According to a LendingTree report, nearly one-third of all American households struggle with basic expenses like rent, groceries, and utilities every month due to rising costs, inaccessible financial support, and job instability. This kind of economic struggle, along with hard work, multiple jobs, and living below their means, causes many families to rely on money-saving techniques to make ends meet, even while living paycheck to paycheck.

While it might not seem like it, there are signs someone is not cheap; they’re brilliantly frugal, even amid this financial hardship — in influential ways that help them invest into savings accounts, emergency funds, and other investments.

Here are 11 signs someone is not cheap; they’re brilliantly frugal:

1. They focus on small details that save money.

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

Frugal people pay attention to small details, understanding that little things can add up to significant savings. While they may not pinch pennies like someone who’s considered “cheap” will, they are aware of how the little things — returns, coupons, or utility savers — can make a significant financial difference in the long run. Not only do these kinds of people tend to be more conscious of small financial opportunities, but they’re also much more self-aware about the value of life’s small moments, like spending quality time with a partner or making coffee in the morning.

Some people, like one mom from Backwoods Home Magazine, argue that simply using coupons, taking advantage of stockpiling opportunities, and getting refunds saved them more than 40% on every grocery trip—a massive savings today, especially as food prices continue to rise.

Advertisement

2. They plan (and stick to) long-term financial goals.

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock.com

Frugal people carefully plan long-term financial goals, ensuring their future is secure and stress-free.

According to experts at Merrill, having a long-term financial plan, complete with fleshed-out goals and a big-picture view of the future, not only boosts confidence in everyday spending but also helps reassure individuals in the event of a financial crisis or volatility. Brilliantly frugal people take the time to plan out these details of their financial lives, knowing when they have to cut back and when they can make a more significant purchase.

While stereotypically “cheap” people might not spend their money at all, cutting corners and taking advantage of others to pinch pennies, brilliantly frugal people save for responsible and fun expenses — like a family vacation, a present for their partner, or a new home.

Advertisement

3. They wait patiently before big purchases.

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Frugal people are patient and willing to wait before making big purchases, prioritizing thoughtfulness over impulsiveness. Unlike many consumers influenced by the impulsivity of social media and advertising messaging, brilliantly frugal people, as a study from the Industrial Marketing Management journal explains, don’t mind waiting for their “right moment” before making a purchase or investing in something more significant.

While impulse consumerists may be influenced by psychological triggers that urge them to seek out the fulfillment of a purchase, like another study from the Marketing Letters journal adds, frugal people operate on the other end of the spectrum — waiting, planning, and making informed purchasing decisions that may give them peace of mind or ease their anxiety about large investments.

Advertisement

4. They embrace old-school money habits.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

Frugal people embrace traditional or old-school financial habits that promote intelligent money management. From sewing their clothes to tending gardens with fresh produce and “DIY-ing” holiday gifts, one of the signs that someone is not cheap but brilliantly frugal is their tendency to adopt generational old-school hobbies and habits to save money. Not only are these habits informed by their grandparents or older family members, but they are habitual—becoming a part of frugal people’s identity rather than just a cost-saving measure.

On an even more basic level, young adults who speak about money and learn financial literacy from their parents are more likely to have a budget, savings account, and emergency fund than their peers, according to the United Federal Credit Union. Part of this discussion explains why class status and financial stability are generational – people learn how to be financially stable and responsible from their parents, sometimes in an unproductive way.

Advertisement

5. They track finances through banking or balance checks.

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock.com

People who are frugal with their money consistently balance their checkbooks or monitor online banking to control their finances. Unfortunately, many unsuspecting money mistakes many households make without realizing it cause them to lose hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars yearly. One of the most important is knowing what’s coming in and out of their bank accounts.

Genuinely frugal people are aware of this — balancing a checkbook or monitoring their online banking platforms to ensure they know every purchase coming out of their accounts. Helpful for sticking to a budget, like experts from Chase Bank argue, monitoring accounts can also help you to pick up on fraudulent charges, overdue “free” trials, and unnecessary overspending.

Advertisement

6. They automate savings into multiple accounts.

shurkin_son | Shutterstock.com

Frugal people automate savings by sending money to different accounts, ensuring they stay on track with financial goals. Whether it’s an emergency fund or a high-yield savings account, many brilliantly frugal people acknowledge the benefits of having financial security, even amid a crisis. If they have the means, they immediately send part of their income to another (usually untouchable) account that grows without intervention.

Instead of trying to budget out savings every month, on top of millions of expenses and bills, their income or direct deposit is automatically linked to this separate account. This allows them to budget with what they have left without sacrificing their savings or considering that extra money.

Advertisement

7. They choose quality over quantity every time.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Frugal people value quality over quantity, investing in durable and reliable products to save money in the long run. For things like shoes, sheets, clothing, or a car — things they use daily that play a role in their comfort and safety — brilliantly frugal people don’t mind investing in quality. While they might be more expensive to purchase, they’re saving many frugal people money in the long run because they won’t need to be replaced as frequently as a lesser-quality item will.

Even for larger purchases like furniture, which many cheap people may be more inclined to purchase at a cost-effective sale price, brilliantly frugal people can acknowledge that quality investments are better for their long-term financial goals.

Advertisement

8. They compare prices and use price-matching.

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

Frugal people compare prices while shopping, using price-matching to maximize their savings without compromising quality. While they are still committed to finding the best price on their larger investments, they tend to save money with transportation by price matching at stores. Getting the lowest price without having to travel to multiple stores, they leverage the convenience of technological accessibility to save money conveniently.

Although the habit is relatively uncomfortable and uncommon among younger consumers, it is much easier than perceived — even at more prominent, more popular stores like Target and Walmart.

Advertisement

9. They live below their means comfortably.

Halfpoint | Shutterstock.com

Frugal people are comfortable living below their means, prioritizing needs over unnecessary luxuries. Living below your means means spending less than you make on purchases, bills, and general expenses. If you can save money consistently over the year without living paycheck-to-paycheck, you’re living somewhat below your means.

As experts from Capital One suggest, living below your means doesn’t always mean you have to be uncomfortable with proper financial spending habits. By investing in knowledge of your spending triggers, habits, and goals and doing some preliminary budgeting and planning, you can work towards saving money every month — even if it’s just a few dollars — while still meeting all your financial responsibilities.

Advertisement

10. They pay off credit cards monthly to avoid debt.

Voronaman | Shutterstock.com

Frugal people pay off their credit card balances in full every month to avoid interest and maintain financial freedom.

While paying off credit cards every month isn’t necessarily feasible for every individual, especially those battling rising rent costs, necessities, and emergency bills, brilliantly frugal people with the means to budget through credit debt make it a priority to do so.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, paying off your credit cards in full every month can drastically help improve your credit score — something long-term financial planners know will make a huge difference in their more significant investments and purchases.

Advertisement

11. They avoid unnecessary subscriptions.

TetianaKtv | Shutterstock.com

Brilliantly frugal people carefully evaluate subscription services, avoiding unnecessary commitments that drain their budget.

While they aren’t constantly warding off subscription streaming services or the occasional clothing rental, they are more aware of the summation of these purchases than the average person. According to Yahoo Finance, the average consumer spends around $1K per year on subscriptions alone despite only using most of them occasionally.

Unlike cheap people, who tend to be criticized for being too constrictive with their spending and manipulative toward others for their own financial gain, brilliantly frugal people note these additional spending habits and figure out clever ways to compensate for them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.