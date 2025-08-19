Most of us have met a person who always seems to be unusually confident in their ability to make money and keep it. They have hiccups in life, but they always manage to make ends meet. They often are remarkably quiet until they accidentally let it slip. “Wait, you have a boat? You have a Lexus?” you cry.

If you ever wondered what people who secretly have plenty of money do in order to keep that money, don’t worry. I've assembled this list just for you.

People who secretly have plenty of money usually do these 11 frugal things

1. They amp up their 401(k) or Roth IRAs

89stocker via Canva

Let’s be real. Most of the time, wealth is accumulated over time. The more you invest, the more time you get your money to work for you. It’s the truth, and smart frugal people view this as a way of paying themselves first.

Dave Ramsay often claimed that teachers can become millionaires if they keep putting money aside in their investment accounts. While it’s not certain that they are actually getting millions on a regular basis, the truth is, his point stands. It’s theoretically possible to get that investment base to pay for retirement—and even accrue that money.

Advertisement

2. They treat their health as an investment, too

Blackday from Canva

Let’s talk frankly for a sec: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Investing in your health can take many different shapes, including a good gym routine and getting top-tier food at the grocery store. It could even mean going to the doctor and avoiding substances.

Regardless of their routine, most secretly rich people pay attention to their health and make it a part of their lifestyle. It helps save on medical bills or even insurance premiums.

Advertisement

3. They seek out affordable housing

fizkes by Getty Images via canva

I mean, this is obvious by now, but the truth is that housing is a massive part of everyone’s costs. However, the definition of “affordable” is really important to keep in mind. Traditionally, "affordable” meant that you’re paying 25 to 30 percent of your take-home income on housing.

It’s not easy to do, but aiming for 25 to 30 percent is still the best course of action…even if you’re loaded. People who have a moderate income needn’t be cost-burdened. There are government programs that can make housing easier for you to obtain.

Advertisement

4. They’re fans of thrifting and discount clothing

AnnaStills via Canva

I’m not going to lie: most influencers are major Shein lovers, and many don’t have a problem buying pre-worn items as a way to trim the costs even more. (That includes yours truly.) If they need a brand name, they often turn to Goodwill, eBay, or Etsy for a second-hand item.

Why? Because getting the latest and greatest stuff doesn’t really matter as much as it once did on a social level. Even high-end socialites are getting in on fast fashion. So you might as well enjoy the savings—even if it’s not the best for the environment.

Advertisement

5. They live a minimalist lifestyle

StockSnap from Pixabay via Canva

If you thought that the people who save and invest their way to wealth were going to be the ones to drive a Lambo and flash major bling, you’re wrong. Most people who act that way either have been openly wealthy for decades, have jobs that require maintaining a certain image, or spend the bulk of their money on status symbols.

People who are secretly rich are often indistinguishable from the people living next door to you. They don’t want big gizmos. They don’t need the latest iPhone or even the newest car. They just do what they do.

Advertisement

6. They are borderline impervious to sales pitches and pressures

Antoni Shkraba from Pexels via Canva

Those of us who have worked a retail job have seen people who know exactly what they want, won’t listen to upsells, and won’t allow salespeople to pitch them. They can be tough customers, depending on what they’re buying.

That level of guardedness against social pressures tends to be good for things like saving money. You can’t cave in to social pressures and splurge if you have no interest in peer pressure.

Advertisement

7. They work hard at a lucrative job or a business of their own

G-Stock Studio from Getty Images via Canva

It’s time to address the elephant in the room. The majority of Americans do not earn enough money to make ends meet affordably. There. I said it. We can no longer blame a lack of financial literacy for people's inability to earn a living.

In order to be secretly rich, you need to be able to make enough money to support yourself comfortably. That’s a tall order, all things considered. If you’re secretly rich, you already likely earn more than the average person.

Advertisement

8. Networking is one of their favorite things to do

SolStock from Getty Images via Canva

Along with being in a career that makes mucho dinero, people who are secretly rich also have a tendency to network with everyone. Ask them if they know someone for a specific job, and they’ll have them.

Best plumber? They know a guy who can get you a discount. The best accountant? It's probably them. But they can also refer you somewhere. Networking has a way of saving money and making money.

9. They do sweat the small stuff

cyano66 from Getty Images via Canva

Believe it or not, all those talks about couponing and keeping an eye out for sales are not bunk. It was never bad advice to begin with, though how much you save certainly changed over the years.

As Benjamin Franklin famously said, “A penny saved is a penny earned.” If you save money via coupons and haggling, that money adds up.

10. They avoid people who are irresponsible with money.

Konstantin Postumitenko from Prostock-studio via Canva

Counterintuitive as it may be, they tend to look for people who are irresponsible to watch what they do. Then, they avoid those people or keep them at arm’s length.

Why? Because irresponsible people are often excellent lessons in what not to do with large sums of cash. They also avoid them at all costs because irresponsible people often convince others to end up in the same situation they are in.

11. They’re grateful for what they have

Aaron Amat from Getty Images via Canva

One of the wealthiest people I’ve ever met was also one of the most down-to-earth people I’ve seen. They view everything as a blessing —people, pets, memories, and even just being able to go outside for a stroll.

Having that mentality makes it easy for them to avoid wanting stuff they can’t afford. After all, you don’t save money by spending it.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.