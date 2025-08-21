11 Silly Little Habits That Make Someone Magnetic To Money

When it comes to advice about money, financial experts are often quite strict about following serious rules. They are likely to suggest strategies such as maintaining a budget spreadsheet, diligently tracking spending, consciously setting aside money for savings, and adhering to strict spending habits. For some individuals, the rigid rules of money management work for them, but other people find the best results from more unconventional methods that might seem silly at first.

There's something fascinating about being able to attract an abundance of money without even lifting a finger. Those who follow silly little habits that make someone magnetic to money somehow manage to always get the best discounts, find cash on the street, or land impressive opportunities seemingly out of nowhere. It may be luck, but often, it's their attitude that sets them apart and brings success. When you start treating money as the opposite of stress and burden, you'll be surprised at how that mindset can shift the way it comes into your life.

Here are 11 silly habits that make someone magnetic to money

1. Saying money affirmations in the mirror

pikselstock | Shutterstock

It might seem awkward at first to stand in front of the mirror and declare exactly how you want money to come into your life. You might not be able to take yourself seriously and think it's just a bit silly to be doing it, but sometimes that's the point. The entire process of affirmations is meant to keep you from overthinking. When you're able to repeat these affirmations in the mirror, like "I attract money" or "Money comes to me when I least expect it," you're automatically training your brain to seek out these opportunities for success and abundance because you deserve it.

"Self-affirmations remind us of who we are and what’s important to us, giving us the perspective we need to conquer internal triggers. They help us to avoid being our own worst critics in difficult situations and instead encourage us to talk to ourselves the way we might talk to a friend," insisted psychology expert Nir Eyal.

By looking at yourself head-on in the mirror, it's much harder to brush off or even dismiss what you're saying because you're looking directly at your own reflection. Words truly matter, and they carry more power than you may even realize. By saying money affirmations in the mirror, those seeds end up being planted and can turn into taking a chance on that new project or creating a side hustle that brings you more income than you ever expected.

Advertisement

2. Talking positively about bills being paid

InesBazdar | Shutterstock

According to a survey from Thriving Wallet, the majority (90%) of Americans say that financial considerations have an impact on their stress levels. The level of stress that people feel about things like buying groceries, making car payments, and even paying rent and other miscellaneous bills can directly impact the money that can be attracted into their lives. No one enjoys having to pay a bill. The instinct is to always complain about the money leaving your account and how unfair it all seems, so that it needs to happen all over again the next month.

But when you actually take a moment and reframe how you're speaking about bills, you'd be surprised at the transformation that occurs. Instead of viewing bills as something akin to a burden, start seeing them as the reason why you're able to live. By actually saying "thank you for keeping the lights on, bill," or "I have a roof over my head because of this bill," you're reminding yourself of the value that you're getting from paying these things rather than focusing on all the money you're losing. By expressing gratitude, you slowly start to see money as something to feel good about rather than looking at it as an enemy.

Advertisement

3. Checking your bank balance with excitement

Aruta Images | Shutterstock

Most people tend to avoid checking their bank accounts for fear of having to see their balance. In fact, an estimated 42% of Americans don't check their checking account balance because they fear what they might see. But you'd be surprised at how quickly you can flip the script when you start approaching your bank balance with excitement rather than fear. Changing the attitude you have when you're clicking on your bank app and opening up your account means that you're actually changing the relationship you have with your money.

When you're logging in with a positive mindset, you're training your brain to look for progress rather than trying to find a problem. Being able to celebrate those tiny wins, like noticing that you haven't spent too much money that week on takeout or that you're able to transfer some money into your savings account, means that your balance can end up feeling more like a reward rather than looking at all of the negatives happening. That bit of pride can quickly turn into better habits, eventually leading to more money coming in.

Advertisement

4. Picking up pennies

Julia Zavalishina | Shutterstock

When most people see a penny on the ground, they tend to step over it and keep going because they don't really see any value in putting a penny in their pocket. It might seem silly, but picking up any loose change you find, whether it's a quarter or a penny, can be the kind of energy you need to attract more money into your life. Rather than looking at a penny as something useless, start to have a bit more appreciation for any bit of money that you find.

Research has shown that people usually spend money every day just because they can't stand having the annoying jingle of coins in their pockets or wallets. Instead of looking at picking up a penny as a means to an end, look at it as the beginning of more money coming in. When money starts to feel fun, that's usually when it starts showing up in unexpected ways. Even being the kind of person who keeps the money they find in a jar in their room can act as a visual representation of the abundance that you want in your life and your wallet.

Advertisement

5. Applauding after making a purchase

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Clapping after buying something might seem a bit over-the-top, but that's what makes it significant. Most of the time, when we make a purchase, we view it as either neutral or incredibly stressful. The fact that money is even leaving our account in the first place can make it feel like a significant loss. But even just a little clap can quickly turn a potentially negative moment into a celebration. Every necessary purchase that you make is proof enough that you're able to provide for yourself.

When you buy groceries, toiletries, and even clothes, it's to take care of yourself, and that should be enough to have just a little bit of gratitude. Being able to turn a simple transaction into a moment of abundance means that it'll end up becoming your default mindset, and when that happens, you're shifting the energy of how money comes into your life. It might seem silly, but being able to applaud yourself for things like that means a more magnetic relationship with your finances.

