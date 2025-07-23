Many wealthy people live in their own worlds — following routines, indulging habits, and making priorities outside the scope of strangers on the street or neighbors down the block. In fact, according to a study from Psychological Science, the wealthier someone is, the less likely they are to unconsciously notice other people, whether it's on the street or in public.

Sadly, many of the hidden joys of social connection, learning from others, and expressing empathy come from these little moments with strangers. Many of the inexpensive things in middle-class homes that wealthy people are totally missing out on could very well be coming from their lack of simply noticing. So, the next time a stranger comes up to you or you have a conversation with a barista, don't forget to actively listen, soak up their advice, and ask thoughtful questions.

Here are 11 inexpensive things in middle-class homes that wealthy people are totally missing out on

1. Grocery store candles

While there are certainly health reasons why certain cheap candles may not be good for you, the difference between a moderately priced candle and an ultra-expensive one may not be that different, outside of simple aesthetics and packaging. Many rich people use their home decor as a sign of status, not even burning their expensive candles and using the little luxuries they bring into their homes.

However, these grocery store candles are one of the inexpensive things in middle-class homes that wealthy people are totally missing out on, mostly because they're actually burning them. Even on a mundane Tuesday afternoon, they're cultivating a space of intentional mindfulness and peace, while rich people's candles may sit on a shelf for years without being enjoyed.

2. Simple coffee makers

Even though we all enjoy a coffee shop latte or an expensive espresso from a fancy machine every once in a while, simple coffee makers with drip coffee may be one of the inexpensive things in middle-class homes that wealthy people are totally missing out on.

Alongside being more cost-effective, the simplicity of a coffee ritual like this can spark a moment of mindfulness amid the chaos of life — something that everyone, regardless of income or wealth, can benefit from.

3. Fridge magnets and art

While wealthy people may invest in expensive luxury appliances with strict cleaning rituals and schedules, people from middle-class homes are much more sentimental about these things. Their fridges don't house luxury groceries and overpriced meals, but cost-effective groceries, sentimental magnets, letters from friends, and their children's art.

They're not worried about ruining the aesthetics of their kitchen or the quality of their fridge by hanging things on it, so they often reap the benefits of this subtle home decor in profound ways.

4. Cereal for dinner

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll, having breakfast for dinner is more commonly accepted than people might believe — bringing joy to the mundanity of life, even if it's entirely unconscious. Especially for families that are sharing this meal together at home, like a 2013 study suggests, there are a number of profound benefits.

While it might be a frugal tactic for people living in middle-class families, it also has a range of relationship, self-esteem, and nutritional benefits that people from wealthy families who craft meals differently could be missing out on.

5. A simple grilled cheese

If you grew up in a middle-class household, chances are you've experienced the joys of a simple grilled cheese at home many times. However, it's certainly one of the inexpensive things in middle-class homes that wealthy people are totally missing out on.

Even though it might realistically be considered a "poverty food" that people use to save money and lower the costs of meals throughout the month, it's definitely one that people continue to eat even when they have financial stability.

6. Dollar store decorations

Even though there's something magical about having the financial freedom to celebrate other people, decorate your home, and throw a party without a budget, missing out on dollar store decorations and thrift store finds is one of the inexpensive things in middle-class homes that wealthy people are totally missing out on.

Of course, you'll always find what you're looking for and curate the perfect vibe if you have the money to spend, but there's something much more rewarding about finding something perfect when you're on a budget or scouring the aisles of a random store trying to find the perfect party favor.

7. An inexpensive winter blanket

Considering leaving the thermostat low during cold months is one of the most effective ways to save on energy for middle-class households, it's not surprising that a great blanket or a comfy thick sweater are some of the things only people from low-income and middle-class households cherish most. Even if it was annoying growing up, there's something magical about being cold at home and cuddling up under a blanket on the couch to stay warm.

It's one of the inexpensive things in middle-class homes that wealthy people are totally missing out on, because when they're cold, they just turn up the thermostat without reservation.

8. A change jar

Whether it's a piggy bank in a bedroom, a swear jar in the kitchen, or a random jar they're using to save money for a trip, these are some of the inexpensive things in middle-class homes that wealthy people are totally missing out on.

There's certain broad habits and routines that exacerbate the important feelings of belonging individuals feel in their families, but niche shared goals — like saving up for vacation — make things like a change jar more profoundly important and fulfilling than rich people may ever experience.

9. A shared game console

Many middle-class families grew up playing games together, not just for the sake of bonding and connection, but also because they likely couldn't afford to purchase consoles and technology devices for everyone to have their own.

While it might have been frustrating for middle-class kids to follow a schedule around playing games and even share with siblings, the joy of having the entire family home playing the Wii or watching a sibling play a video game on the living room TV is one of the experiences many wealthy people just won't have.

10. A 12-pack of soda

For people who grew up in low-income families or frugal middle-class homes, little treats — like going out for dinner or being able to have a soda after school — mean so much more than they do for rich kids who can have them whenever they want.

That's why the sacred pack of soda or candy are some of the inexpensive things in middle-class homes that wealthy people are totally missing out on. They may be able to keep up with the rising prices of these items and purchase them multiple times a week, but they'll never have the experience at home of enjoying a treat once in a while.

11. Store-bought desserts

Rather than buying all the expensive ingredients and spending hours of sacred time making a dessert, many middle-class families indulged in the beauty of store-bought desserts. Whether it was cinnamon rolls from a can in the morning or a pack of store-bought cookies in the evening, these are some of the inexpensive things in middle-class homes that wealthy people are totally missing out on.

Of course, wealthy people tend to have more leisure time for active hobbies like baking, which is not just the reason they don't spend money on store-bought generic items, but also largely why they're happier overall. They don't have to spend their free time doing chores or catching up on responsibilities from the work week, because they have the freedom of time and choice.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.