

4. You have money saved for the future

fizkes | Shutterstock

Putting money aside for future expenses is a sign you’re better off than an average American. Having a financial safety net signifies that you make enough money to live off while setting some aside for unexpected expenses, emergencies, and retirement.

The Federal Reserve reported that close to three-fourths of Americans still in the workforce had “at least some” retirement savings, but 28% of American employees have no retirement savings whatsoever. Among the Americans who do have savings, only 31% said they think that their retirement savings are on track.

Data from the PwC Market Research Center highlighted the stark generational differences that exist when it comes to retirement savings, as 42% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 have no savings, 26% of people between the ages of 30 and 44 have no savings, compared to 17% of those between 45 and 59 years old, and 13% who are 60 or older with no retirement savings.

PwC reported that people between 55 and 64 have a median retirement savings account balance of $120,000. People between 45 and 55 years old have a median saving of $82,600. People between 35 and 44 have a median retirement savings balance of $37,000, and people under 35 years old have $12,300.

PwC also estimated that $120,000 in retirement savings will provide people less than $1,000 a month over a span of 15 years, without factoring in rising life expectancy and higher healthcare costs. This estimate highlights how even people who are able to financially prepare for retirement could easily find themselves in a dire situation in the years to come.

Having some savings is better than having none at all, and it’s a sign you’re better off than an average American.

Advertisement

5. You own a home

Face Stock | Shutterstock

Owning a home is another sign you’re better off than an average American. The nationwide housing crisis doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, as shown by various studies and statistics reporting record high costs and a general sense of anxiety felt by people across the country.

Bankrate’s Home Affordability Study reported that Americans need to make a salary over $110,000 to afford a median-priced home in almost half of U.S. states. The nationwide median sale price for a home in July 2024 was $422,600, a number that marks 13 consecutive months of year-over-year price increase.

The homeownership rate among people under 35 years old has gone down a significant amount over the past three decades: In 1990, 45% of young adults owned homes. In 2022, that number declined to 39%.

Americans don’t feel particularly hopeful for the future when it comes to home ownership, as 20% of aspiring homeowners believe they’ll never be able to save enough money to buy a home of their own.

A survey from Pew Research Center reported that 69% of Americans are “very concerned” about the cost of housing. Their analysis touched on the topic of housing affordability, noting that a common yet criticized benchmark holds that no more than 30% of household income should go toward housing costs. A household that spends more than that is considered “cost burdened” by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to that measure, 31.3% of households in America were cost burdened in 2023. 27.1% of those households had mortgages and 49.7% were households that rent.

Given how unaffordable the housing market has become, owning a home is a sign you’re better off than an average American, even if you put most of your money toward your mortgage.

Advertisement

6. You have opportunities for professional growth

Maria Markevich | Shutterstock

If you have opportunities for professional growth, it’s a sign you’re better off than an average American. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for November, 2024 was 4.2%, meaning that 7.1 million Americans were out of work. Having a job, at all, is a sign you’re luckier than most people in this current moment, and having chances to grow in your career shows that you’re better off than others.

Career and life coach Heather Moulder revealed that true work-life balance and job satisfaction depend on how employees “feel about their roles at work, their connection to their work (and the people there), and how the company (including management) treats them. It's about how they feel about their work and how it fits into their life and overall happiness.”

She shared that having people who are given room to develop their skills and knowledge gives them a sense of purpose and impact.

From a managerial perspective, Moulder noted that providing an expansive and supportive work culture improves a company’s bottom line, “since happier, healthier, and more engaged employees means better work product, less turnover, and even less illness.”

Professional growth can take many forms, such as having access to mentorship and skills training, to promotions, salary increases, and an overall sense of liking what you do each day. While your job certainly doesn’t have to be aligned with your passions, feeling inspired in your career is something special, and a sign you’re better off than an average American.

Advertisement

7. You travel frequently

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

Traveling for pleasure on a frequent basis is a sign you’re better off than an average American. Whether your ideal destination is Disney World or Denmark, having the funds and free time to travel, just because you want to see the world, is a true luxury.

It’s one thing to visit your parents for holidays, which can be framed as an obligation, versus checking off a backpacking trip across Southeast Asia from your bucket list. Travel isn’t cheap. There’s the price of airfare, plus lodging, meals, transportation, and pretty much any activity you want to do. Having the ability to afford traveling goes beyond material costs: You also need to factor in job flexibility. Access to this type of leisure is something not everyone has, which is why traveling to your heart’s content is a sign you’re better off than an average American.