Advertisement

6. Doing a victory lap after getting a refund

fizkes | Shutterstock

Getting a refund can feel like such a winning moment, even if the amount is small. Whether you're returning a pair of shorts that you didn't like or getting a surprise refund check from one of your utility companies, refunds can feel like money just falling back into your lap. And what better way to celebrate getting free money with no strings attached than doing a little victory lap around your home after the fact?

It's something worth celebrating, and when you get into the habit of celebrating these small financial wins, your brain slowly starts to associate money with fun rather than something to stress about. It means you can stay focused on achieving more wins, whether they're big or small. Most of us can quickly get into the frame of mind that money is something always leaving, but refunds are a great reminder that money always ends up circling back at one point or another. If it's not today, it could be next week, or even next month.

Advertisement

7. Carrying a 'lucky dollar'

Andrii Iemelianenko | Shutterstock

It might seem like something childish to associate luck with money, but something as small as having a crisp $1 bill in your wallet that you carry around to bring good fortune to you can act as a more tangible way of bringing abundance into your life. All you have to do is assign it meaning, and the energy that you attach to that bill can be the kind of reinforcement you need to remember that money is always available to you. Not only that, but you're also open to receiving it.

"By intentionally creating frameworks for the unexpected, we open ourselves to richer, more fulfilling experiences," emphasized psychologist Eric Solomon.

It's this little habit that can trick your subconscious into looking for ways to earn money that you might have otherwise overlooked. Things like noticing loose change on the sidewalk or finally getting a discount on that item you wanted. Even if it might seem silly, that boost of positivity from your "lucky dollar" can quickly have such an influence over the decisions you make. Each time you see or touch your dollar, you're allowing the message that money is never scarce to follow you around. Sometimes, it's all about the energy you're putting into the universe, and you'd be surprised at how quickly the universe tends to reward that.

Advertisement

8. Putting a dollar under your pillow

Gladskikh Tatiana | Shutterstock

Putting just $1 or $5 under your pillow could be the kind of manifestation hack that can bring surprising results when it comes to your finances. Almost in the same way that you'd put a tooth under your pillow as a kid for the tooth fairy and get money in return, this simple act can signal that you're ready for money to come into your life, in whatever way that may look. The dollar under your pillow isn't just about sleeping with money underneath you, but what it represents is far more important.

It's telling your subconscious how ready you are to receive an abundance of money, and that sometimes, when you're least expecting it, your finances can quickly grow in size. It also adds more excitement. When you wake up in the morning and check under your pillow, even if nothing has changed or moved, it creates this sense of expectation and joy of what could potentially happen. It might seem like such an absurd idea, but treating the money under your pillow as a little manifestation hack can be the kind of thing you need to multiply the money coming into your bank account. Before you know it, you're bringing in good financial energy into your life.

9. Making a wealth playlist to listen to while cleaning

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Cleaning your space might seem like such a hassle, but it's also the best way to invite the kind of abundance that you want into your life, especially financially. While you're scrubbing your counters or mopping your floors, you might as well create a playlist to go along with it, and what better playlist to make than a "wealth" or "rich girl/rich guy" one that can turn a boring day of cleaning into the best practice that will help energize your mindset when it comes to money.

Putting songs on there that make you feel confident, excited, and willing to go out there and bring more money back into your home is just the kind of thing that music can help with. Including artists on your playlist who inspire you and make you want to dance can help your brain associate wealth with the fun and movement of dancing. The more you listen to these songs, the easier it'll be to trigger this mindset.

10. Pretending your paycheck is like royalty

fizkes | Shutterstock

Well, it sort of is, right? Getting paid can feel like the clouds parting and the sun shining through. Research has even shown that the happier a person is, the more money they tend to make on the job because of how open they are to new opportunities, challenges, and even risks. By being the type of person who treats their check like royalty and something to celebrate, you're able to invite more money into your home because of that gratitude.

It might seem silly to look at your paycheck as being some celebrity or royal figure. But when you treat abundance with respect, even if it's just a small amount, it makes it easier for wealth to eventually show up and stick around, which is the most important part. By being able to stop seeing your paycheck as something fleeting and a source of anxiety because now you know it'll get spent very soon, acknowledge that it's actually here to help you.

Whether you're using your paycheck to pay the bills or going on that trip you've always dreamed about, your paycheck is there to support the kind of life you want to live. So, why not treat it as such?

11. Keeping track of small financial wins

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Most of the time, we think of only celebrating those big financial wins. Whether it's finally making that last payment on your student loans, buying a home, or getting a raise at work, it's also good not to overlook the small wins. By celebrating the tiny victories, you're showing that any amount of money that comes into your life is something to be grateful for.

You shouldn't overlook being able to save a couple of dollars at the grocery store because you finally used that coupon that was sitting at the bottom of your wallet. You should at least do a little cheer when you find some extra coins in your couch cushions, too. Each time you recognize a victory like that, your brain will eventually associate any financial action with excitement. That means every little thing you do with money becomes a fun and satisfying moment.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.