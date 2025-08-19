Teacher Shares Strict Money-Saving Policy At Her School That Makes Teaching A Lot Harder Than Most Parents Realize

With back-to-school season in full swing, many teachers are prepping their classrooms for the first day. However, a new school year means many teachers are also reaching into their own pockets when it comes to everything they need for their students. The underfunding of school districts is nothing new, but teachers are being more open and honest about what it actually takes and costs to do their jobs well.

A teacher named Kelsey recently shared in a TikTok video that, among all of the other supplies that she and her fellow educators need to buy, her school even limits the number of copies they can each month. These copies are for everything from dittos and worksheets to tests and quizzes.

The teacher said her school limits the number of copies teachers can make each month.

"At our school, we have a limited number of copies that we can make per month," Kelsey began in her video. "Then it resets every month, and copies do not roll over. We just got an email saying that we are able to copy, and we have our full amount of copies until it resets on the first."

Kelsey explained that because of the recent email about making copies, she plans to get ahead of all the papers that she needs for her classroom and was going to copy things that she uses weekly. She pointed out that there weren't a lot of other people making copies right now, which meant that she'd be able to print out all of the worksheets and assignments that she would need.

Teachers also need to supply their own paper if they want anything other than standard stock.

Kelsey said that once the email about copies makes its way around to the rest of the teachers and staff, it will be impossible to even get to the copier. She said the school does supply paper for them, but it's only basic paper. If you want to print or copy anything in color, teachers are required to bring their own color paper or cardstock.

Pressmaster | Shutterstock

Think about that for a second. It's not a big deal when it comes to older kids, but for elementary-aged kids, dittos and worksheets are integral to everything from teaching them how to write their letters to basic math equations. Not only that, but it might seem trivial, but a pop of color here and there can be the difference between keeping a younger child engaged and losing their interest to screens.

While Kelsey didn't seem too perturbed by the fact that she had to make all of her copies in advance, people in the comments pointed out that teachers really go through too much to have to worry about making enough copies and then possibly having to make copies while paying out of their own pocket if they miss the deadline.

When it comes to school supplies, most teachers are dipping into their own pockets.

A variety of surveys, including one by the U.S. Department of Education, showed that 94% of teachers reach into their own pockets to purchase classroom necessities. On average, educators spend somewhere between $500 and $750 of their own money every year on basics for their students.

The out-of-pocket classroom expenses are usually the highest at the beginning of the year as teachers decorate their classrooms and buy all the necessary supplies, but they can definitely add up as the year progresses. It's widely known that teachers don't really earn that much in the first place, so it's disheartening that the money they are earning, which should be going to their livelihoods, has to be spent on making sure their students have everything they need.

Teachers like Kelsey should speak out more about the challenges of their jobs to help parents understand why requesting communal supplies is crucial.

It's the reason many teachers have to get second jobs and side hustles, but the reality of teachers having to bend over backwards just to get basic supplies, including making copies for their students, is just another reason why the education system in this country needs major improvement.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.