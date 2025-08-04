People are becoming increasingly lonely as technology advances and the effects of the last five years continue to linger. In fact, 30% of adults say they have experienced feelings of loneliness at least once a week, while 10% admitted they feel lonely every day. With so many people dealing with loneliness, it's hard to find a sliver of hope.

Still, there are certain habits of people who lead lonely lives but feel happy anyway. That happiness may be sparked by creativity, gratitude, or just doing things for themselves. Instead of letting their lonely feelings overwhelm them, they choose to live their lives to the fullest in the best ways they know how.

Here are 11 habits of people who lead lonely lives but feel happy anyway

1. They journal for self-awareness

When people think of journaling, they probably think of someone venting to their diary about their problems. And while journaling is great for helping people feel better, it's equally great at helping them reflect.

From reflecting on their behavior to a challenging situation, journaling can be what people need to grow as individuals. Not only that, but according to a study published in Family Medicine and Community Health, journaling can help with mental health symptoms, which, if a lonely person is experiencing, can be the difference between being happy or being miserable.

On the outside, this might not seem like much, as loneliness can damper a person's desire to grow. Still, if people want to be the best version of themselves, doing the inner work is a must.

2. They do something creative every day

One of the big habits of people who lead lonely lives but feel happy anyway is doing something creative on a daily basis. They might not be an artist, but a person doesn't need to be an artist to be creative.

There are so many videos that teach people how to paint or draw. But if that isn't appealing, there are other options. From photography to decorating to sewing and baking, creativity serves as an outlet, no matter what the craft is.

While this might seem exhausting, according to a study from the Journal of Creativity found a link between creative expression and mental health. So, even if it's only for 15 minutes a day, being creative takes people out of their dark headspace and allows for their imagination to run wild.

3. They practice gratitude daily

When's the last time someone gave thanks, aside from Thanksgiving or a family prayer? With life being so chaotic, it's normal to forget to be grateful for the little things. Even so, people who lead lonely lives but feel happy anyway practice gratitude on a daily basis.

It's hard to feel genuine gratitude. With life throwing people for a loop with the economy and social climate, it's safe to say that most people don't feel grateful as of late. But practicing gratitude is important as it can steer lonely people into a better mindset.

According to experts from Harvard Health, gratitude can lead to social well-being, better sleep, and lower depression. So, while it might be difficult at first, practicing gratitude can certainly help lonely people live a relatively happy life.

4. They have a consistent morning routine

Most people crave routine in their lives. Maybe it's because the brain prefers things to be consistent, but there's no denying that a good morning routine makes all the difference in the world.

Hearing a blaring alarm clock and only allowing 10 minutes to get ready before rushing out the door isn't the best for people's health. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), "Having a morning routine can increase your energy, productivity, and positivity. It also generates momentum, building up to the brain's peak time for cognitive work (late morning)."

Creating a solid morning routine isn't always easy. Forming habits takes lots of planning and consistency, which requires patience. But just because it might take a few months to get into the rhythm of things doesn't mean they should dismiss it. Even if it's hard, starting the day off right makes a lonely person's life much more enjoyable.

5. They nurture close relationships

Nurturing their close relationships is one of the major habits of people who lead lonely lives but feel happy anyway. It's a common misconception that lonely people don't have anyone in their lives, but they usually have a small group of people to lean on during times of distress.

They might not have a ton of family and friends in their lives, but the people they do keep around, they cherish fiercely. Maybe it's because their standards are so high, but if someone is in a lonely person's life, they're probably an outstanding person.

This is important as, according to a study from the Journal of Consumer Research, friends can be influential. Researchers found that friends who offer support are less likely to indulge and are more likely to conspire together, showcasing how influential friends can be.

6. They say 'no' to draining interactions

There are some draining interactions that even lonely people can't get away from. Annoying family or overbearing bosses are something people just have to deal with. However, outside of this, lonely people truly try to limit the amount of time they spend with toxic people.

From refusing to respond after a certain hour to politely telling them they need to go, there are ways to slowly cut people out of their lives without needing to have that intense or awkward conversation. Is it hurtful for the other person? Yes; after all, social rejection sucks. As the American Psychological Association pointed out, "Social rejection increases anger, anxiety, depression, jealousy, and sadness."

Even so, sometimes people have to do what's best for them. So, even if that means cutting them off and refusing to talk with them, so be it. As long as they're happier because of it, they shouldn't feel guilty for putting themselves first.

7. They laugh every day

It isn't easy to be in the most positive mood all the time. With so much going on in the world and in their personal lives, many don't have the energy to crack jokes or fake a smile. But despite this, laughing every day is one of the habits of people who lead lonely lives but feel happy anyway.

Now, finding joy in the chaos is far from easy. Despite what people might see, even lonely people find themselves feeling stuck from time to time. But there's no denying that a little laughter in life will always be a good thing, as laughing and smiling boost physical and mental health.

8. They regularly clean and organize their space

The last thing people want to do is deep clean their house; however, cleaning is important for many reasons. From needing to think properly to keeping their mental health in check, people who lead lonely lives but feel happy anyway clean and organize their space regularly.

There's no greater feeling than lighting a candle and being able to relax in fresh sheets, or sitting in the living room with a clean environment. However, a clean home is much more than relaxation. According to a survey from the American Cleaning Institute, nearly 9 in 10 Americans feel their best physically and mentally when they have a clean home.

While it might not feel great at first, don't write off cleaning. A person who is lonely but wants to make the best of their situation will find ways to improve their environment because, unlike everyone else, lonely people understand that their environment will always impact them.

9. They dress for themselves

When someone leads a lonely life, it's easy not to want to try. From working remotely to simply not having much of a social life, most lonely people don't feel overly inspired to impress anyone, let alone themselves. However, dressing nicely comes with its fair share of perks.

Taking care of one's self is the greatest way to feel happier. It might take a bit of extra work and time, but for those who truly want to make the most out of their situation, putting in a bit of effort is important. After all, it's hard to feel happy when a person's hair is a mess and they haven't showered in a couple of days.

10. They set weekly goals

Leading a lonely life, people can forget what to prioritize as their thoughts are so consumed with feelings of insecurity. They feel left behind, causing them to neglect what's most important to them. But setting weekly goals is enough to keep anyone on track.

It isn't just to get work done, but to add stability and life back into a person's life. As it stands, many lonely people feel as if they have no purpose in life, leading them down a dark path. While it might seem hopeless, having something to work towards can bring a spark back.

11. They daydream

On the outside, it might seem bad to daydream, but daydreaming is just another creative and fun way to work an imagination. It might not be the most productive thing to do, but adding positive thoughts into one's life can truly make a lonely person happy.

Not only that, but it can give them ideas of where they want to head next or, better yet, what they want to accomplish in the future. While daydreaming might seem like child's play, in moderation, it can truly inspire people to put their best foot forward and get through an otherwise tough day.

