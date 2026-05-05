I'll be honest. I have been spending more than I have been saving lately. The cost of living is so high that it’s hard to put any money aside.

People who always have money set aside think differently from me. Instead of spending, they prioritize saving. That might mean saving some money by shopping sales, or putting the majority of their paychecks in the bank each month. They know that life is unpredictable. Having savings makes someone feel prepared for future obstacles. Not only that, but having a stash of cash prevents them from experiencing small financial mistakes. They put thought into their finances and don’t fly by the seat of their pants when it comes to saving and spending.

People who always have money set aside tend to avoid these 11 small mistakes

1. Neglecting their budget

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It can be hard to stick to a budget. Life is unpredictable, and random expenses pop up all the time. On top of that, it can be hard to keep track of your finances when you are constantly spending money. You deserve to treat yourself sometimes. Some people may be equipped to handle this sort of pressure. They always stick to their budget, and if they don’t for whatever reason, they have enough money put aside as protection.

Budgets are essential for most people. It keeps them on track with their spending. Someone with savings likely adjusts their budget, keeping a close eye on both their spending and saving tactics.

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2. Ignoring small expenses

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Small expenses seem like they’re not a big deal in the moment. I’m guilty of ignoring them at times. A five-dollar subscription here, an eight-dollar latte there, it feels like pocket change at first. Then you review your account statement and see how much those little things add up. Soon, you realize all of your subscriptions, coffee trips, and food delivery purchases are making you go broke. If you’re not careful, it can leave a shocking impact on your finances.

People who always set money aside don’t worry about these little things. Whether they choose not to spend on these things at all or keep a close eye to ensure the small payments leaving their bank account are essential, they stay on top of their finances.

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3. Only making minimum payments on their credit cards

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Growing up, I never learned much about building credit. When I got my first credit card, I spent a lot and didn't repay nearly as much. When it came time for my monthly payment, I would always pay the minimum. I noticed I kept piling on debt because I was only scratching the surface. Between interest and my spending, I got in over my head in debt very quickly.

People who set money aside avoid this small mistake. They have extra money in their accounts, allowing them to foot more of the bill each month. It helps them stay on top of their finances each month.

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4. Impulse spending

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We may have the impulse to spend because of mental health issues. When we are anxious or depressed, it might feel good to buy ourselves something. I’m not saying to ditch that idea because you definitely deserve to treat yourself at times. However, people who have better control over their finances might skip these little treats. Instead, they stick to their budget with precision.

People who set aside money might know their motivation for spending. Certain things might trigger that urge in them. Instead of giving in to every whim, they might give themselves time to think it through, or already have the money saved for something they really want.

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5. Waiting to save

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Many of us will decide to start saving when it is already too late. Recently, my cat had to have major emergency surgery. Neither my partner nor I was prepared for this expense. It got us thinking about putting more money aside for situations like this. Of course, it was too late to help us at that moment.

People who are on top of saving money have certain personality traits that have led them to financial goals. They avoid small mistakes like this. If they consistently put money in their savings account, they’ll be more prepared for any upcoming financial decisions, planned or otherwise.

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6. Not investing early

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Like saving, investing is something most people realize they should be doing when it’s too late. Let’s be realistic, it isn’t something all of us can do. Many people are living paycheck to paycheck, unable to set money aside. When someone makes investing a priority, they might be able to put some of their paycheck aside to do so. They know it can change their financial future.

Saving and investing are important. People who always have money set aside can do these things before it gets too late.

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7. Overpaying

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We’ve all overpaid for something. It could happen because we are not paying attention to our bank account. It may also happen because we make poor financial decisions. It’s hard to know exactly what is a bargain and what isn’t. Whether it’s spending more on something because it has a designer label on it, or shopping at more expensive stores when cheaper alternatives exist, we might be hurting ourselves financially.

People who always set money aside may avoid these spending habits. They save more than they spend, and don’t get caught up in this cycle. They have the willpower to stay on the right track.

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8. Not tracking spending

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Have you ever checked your bank account and been alarmed by the number? When did so much money come out of your account? Unfortunately, I’ve been there. The total balance was lower than I expected, and of course, it was because I was spending a little too much. Some people aren’t surprised by the numbers in their accounts because they keep up to date with their spending habits. Who would have thought?

Some people go so far as to make spreadsheets that track every penny. However, not everyone does that much work, but still keeps their finances in check. By keeping a close eye on their finances, they set money aside and avoid overspending.

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9. Not having an emergency fund

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An emergency fund is so important. We never know what we’re going to experience. Our cars might break down, our rent might increase, or we might end up in the hospital. All of these things have something in common. They all can become massive expenses.

“When you have money set aside to cover unplanned costs, you won’t have to find ways to pay. You can also avoid taking on more debt than necessary,” says the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions. “When you focus on saving money for emergencies, life’s surprises become less disruptive. You don’t have to worry as much about how you’ll pay for a car repair, or unexpected loss in pay.”

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10. Paying avoidable fees

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Sometimes, life gets in the way. We may forget to pay our credit card and end up with a stack of late fees. Or we might not pay attention to where we park and end up driving away with a ticket. It’s not always easy to keep track of our finances when we have a lot going on in our lives. People who stay on top of their finances may not struggle with this. They always have extra money on hand, so if they end up paying avoidable fees, they don’t have to worry about it.

However, they likely avoid these fees entirely because they are financially literate. Staying up-to-date on when their bills are due can keep them in good financial standing.

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11. Shopping without a plan

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I don’t know about you, but if I go into the grocery store without a list, I will end up making poor financial choices. Not only will I spend too much, but I will also end up with a random mix of ingredients that might not amount to an actual meal. The same goes for holiday shopping. If I don’t stick to my list, I will spend far too much because I get so excited.

People who put money aside might have an easier time sticking to their shopping plan. If they budget a certain cost, they will do their best not to spend more than that. They may even end up spending less than they calculated.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.