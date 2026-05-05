When you think about, it's honestly a bit wild that there are certain things we tend to care about because we live in America. But for people living in other countries, those things don't cross their mind at all, and if they do, it's not something that worries them or something they even think about. For women especially, there are certain habits and things American women care about that people in the rest of the world don't waste time on.

Whether it's routines that make up their daily lives or making their preferences their main personality, even the most simple things are deeply ingrained in who they are. Americans, in general, tend to stand out against other countries, especially when it comes to individualism. But what American women care about most sometimes completely irrelevant to people in other parts of the world.

Here are 11 things American women care about that people in the rest of the world don't waste time on

1. Overthinking skincare routines

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Financial services provider, Bread Financial, conducted a survey of U.S. consumers, determining that 74% of respondents prioritize self-care and wellness in their beauty rituals. American culture heavily prioritizes self-care and wellness because of how much money the industry makes companies.

But American women tend to really care about the products they're putting on their skin and will spend upwards of hundreds of dollars to have "glass skin." That may not exactly be the type of thing people in other countries care about, or at least not in the way that it's glorified over here.

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2. Scheduling everything in calendars

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The second that plans are made, American women will immediately file it away in their calendar, marking the exact date and time. Even the most casual of plans are recorded on their phone or physical planner so they know it's happening.

Part of that comes from just how busy schedules can suddenly become. A calendar becomes the most important tool and helps women not forget they've made plans or overcommit themselves to more plans than they can handle in one day.

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3. Feeling pressure to be productive even on rest days

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There's something about American culture that emphasizes the need to always be working even when there's nothing on the agenda. A 2025 study revealed that most Americans struggle to disconnect from work, with 75% reporting feelings of guilt when relaxing on their designated days off.

Even during moments where American women have set aside time to do nothing, they end up doing something. The hustle mentality of this country means women really are never resting. But in other countries, when people say they are taking a rest day, especially in Europe, they usually mean it. You won't catch them working.

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4. Curating a social media presence

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A Pew Research Center survey found that roughly half of U.S. adults (47%) use Instagram, 27% to 35% of use Pinterest, TikTok, LinkedIn, WhatsApp and Snapchat, and about 1 in 5 say they use Twitter and Reddit. Social media is deeply ingrained in American culture, and that means American women care deeply about how their social media presence looks to outsiders.

Even if they're not engaging in the influencer world, they still care about their aesthetic online. There's a strong tendency for women to care about how their life moments look captured on their phone and how much engagement it'll get once they post it. The same can't be said for women in the rest of the world.

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5. Constantly going out to brunch

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If there's one thing American women love more than anything, it's brunch. It's that time in between breakfast and lunch that's typically more popular on the weekends, especially Sunday. Other countries don't tend to have such an emphasis on brunch as America does.

But it's a time for women to get together with their friends, maybe enjoy a mimosa and a stack of pancakes, all while catching up on the week that just passed and the week lying ahead.

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6. Tracking packages obsessively

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According to research from Verte, a supply chain think tank, consumers rate package tracking from shipment to delivery as the most important feature when ordering online. Considering the American way of life is not only shopping online but wanting that thing they've just bought to be delivered ASAP, it's no wonder that American women are glued to their tracking info the second they hit "order."

Day after day, they are refreshing their emails and impatiently waiting for that thing they need to appear on their doorstep. It doesn't matter if they've ordered something the night before, by the morning, they expect it to have shipped and will become irritated that it hasn't.

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7. Decorating seasonal spaces at home

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From hanging up Valentine's Day decorations to stocking up on fall pieces like little pumpkins and artificial garlands to hang up during October and November, American women will take any excuse to decorate their homes for the season.

It becomes a fun little activity that spruces up their space and makes them exciting for the changes happening outside. Holidays, in general, both the big ones and the miscellaneous ones, tend to be acknowledged heavily in this country as it is.

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8. Overanalyzing text messages

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Many American women have turned reading text messages into an Olympic sport, especially younger women, like millennials and older Gen Z adult women. They tend to overanalyze if a text is too short and read into things if a text is too long.

Many women even get a bit of anxiety when texting with people and tend to overthink how long they should reply or how it will look if they reply right away. It ends up being this whole entire game when, in reality, a text message usually never means more than what it says.

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9. Treating coffee as a personality trait

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Coffee is a non-negotiable for many American women. The second they wake up and before they start their day, they need to have a cup of coffee. Bonus points if it's iced! It doesn't matter if they're making it at home with their elaborate coffee makers and espresso machines or going out to the local coffee shop to have it made the way they like it, it's still part of their daily ritual.

It's not really black coffee, but some extra-sweet concoction that gives them both the caffeine and energy from the sugar. As long as an American woman has her coffee in her hand, she can take on anything that life throws her way that day.

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10. Having a strong attachment to morning routines

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A survey conducted by OnePoll found that 55% of women feel they are currently too busy week after week, and mornings are by far the busiest part of their day. From not only waking up, but then going straight into skincare, picking out an outfit, making time to have a cup of coffee and tea on top of breakfast, and maybe doing some kind of wellness ritual like journaling or meditating, the morning routine is considered very important.

There is definitely something comforting about having your own little routine every single morning. It sets the tone for the day, and without it, many American women, in particular, find they don't have as good of a time once they leave the house without it.

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11. Subscription overload

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American women take their subscriptions just as seriously as they take drinking their coffee. They need to have subscriptions to the streaming services they watch daily, from Netflix to HBO. They also have their music, beauty, and even fitness subscriptions.

It's all part of the routines they've curated for themselves. Except, people in other countries aren't as adamant about subscriptions as American women are. Sure, they may have a Hulu account or Spotify profile, but they don't tend to do more than that.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.