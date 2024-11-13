Frugal People Share The 11 Name-Brand Products They Insist On Buying Even When They’re More Expensive

Even for people who live and breathe by their budgets, there are products that they refuse to buy generic.

From condiments to clothing, Reddit posters on the “Frugal” forum shared the name-brand items they always splurge on — and sometimes even make an extra trip to buy them.

Here are 11 name-brand products even the most frugal people insist on buying despite the price:

1. Dawn dish soap

“I buy all generic groceries,” one redditor wrote, “but I’ll always make the extra trip to buy Dawn dish soap. The [generic] brand does not get the job done well and we are a home with no dishwasher … I started having an allergic reaction the last time I bought generic by accident.”

While the blue dish soap that’s cleaning ducks in commercials might not be the same kind you buy in the grocery store, many posters admit it does the trick for cleaning their dishes. Especially if cloudy wine glasses and an extra dishwasher run are taxing after a long day — switching to the brand name might be worth the extra few dollars.

2. Car tires

Considering the importance of safety while driving, many posters admit they’ll opt for the more expensive name-brand tires when they need a change. “A wise man once told me never to skimp on the only things between you and the road,” one person wrote. “It could save you thousands in hospital bills.”

Especially for people living somewhere with multiple seasons, the durability, tread, and safety of brand-named tires can make all the difference.

3. Comfortable walking shoes

Whether you’re a hiker or simply taking a trip to the grocery store, many posters in the thread considered comfortable walking shoes a necessary splurge. Bad quality or worn-down shoes can be uncomfortable and put you at risk for a number of health issues.

From blisters to broken bones and other foot problems, bad-quality shoes aren’t worth the risk. “I finally got shoes that supported my back after years of buying cheap sneakers,” one person shared, “and it’s been revolutionary.”

4. Raid insect spray

Frugal redditors were quick to insist on investing in Raid bug spray. “It’s just not worth it to buy generic.”

One person noted, “There’s nothing worse than coming home to fruit flies or a spider in your room after a long day, especially when you know the generic spray under the sink isn’t helping you a bit.”

5. Prescription dog food

Especially for dog owners who know the struggle of having a pet with digestive or allergy issues, buying generic or low-priced dog food isn’t a choice. While it’s often (much more) expensive compared to other off-brand foods, it’s absolutely necessary for their pet’s health.

Pets are expensive — we know that before we make the big decision to get them — so it’s not a shock that pet food is also part of that commitment.

6. Any tools for beloved hobbies

“My $100 stain glass grinder was horrible compared to my $450 one,” one Reddit poster wrote. “I regret buying the cheap one in the first place.”

For anyone with a long-term hobby, the joy alone was worth the investment.

Of course, not every hobby has to be expensive — artistic and de-stressing activities that are equally fun and helpful are always available at low costs. But if you’re making stained glass or getting ferociously into pickleball, investing in more quality gear might be worth the money.

7. Memory cards

Others in the Reddit thread suggested that “anything with a one-time chance for success” is worth investing in rather than facing the consequences of poor quality down the road.

“It should be the best quality you can afford,” one person wrote, acknowledging that not everyone has the luxury invest in tech gadgets.

8. Heinz ketchup

There is an almost universal consensus that name-brand condiments — specifically Heinz ketchup — are worth the splurge. “Everything else just doesn’t taste right,” they wrote, “and then you end up angry eating a burger after spending all night grilling.”

9. Band-aids

“I was buying a Walmart generic brand,” one person wrote. “Not only do they leave a huge mess of sticky residue behind, but they fall apart really fast.”

For situations where a band-aid is necessary — especially if you have children — you know there’s little chance they’re sticking for as long as you need them to. You find crumpled-up band-aids in the laundry, littered around the house, or worse, a child going “band-aid-less” on your new carpet.

“Just spend the extra dollar,” one person noted. “You’ll end up spending double when you go back to the grocery store for a million more boxes.”

10. Good quality olive oil

Whether you’re an avid cook, making your own bread at home, or simply enjoying a drizzle of oil on your dollar ramen packages, many posters said “good quality” olive oil was worth the investment.

We all know the shock that comes with walking down the olive oil aisle at the grocery store — with $50 bottles of imported jugs to admire — but there are great quality finds at a fraction of the cost.

For beginners, experts like Bon Appetit's Claire Saffitz — who boasts a full olive oil “investigation” for readers — suggest they consider the color, bottle material, and fine print writing to pick their new favorite.

“Quality can still vary in the extra-virgin category,” Saffitz said, “but with intimate preexisting knowledge of individual olive oil brands, it’s as close as you’re going to get to an overall guarantee of purity.”

11. Ziploc freezer and sandwich bags

There’s a reason Ziploc has become a “genericide” — a name-brand product so popular that it’s become the common name for the product itself, like Kleenex.

“Nothing worse than false confidence in a [bad] plastic zipper,” one Redditor wrote. “I have a supply of 50-gallon-sized bags that I’ve had for 5+ years. They are also used as ‘one day of clothing’ bags for vacations. Smush all the air out and stuff them in a suitcase.”

While they might be considered a luxury, many people admit they “reuse” the plastic bags in many cases — washing them out, drying them, and putting them back in their drawers. “I wash them with soapy water and dry them inside out between each use,” one user confessed. “It saves me a ton of money.”