Advertisement

8. You have close friends

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Having close friends is another sign you’re better off than an average American. The value of having a social safety net can’t be underestimated, and far too many people feel like they don’t have one. Friends provide us with so much, from bringing us soup when we’re sick to making us laugh so hard, we’re weeping. The magic of true friendship is somewhat indescribable— That feeling that you’ve found your person, someone who sees you and gets you and isn’t going anywhere.

Yet having close friends isn’t a given, and a significant number of Americans are socially isolated, so much so that former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared that our country is in the midst of a loneliness epidemic.

“Loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling,” Murthy explained. “it harms both individual and societal health.” He noted that loneliness is associated with having a higher risk of depression, anxiety, dementia, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and even premature death.

“Each of us can start now, in our own lives, by strengthening our connections and relationships,” Murthy declared. “Our individual relationships are an untapped resource—a source of healing hiding in plain sight. They can help us live healthier, more productive, and more fulfilled lives.”

“Answer that phone call from a friend. Make time to share a meal. Listen without the distraction of your phone. Perform an act of service. Express yourself authentically. The keys to human connection are simple, but extraordinarily powerful,” he concluded.

Ultimately, it doesn't matter if you run with the popular crowd or you’re more of a lone-wolf, the quality of emotional connection is more important than anything else. Having real friends is a gift and a sign you’re better off than an average American.

Advertisement

9. You incorporate self-care into your daily life

Yuganov Konstantin | Shutterstock

Another sign you’re better off than an average American is that you can incorporate self-care into your daily routine, in a way that involves more than body scrubs, bubble baths, and rejuvenating face masks. It’s easier than it should be to ignore our needs, both practical and spiritual.

Life is fast-paced and our schedules are hectic, which means we neglect the things that make us feel whole. We skip working out because we have deadlines, when really, we could stand up from our desks and stretch for 15 minutes or walk around the block. We rush through the routines that ideally provide a sense of grounding and peace. Instead of having dinner with loved ones, we eat a sandwich standing over the sink.

As Intuitive Life Coach Ronnie Ann Ryan revealed, “the end goal of self-care is to show yourself love.”

“When you take time just for yourself, you are demonstrating self-love,” she continued. “All self-care options lead to honoring the unique being you are, your right to exist, take care of yourself, and make yourself happy.”

However you choose to honor yourself, whatever self-care means to you, being able to put yourself full and do things that make you feel good, instead of just going through the motions, is a sign you’re better off than an average American.

Advertisement

10. You have access to mental health care

Maridav | Shutterstock

Having access to mental health care is a sign you’re better off than an average American. No one is immune to hardship or emotional turmoil, yet many people aren’t able to get the support they need, even when they actively reach out for it.

The American Psychological Association reported that 90% of Americans think that there’s an ongoing mental health crisis in the country. Half of young adults and one-third of adults reported feeling anxious always or often within the past year, yet one-third of respondents couldn't get the necessary mental health services they were seeking.

80% said the cost of mental health care was prohibitive, while over 60% said stigma and shame were their main obstacles. The APA also noted that 60% of psychologists had no openings for new clients.

It takes immense courage, self-awareness, and self-compassion to ask for professional help when it comes to mental health, and the fact that people can’t get the treatment they need to feel better is emblematic of how the American health care system is failing us all.

If you have mental health support, it means you’re better off than an average American.

Advertisement

11. You feel supported by your family

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Feeling close to your family of origin is a sign you’re better off than an average American. We don’t always fit into the families we’re born into. While the idealistic version of family involves harmony, affection, and unconditional love, for many Americans, that’s not their lived experience.

Some people grow up in judgmental households that negatively affect their well-being in adulthood. Others have transactional parents, or cold-hearted people for relatives, or they were raised in environments that weren’t safe, either on an emotional or physical level. No family is perfect, because no person is perfect, but feeling accepted by your bio family is a big deal, and a sign you’re better off than an average American.

Advertisement

12. You’re connected to your community

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A. | Shutterstock

Having community connections is a sign you’re better off than an average American. So much of this world is out of our control. We can’t force the cost of living to go down. We can’t stop buying groceries, even though they’re wildly expensive.

What we can do is make deeper connections with the people around us. We can focus on mutual aid and helping out our neighbors. We can show up for each other in a whole-hearted, fully present way, because in the end, we are all we have, and it’s the power we find in community that creates a life worth living.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.