While certain status symbols can seem superficial, flashy, and cheap, they can hold a lot of profound power over a person’s societal belonging, connections, and overall well-being. According to the Otto Beisheim School of Management, many people invest in status symbols to be noticed — they yearn for a sense of societal belonging and community with the people around them, even if it’s achieved through material objects and wealth.

So, even when they’re struggling financially, it can be difficult to overcome desires toward consumerism, trend cycles, and pressures to invest in status symbols — it’s an emotional and internal dilemma, like many other spending habits and financial rituals. Many of the expensive things people buy to appear wealthy aren’t meant to be misguided vehicles for flaunting wealth, but rather to cope with the isolation of poverty and the lack of belonging it can spark.

Here are 11 expensive things broke people buy to look like they have money:

1. Designer clothes

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock.com

Even though the intention behind investing in status symbols and things like designer clothes is often finding belonging and community with others, a study from the University of Michigan argues that people who constantly wear these designer items, expensive watches, and even drive luxury cars often struggle to make friends.

People are generally less attracted to status symbols and more interested in and attracted to those who convey an aura of modesty. So, the grass may seem greener, especially when you’re motivated by the isolation of poverty, but investing in these expensive items hardly brings about the social connection people desire.

2. Expensive handbags

spoialabrothers | Shutterstock.com

Despite experiencing exponential price increases in recent years, many designer handbags and brands are missing the mark when it comes to quality. Despite advertising with the “price equates to quality” mindset, many designer brands are struggling to make pieces that are truly long-lasting and worth the investment.

However, expensive handbags are one of the expensive things broke people buy to look like they have money — seeking connection and belonging within society by cosplaying wealth — they’re likely less concerned with the longevity and true quality of these pieces. Especially if they’re falling victim to the emotional aspect of impulsive spending with these symbols, chances are they’re not even researching quality or investment beforehand.

3. The newest technology device

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock.com

Keeping up with the next best thing, rather than investing in things that add value and joy to their personal lives, is one of the reasons why broke people spend more money on new technology. Whether it’s the newest gadget or the latest iPhone, they’re some of the expensive things broke people buy to appear as though they have money.

Our cell phones are one of the only things we keep on us all day — they’re our social connection, a professional tool, and a mode of entertainment and communication, so it’s not surprising that they’ve become a status symbol for people to flaunt wealth with.

4. Cosmetic services

Olha Povozniuk | Shutterstock.com

According to a survey by American Dermatology, the average American spends nearly $1,000 on their appearance every year, whether that means getting haircuts, having their nails done, facials, or other cosmetic services and treatments. While many of these rituals can be healthy acts of self-love and care, there’s an insidious foundation behind some people’s desire to maintain their appearance as a status symbol to the world.

A report from the Harvard School of Public Health argues that harmful beauty standards and body image expectations often have a range of social and economic consequences, urging people to overspend on services, products, and treatments they don’t need to fit in and seek belonging.

These products and services are some of the expensive things broke people buy to look like they have money, not because they always want to be envied, but because they yearn for a sense of belonging, connection, and community that society tells them is only possible when they look a certain way.

5. Sustainable options

Anna Stills | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Journal of Consumer Research, “distance” from traditional status symbols is becoming one of the newest routes for symbolizing wealth in our society. Rather than investing in designer handbags and clothing, people are opting for more nuanced embodiments of financial freedom and wealth, from eccentric gender expression to sustainable fashion.

While this shift is ironic, considering sustainability is often associated with frugal habits and ethical consumerism, it does explain why sustainable options — like vintage fashion and expensive sustainable skincare — are some of the expensive things broke people buy to look like they have money.

6. Fitness clothes or memberships

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s a hot yoga membership — to get that workout photo — or expensive athleisure, overspending on fitness is one of the expensive things broke people buy to look like they have money. Athleisure is one of our society’s newest status symbols, because it reminds people of flexibility and financial freedom to overspend on casual clothes with a high ticket price tag.

When people have the privilege to wear casual clothes in their daily lives and spend tons of money on nonprofessional or fancy clothes, they’re signalling to other people that they don’t have to follow traditional rules like following a corporate dress code or needing to wear functional clothes for an office.

They have the flexibility that everyone’s yearning for, which is why these types of clothes and activities have become a status symbol.

7. Trendy home decor

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Especially in today’s world of social media and internet accessibility, it’s not surprising that the trend cycle's influences on status symbols are changing seemingly overnight. It can be difficult for people with limited financial means to achieve the social belonging they’re yearning for through spending habits, because every other day there’s a new “next best thing.”

From technology to home decor, skincare, and clothing, social media has accelerated the trend cycle at a pace never seen before — yet that isn’t deterring people from spending. In fact, home decor and aesthetics are among the most popular industries for spending, especially among those who constantly seek validation and praise from their guests.

When they’re sitting at home, surrounded by trendy decorations, they may not feel a personal spark of self-expression, but at least they can feel like they fit in and meet a standard that the trend cycle perpetuates.

8. Expensive meals

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock.com

By going out or eating at expensive restaurants, broke people can signal — often through social media and other online platforms — that they have the money and flexibility to spend eating outside the home, even if they really don’t. Bonus points if they’re having drinks on a weekday afternoon or going out on a random Thursday night — it’s about fitting in, even though the end result is often isolation, insecurity, and envy.

Of course, for many people struggling financially, they’re forced to use credit cards and take on absurd amounts of debt to keep up with this lifestyle, which is why it’s a cycle of emotional turmoil. They’re yearning for belonging, but throwing themselves further into the isolation and anxiety of financial overwhelm by seeking it through consumerism.

9. Vacations

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

According to a 2024 survey on vacations, many people are still regularly planning and purchasing trips, even though they can’t afford them. From taking on debt, to buying plane tickets on a credit card, and splurging on trips with money they don’t have, vacations are one of the expensive things broke people buy to look like they have money.

Of course, there are also a lot of people living in poverty who need a break, and vacations or planned trips are one of the only ways they can carve out time to de-stress and cope with burnout.

According to a study from Harvard Medical School, poverty can have severe consequences, especially for people dealing with chronic stress and anxiety. Not only are there a number of emotional side effects and mental health concerns to address, but their stress levels tend to spark physical illness at higher rates than their financially secure counterparts — it’s not surprising they feel like they need a break.

10. Huge weddings

Anatoliy Cherkas | Shutterstock.com

While many couples unintentionally go over their spending budget while planning a wedding, it’s also one of the expensive things broke people buy to look like they have money. Whether they have to take on debt, put expenses on a credit card, or pull from savings accounts, they lean into the performative action of their big day with decorations, food, and venue costs.

Of course, overspending on weddings has been grossly normalized in our culture, which is why many people living in poverty find it easier to go into debt to make their big day happen.

11. Nice cars

Rido | Shutterstock.com

Even if it means taking on huge monthly payments or losing their investment in a new car’s dwindling quality, expensive cars are one of the things broke people buy to appear as though they have money. Even for younger generations that have largely shifted away from getting their driver’s licenses, new cars are still a status symbol they’re not willing to give up.

With buy-now-pay-later options, loan accessibility, and huge credit limits, for many people, it’s easy to buy these expensive status symbols, but much harder to get themselves back to a place of financial stability and comfort.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.