Despite what social media and political discourse try to convince us of, a Stanford University study reveals that more than half of families with young children are struggling to meet at least one basic need. Whether that's groceries in the face of inflation or gas for vehicles as it continues to rise, most families can't even think about small luxuries or treats.

So, families that can still afford certain things this summer are doing way better than most people, whether that's a beach day or a summer camp for the kids. It might still feel like you're struggling with money, and this doesn't negate or minimize that struggle, but it does remind you of the things you still have left to be grateful for.

Families that can still afford these 10 things this summer are doing way better than most people

1. Summer camps for kids

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Summer camp is an incredibly important tool for parents, especially working ones who can't always afford constant childcare while they're on the clock. On top of that, it serves as a great developmental, social, and educational tool for kids to get out of the house and practice being away from their parents.

"For working parents, camp is essential," travel and credit card expert Sara Rathner explains. "Unlike parents in other countries, where it's the norm to take long summer vacations, American parents don't have huge blocks of paid time off. They need a safe, affordable place for their kids when school is out."

However, despite the majority of parents wanting to do more during the summer and needing childcare for their kids, a LendingTree study reports that most just can't afford it, even with tuition support programs and scholarships. So, if you can, consider it a luxury, because for most, even with financial help, it's out of reach.

Advertisement

2. Beach days

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Even though it seems like a relatively cheap activity for families to indulge in over the summer, the truth is that rising costs and unexpected financial barriers are making it difficult. From expensive day passes for beach parks to rising gas prices, spending a Saturday at the beach is less accessible for modern families than it was a few decades ago.

While beaches and state parks can avoid busyness and congestion by charging for entry, that really means that only the people who can afford it can enjoy them.

Advertisement

3. Summer vacations

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

While some people are saving money or budgeting, choosing not to spend money on a summer vacation this year, most people simply can't afford the rising cost of travel. Whether it's flight and hotel prices, rising costs of gas, taking time away from work, or affording extra expenses like food and clothing, it's become a luxury to go on a trip, even for a weekend, as a family.

As the wealthy start structuring their vacations around ease and access, rather than cost, it's an extreme juxtaposition between their experience and the average family's suffering with burnout and financial crises.

Advertisement

4. After-dinner treats

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV | Shutterstock

Even if ice cream shop trips with parents and siblings on summer evenings were a defining part of your childhood, many families today can't even afford to make it a weekly or monthly tradition. Alongside inflation and rising prices for everything, it's no longer a quarter for a cone from the ice cream truck or a few dollars for a family to go out.

It seems like such a small thing, but in reality, these little traits are some of the first things to go for a family struggling to afford their basic necessities.

Advertisement

5. Atypical groceries

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

Whether it's hosting a BBQ or having family in town for a weekend, unexpected, atypical grocery costs can truly burden a family already struggling to afford basic needs. Even just having an extra kid at home for a playdate can make a big difference in the weekly costs of food for a single household.

That's part of why many Americans are adopting potlucks as a healthy alternative for hosting and overspending. They can reap all the benefits of a community gathering and connection, without having to overspend on hosting an entire meal for multiple people.

Advertisement

6. Back-to-school shopping

New Africa | Shutterstock

Not only are teachers struggling to afford supplies for their classroom out of pocket, but parents with kids are also pressured to spend the summer searching for the best deals to avoid taking on debt when August rolls around.

So, if back-to-school clothing and materials feel like an inevitable purchase you don't have to think or worry about, you're probably doing better than you realize, in contrast to other families in your community.

Advertisement

7. Playdates

Max kegfire | Shutterstock

Many families are suffering from financial burdens in a society where parents feel pressured to constantly entertain their kids and invest in paid activities all the time. Especially with playdates, where kids can't just entertain themselves and expect activities and adventures to keep them satisfied, it's unsustainable.

Despite the benefits of unstructured play, many parents are spending time and money trying to observe and guide their kids. While that usually is a form of wasted currency in itself, there's also the added financial pressure of paid activities and groceries for an extra person, even if it's just for a day.

Advertisement

8. Childcare

Lordn | Shutterstock

Most parents do not have the luxury of spending the summers at home, off from work, with their kids while they're not in school. That's why childcare, babysitters, and summer camps are essential, especially for kids who aren't yet old enough to stay home and care for themselves all day alone safely.

However, the parents who need this childcare the most can't afford it, with two-thirds saying it's too expensive to even consider. So, not only are their kids forced to figure it out or mature quickly in these households, spending time alone, but their parents sometimes end up taking on tons of debt to avoid safety issues.

Advertisement

9. Activities and sports

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

According to data from Bankrate, the average family spends around $350 a month on activities for a single child, with an additional $500 annually for uniforms and gear. So, not only are extracurriculars growing in price, as kids are pressured to take on more and more of them to prepare for college or higher education, they're also adding unsustainable stressors onto families.

While many parents in the modern world feel pressured to fill up their kids' time in the summer and keep them entertained, the truth is that they might actually reap the most benefits from staying home and managing boredom themselves. Even when they complain, it's this independent time and boredom that support their development, not a social calendar managed exclusively by their parents.

Advertisement

10. New clothes

BearFotos | Shutterstock

Even though it seems easy for most families to assume that with a new season comes a new wardrobe, many families can't even afford the necessities. They're second-hand shopping and saving for months just to afford things like a winter jacket or a pair of boots.

That's often why many people from low-income families are forced to reuse and repurpose their winter clothes to be appropriate for summer. It's about more than just clothes, it's everything. Most families can't afford "summer" at all, so if it doesn't feel like a season you dread every year, you're at an advantage.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.