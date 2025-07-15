5 Little Things Frugal Parents Do To Raise Kids Who Actually Appreciate Stuff

Whether it's a new toy, a new game, a new outfit, or a new adventure, it seems kids never stop asking their parents for more. And who can blame them when advertising to children and teenagers is a multibillion-dollar industry?

The Journal of Pediatrics showed what the ad industry knows: "School-aged children and teenagers may be able to recognize advertising but often are not able to resist it when it is embedded within trusted social networks, encouraged by celebrity influencers, or delivered next to personalized content."

Add the pressure to have the same stuff as their friends, and you've got kids who are bombarded with the message that they need more of everything. However, teaching children the value of money now will save them all kinds of financial frustration down the road.

Here are five little things frugal parents do to raise kids who actually appreciate stuff:

1. Help them learn the difference between needs and wants

antoniodiaz vis Shutterstock

Sit down together and make two lists: one for necessary items such as clothes, school supplies, and shoes, and the other for wants such as a particular toy or game. Talk with your child about how these lists are different and how the differences affect our decisions.

For example, you might point out that you can't go to school without shoes, but you can go to school without the latest trending footwear. Tell your child the "want" list can serve as a wish list for gifts.

2. Say no and mean it

Zainagatdinov Marat via Shutterstock

Kids figure out quickly whether you are likely to change your mind if they bug you enough, so you may just give in. I've overheard a kid say, "Do you like my new scooter? I begged my dad at the store until he bought it for me."

If you've been giving in, it's time to stop letting your children make the financial decisions. Say no and stick with your decision.

3. Help them flex their patience muscle

Dmytro Zinkevych via Shutterstock

Our instant society has taught kids to be incredibly impatient. Yet, a study in Psychological Science suggested that "children are more willing to delay gratification for cooperative than for individual goals." So, model and teach your child the value of delayed gratification by saying no for now.

If your child is begging you for a new bike, a new phone, or the latest popular thing, help them put together a plan to save for it. Talk about purchases you've saved for and how good it felt to know you could afford to buy things for yourself.

4. Give them the chance to earn something through hard work

Rodica Vasiliev via Shutterstock

If your child keeps asking for something, help them earn the money to pay for it. Putting in some effort to acquire something makes the purchase far more satisfying. And you'll find that when your child pays for something on their own, they will appreciate it more and take better care of it.

Instilling the "earn-it-before-you-spend-it" mentality in your children will have lifelong benefits.

5. Model how to save

Dejan Dundjerski via Shutterstock

Whenever your child receives money, have them divide it into three equal piles. One pile for spending, one for saving, and one for giving away. As your child gets older, give them more input on what happens to each pile. And don't forget to take a look at the interest their savings are earning. They will be surprised and motivated by how fast the little nest egg can grow.

Another study from the Journal of Pediatrics explained how "In less than 100 years, marketing to children went from a severely frowned upon practice to an integral part of growing up as companies came to realize that investing in marketing to children and adolescents provides excellent immediate and future dividends.

The advertisers are only going to get better and manipulating children, so it is up to the parents to teach good money skills. No matter how old your children are, you can give them a big boost in their financial futures by reigning in their constant desire for more. Teach them now, and they'll thank you later.

