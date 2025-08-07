People who grew up poor understand the struggle of pinching pennies. From keeping track of exactly what goes in their shopping cart to skipping out on hospital visits, people who are afraid of being poor again usually can't let go of these frugal habits.

They aren't trying to be cheap or frustrate their loved ones with their constant money-saving habits. But in a world that's become increasingly more expensive, being wary of overspending is actually a good thing. Whether it's buying items on sale or keeping their energy bill low, frugal individuals religiously stick to certain behaviors.

People who are afraid of being poor again usually can't let go of these 11 frugal habits

1. Only buying items on sale or with coupons

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

People who are afraid of being poor again usually can't let go of only purchasing items that are on sale or using coupons. It's a bit exhausting to keep track of coupons or even to only shop for on-sale items, and as great as it may be to save a bit, buying new feels pretty great sometimes.

For those who are deathly afraid of being poor again, they never had the luxury of always buying new. Whether it was discounted clothing or figuring out couponing from a young age, these individuals have always been highly aware of their budget and the cost of things.

But this isn't a bad thing as, according to a study published in PLOS One, mental budgeting motivates and positively affects personal financial management. So, while it might be a slight headache, in the end it's worth more than most people realize.

Advertisement

2. Refusing to dine out

Art_Photo | Shutterstock

It's unrealistic to say that frugal people barely dine out. Despite what others think, frugal people also like to go out and celebrate every once in a blue moon. But for people who are scared of struggling financially, they choose instead to cook meals at home.

While they might dine out on occasion, dining out weekly just isn't realistic. Unless they truly need it or it's a special occasion, they prefer to either cook at home, or if they're feeling fancy use the McDonald's app to get free fries and discounted nuggets.

According to research from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Americans spend an average of $166 dining out per month, which is around $1,992 yearly. While it might suck not to taste delicious food made for you, dining out frequently costs more than frugal people are willing to pay.

Advertisement

3. Fixing items before replacing them

SofikoS | Shutterstock

People who are afraid of being poor again usually can't let go of the tendency to repair items before purchasing a new one. When the average person has a broken vacuum or a torn-up shirt, they likely will just buy a new one to replace that item, rather than watching tutorials on fixing them.

For frugal people, they fix items for a variety of reasons. Maybe it's because they had resourceful parents or had no other choice, but they'll never throw away an expensive appliance for the sake of taking the easy way out. Unfortunately, many people simply buy new, and less than 1 in 10 people in the UK try to repair an item before throwing it away.

Advertisement

4. Stockpiling essentials

fast-stock | Shutterstock

Most people who go into a frugal person's house might be amazed at the amount of rice and canned vegetables they have stored in their pantry. It might feel excessive, but if there were ever a time when survival was of the utmost importance, frugal people would win.

Maybe it's because they grew up in a financially strapped home, but people who are afraid of being poor again seem to be stuck on stockpiling essentials. There are tons of benefits to doing this, from being prepared in case of emergency to saving a grocery trip.

However, knowing what to stockpile is also equally important. According to the American Public Health Association, "Experts recommend a week's supply of food and water. Choose foods that don't require refrigeration and are not high in salt."

People should stockpile items such as flashlights, a manual can opener, a radio, batteries, and copies of important documents. Additionally, depending on the family, they might need things such as medical supplies, pet food, contact lens solutions, or diapers.

Advertisement

5. Avoiding debt

insta_photos | Shutterstock

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, household debt has risen to $18.20 trillion in the first quarter of 2025. Yet despite how normalized debt has become, frugal people can't help but side-step debt every time. It isn't always the most practical solution, as sometimes debt is necessary to increase pay or for last-minute emergencies. But unless it's absolutely necessary, frugal people aren't buying into it.

As most people know, debt is no joke. From student debt to medical debt, people can buy 10 times more than what they took out and still not be done. So, while having debt is nothing to be ashamed of, frugal people like to heavily weigh their options before jumping into something blindly.

Advertisement

6. Keeping a careful eye on their bank account

Stock 4you | Shutterstock

It might sound strange that a financially responsible person would check their bank account religiously. But in a world when overspending has become the new norm, some people aren't always up to date with their finances as they should be.

Unless their card declines or they need to pay bills, some people simply don't pay attention to their account, choosing to estimate instead. However, frugal people make it a point to stay on top of the money going in and out of their bank account.

According to researchers from Georgetown University, "We've found that people with financial mindfulness are less likely to engage in financial avoidance. They are less likely to ignore their finances, such as avoiding emails or statements from their credit card companies." While others might find it anxiety-inducing, frugal people just see it as another way to avoid stress.

Advertisement

7. Always planning for the worst

marvent | Shutterstock

People who are afraid of being poor again usually can't let go planning for the worst case scenario that may happen in the future. It might be dramatic and they aren't trying to be negative, but life is incredibly unpredictable.

According to the Center for Economic and Policy Research, job growth has slowed, with only 73,000 jobs opening up in July 2025. With this in mind, frugal people are finding ways to prepare for things like rising costs, being let go from their jobs, and possibly finding a better career in this unpredictable economy.

While it might be stressful to think about, in the end, frugal people who are terrified of being poor again understand that luck favors the well-prepared.

Advertisement

8. Using products to the very last drop

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Though some people find it strange, people who are afraid of being poor again usually can't let go of getting every last drop out of their products before recycling the bottle or container. It isn't always practical to cut open toothpaste or bottles, but even if there's a bit of product left, frugal people will go through the trouble.

Products are way too expensive to simply be content with throwing out. Even if others struggle to understand, in an economy that's practically crumbling, nobody has money to waste. As data from Pew Research Center found, three-in-ten Americans say their finances will be worse a year from now.

Even if it's a bit silly, do what frugal people do and get the most out of the products you use. Not only does it save a bit of money, but it prevents people from making another emergency trip to the store.

Advertisement

9. Religiously turning off the lights

Suney munintrangkul | Shutterstock

It might be a pain to hear frugal people go on and on about conserving energy, but people who have struggled financially aren't about to raise their bills to make others more content. From turning off the lights to closing the fridge, people who are afraid of being poor again are strict with what goes on in their household.

They'll constantly hassle their friends and family to make sure they're saving energy. Is it always that big of a deal? No, in hindsight, keeping the light on for a few more minutes isn't going to raise the bill dramatically, yet this still doesn't stop a frugal person from worrying.

Advertisement

10. Never throwing out food

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

Many kids grew up with their parents nagging at them to not waste food; however, as they grew up more financially stable, most never understood why wasting food was such a huge deal. But people who are afraid of being poor again never waste food.

If they spent $10 on meat, they aren't letting it go to waste. Sure, it might not always be realistic, as sometimes people get sick or busy and can't always finish their meal. But in the eyes of someone who's truly frugal, these things can always be saved as leftovers until they're fully finished.

Advertisement

11. Resisting help from others

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

Those who truly grew up struggling financially have always felt ashamed. Even though they couldn't help their life predicament, they never wanted to be a burden on others. So, whether it was friends or family asking how they were doing, it didn't matter.

Most people who are afraid of being poor can't help but keep this burden to themselves, even if it kills them. It's not always fair, but resisting help from others is already deeply ingrained in them, with little wiggle room.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.