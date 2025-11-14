11 Things That Seem Fancy To An Average Person But Wealthy People See As Basic

Wealth disparities make what is considered a luxury item differ between people. The average person often considers some things fancy that a wealthy person would turn their nose up at, thinking they are basic. These things are everyday occurrences for them, but for the average person, these are a splurge.

From booking a five-star hotel to designer brands, the average person will feel like these things are a luxury. They are for many of us. However, wealthy people have access to these things whenever they want. They can dish out large amounts of money when they see fit. The average person has to save up for months, or maybe years, for a nice vacation or a car. These are things that a wealthy person can pull out their credit card and purchase with ease. In fact, wealthy people will find these things basic, as they are part of their everyday life.

1. Fine dining

Fine dining is a luxury for the average person. The prices of meals at these establishments can be a major financial splurge. Often, when they want to go to a nice restaurant, whether it’s for a date or a night out with friends, they have to plan in advance. They’ll have to put money aside. Since most average people are living paycheck to paycheck, fine dining is often out of the question. They need to use that money to pay the bills.

For wealthy people, a night at the nicest restaurant isn’t fancy to them. It’s actually basic. These are the food spots they hit up daily. Settling down for a nice meal is a weekly, if not daily, occurrence for people with disposable income. They often can’t understand why the average person makes such a big deal about it.

2. Luxury cars

I don’t know about you, but when I see a Porsche or an Audi on the road, I think they’re fancy. I often wonder why someone would want a car that expensive. For the average person, they think like me. The wealthy, on the other hand, see these cars as the only option. Why buy a ‘normal’ car when they can drop stacks of cash on the latest, most advanced vehicle?

“The luxury car market has a high barrier to entry for the average consumer, which makes it an exclusive club that not everyone can join. Some car owners end up being the only person with that particular model in their city or region, which can give them a level of local fame that's personally desirable,” says Julia Manoukian for Limelight. “People lust after products they can't have, and this buyer enjoys evoking these feelings when they have part of a limited run. They could also end up maintaining the value of their investment if they know that no other cars get produced after the initial manufacturing period.”

3. 5-star hotels

I don’t know about you, but when I travel, I book a hotel that's in my budget. It isn’t always the nicest place to stay. Sometimes it’s a motel, other times it’s a major chain that offers hefty discounts. The average person, like me, knows that to travel, we have to find the best deal on lodging. Something like the Ritz-Carlton is so out of reach that we think anyone who stays there is lucky.

For wealthy people, this is an average occurrence. They can afford to stay at luxury resorts. They prefer staying at places that have incredible accommodations. For most of us, the hotel is just a place to sleep when we travel. For them, it’s a place to relax and unwind.

4. Designer brands

Chanel, Gucci, Prada... you name it, the wealthy have it in their closets. For the average person, they can’t imagine spending that much money on a handbag or a piece of clothing. While they may want it, they know it’s unattainable, or they will have to save up money for it. For a wealthy person, the nicest designer brands are basic, everyday parts of their lives.

“Luxury brands produce the illusion of exclusivity. Most well-known luxury brands have existed for decades or over a century. Thus, they’ve had plenty of time to mark their legacy throughout history,” says Parmis Etezady for Strike Magazine. “If they have survived as a staple among generations to this day, they have likely kept up with and produced unique, never-before-seen products and styles. Building a reputation of specialty among generations of consumers is significant in maintaining a sought-after identity for these brands.”

5. Home decor

Of course, the average person has decor in their homes. This is not to say that they can’t afford to decorate their house at all. However, some brands and items are out of reach for people who live paycheck to paycheck. They won’t be able to invest as much money as they may like into their homes. To wealthy people, the nicest couch and kitchen appliances are basic to them.

Being able to afford anything they want for their homes, wealthy people find most decor trends basic. They were likely already implementing them before they became viral. They are used to having the best brands at their fingertips.

6. Top shelf drinks

When the average person goes out to dinner, they likely avoid dishing out money for a nice bottle of champagne. The price of these items can vary between establishments, but for the most part, they are extremely expensive. Wealthy people don’t have to worry about checking the price on the menu before they order. They can pay for the best food and drinks. They find it basic.

“In the past, a 'top-shelf' spirit might have conferred status or scarcity — or at least it was an eye-catching bottle that bartenders wanted customers to see,” says Kara Newman for Punch.

“At its most literal, it is a high-priced bottle that you know your guests won’t be asking for as often, therefore you can leave it on the ‘top shelf’ as both a subtle flex and because you won’t often need to break out the ladder and grab it,” Nick Amano-Dolan, general manager at San Francisco’s Trick Dog, told the publication.

7. Spa days

Spa days can be a once-a-year or even a once-in-a-lifetime splurge for the average person. While they wish they could spoil themselves with facials and massages often, it’s outside of their budget. Usually, the average person is gifted a spa experience from someone who knows they need a day of pampering. Most people would never spend that type of money on themselves.

Wealthy people are different. To them, a day at the spa is basic. They can, and often do, go whenever they want. They’re used to dishing out the big bucks for the best skincare out there. They are regulars at spas, while the average person will only visit occasionally, if at all.

8. Business class flights

Flying can be a luxury experience. For the average person, upgrading their ticket to business class feels like a huge treat. Usually, they would not be able to afford anything but economy. The thought of sitting in business or first class feels out of reach to them. They view it as a special experience, while wealthy people consider it the only way to fly.

“Business class travel sits between first class and economy, blending luxury and affordability for long and short-haul flights,” says Noya Shkolnik for Navan. “With spacious seating, more attentive service, priority boarding, and gourmet meals, it’s an attractive choice for those who desire extra comfort, whether the trip is for work or leisure.”

9. Housekeepers

Life is busy. It can be hard to find the time to maintain our households. That’s not to say we are living in filth, but things can get messy at times for the average person. It can be hard to do the dishes after every meal or tidy up every piece of clutter. Having someone to assist with household chores would be a major luxury.

On the other hand, those who are wealthy view having a housekeeper as basic. They likely grew up with one. They’ve never had to worry about budgeting time in their day to clean. They have someone else on hand to take care of that for them. They don’t understand why the average person finds this to be a luxury.

10. Private schools

Paying for an education when public schools are available seems extravagant to the average person. While they wish they could offer their children the best education possible, it just isn’t in their budget. This extends into college, too. While they would have loved to attend a private university with the best professors, it was out of their reach.

Private schools may not be as fancy as the average person thinks.” Although there’s a benefit to being around other motivated, high-achieving students, it can make it difficult to stand out from the crowd. In contrast, public schools accept every student, so there’s a much wider range of students in terms of achievement level, drive, areas of interest, and skill set,” says Christopher Rim for Forbes. “Many students are better able to stand out and achieve at a high level in a standard public school, especially when they have tutors and good support at home. When students are able to stand out among their peers, they feel more confident in their abilities and set their sights on higher goals.”

11. International vacations

When the average person plans a vacation, they likely have to stay in their own country. International travel is expensive, and it can be hard to achieve. Staying more local is easier. If they can drive there, they save money on flights. There are many benefits to staying close to home when traveling for the average person, but they often dream of luxury and international vacations.

Vacations to the finest beaches and the most expensive international cities are basic for wealthy people. They sometimes exclusively travel abroad. They don’t have to worry about the price of flights or hotels. They are happy to spend money on experiences for themselves.

