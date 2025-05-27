When a couple is meant to be, there's no doubt about it. Whether they intend for it to happen or not, there are subtle body language clues that are obvious when someone is in soulmate-level love. From the way their eyes linger on each other to expressing adoration with nonverbal cues, it's difficult to deny a connection that intense.

While many people struggle to pick up on those clues, not always noticing when they're engaging in behavior that is out of the norm for many couples, once they realize the subconscious ways their body is pointing out attraction, it essentially cements their relationship. And it's a bond most people can only hope to find someday.

Here are 11 subtle body language clues that are obvious when someone is in soulmate-level love, according to psychology

1. Their gazes linger

Most people don't particularly like looking one another in the eye. This is why their gaze tends to avert after speaking for a short period. However, when someone is in soulmate-level love, they can't help but look at each other constantly. From sneaking peeks across the room to locking eyes in a moment of romance, these couples can't seem to keep their eyes off one another.

This isn't abnormal. According to psychology professor Frank T. McAndrew, PhD, "Our gaze patterns are integral to regulating the level of intimacy we share with others and managing the niceties of turn-taking in conversations."

If someone is wondering how close-knit their relationship is, they should observe how they look at their partner, and the way their partner looks at them. If their gazes linger, it's a solid sign they have a soulmate-level love.

2. They subconsciously mirror one another

When someone is with their partner, they may mirror each other. Whether it's walking at the same pace or brushing their hair out of their face simultaneously, subconscious mirroring is one of the subtle body language clues that are obvious when someone is in soulmate-level love.

Mirroring is hard to do intentionally. Most people can't simply copy someone's body language without putting in a lot of effort and thought. Mirroring is reserved for those who are completely in sync with one another. After all, talking while mirroring is no easy feat unless there's a connection that goes beyond acquaintances.

According to a study published in Nature Human Behaviour, when someone's heart rate and skin conductance are in sync with a person they're dating, it leads to an increase in attraction. The next time someone is walking with their partner or talking, notice if they copy their partner's body language. If they do, it's just another indicator that a couple has a strong connection.

3. They lean in

People hate it when others are in their personal space. In a world that's growing more averse to socialization, the thought of leaning into someone is not in a normal person's wheelhouse of things they feel comfortable doing. But a subtle body language clue is when two people lean into each other without noticing.

There has to be a level of trust and respect for couples to feel comfortable getting physically close. Without thought, their love for one another causes them to listen attentively, which is why most couples with this level of connection lean in. And according to experts from Rasmussen University, a sign of active listening is leaning sideways.

4. They subtly squeeze each other's thighs

While some people don't like being touched, preferring instead to keep their distance and stick to simple forms of affection like handshakes or hugs, people with a soulmate-level love want to be near one another and be comforted by each other's touch.

As associate professor Nicole K. McNichols, PhD explained, "Touch calms our nervous center and slows down our heartbeat. Human touch also lowers blood pressure as well as cortisol, our stress hormone." With this in mind, if a person's partner is squeezing their thighs, they're unconsciously doing it to comfort and connect in the moment.

5. Their posture is relaxed

In a room full of people, it can be hard to keep a relaxed posture, but it's one of the subtle body language clues that are obvious when someone is in soulmate-level love. It takes a lot of trust to feel relaxed around someone. However, if two people have been in a relationship for years and have gone through their fair share of ups and downs, feeling relaxed is pretty normal.

According to therapist Tom Bunn, being in the presence of someone you trust, such as a friend, can slow down their heart rate. He continued, "Renowned neurological researcher Stephen Porges discovered that when we are with other people, we send and receive signals unconsciously. If the signals we receive indicate benign intent they activate our parasympathetic nervous system (PNS), the system that calms us. Porges calls this the social engagement system."

If someone is next to their partner and can still manage a relatively relaxed posture in a room full of people, that connection is undeniably strong. Someone having the power to ease another's nerves is a sign there's a deep connection.

6. They engage in protective stances or gestures

When a couple is in a soulmate-level relationship, they engage in protective stances or gestures. In fact, this action is human nature, as the need to protect is overwhelming for someone who cares deeply about another.

Human beings are animals, and because of this they feel a primal desire to protect those closest to them. According to a study published in Ecological Complexity, these protective instincts animals have usually stemmed from survival. So, when a person puts their hand on their partner's back or wraps their arms around them, they likely have an intensely strong connection.

7. They communicate by looking at each other

Everyone has seen a certain kind of look before. When couples are in the middle of something, they glance at each other and communicate with zero words being spoken. While it might seem normal, it's also a subtle body language clue that indicates a couple has a soulmate-level relationship.

It takes a deep connection for someone to look at another person and know what they're thinking. Whether coming from similar backgrounds or knowing each other for a while, a connection like this doesn't exist without some sort of thread tying two people together.

According to psychologist Ronald E. Riggio, PhD, "Our eyes play an important part in communicating emotions through facial expressions... The movement of the eyes and how we use them are often overlooked, but they are an important means of communication"

8. They naturally seek out the other

When someone is truly bonded on a soul level, they might unconsciously gravitate toward each other. From locking eyes or moving close together, they naturally seek one another out. Couples who are in love might not even think to do this, but soulmates always have their partner on their mind. Because of this, they unconsciously look for ways to be close to them.

Wanting to be close and spend time together is a sign of a healthy relationship. According to licensed couple's counselor Kari Rusnak, "When you make time for enjoyment and recreation together, it can strengthen your connection and build positive perspective in your relationship." So, even if others roll their eyes or find it nauseating, it's just another sign of deep, real love.

9. They adjust their hair or clothing

Ever notice one partner fixing their clothes or hair when they're near their spouse? Well, it's only natural to want to look your best in front of your partner. When someone truly cares about someone and wants to be seen in a favorable light, they'll subconsciously groom themselves to appear put-together and attractive.

While it might seem unnecessary or annoying, most couples who do this want to impress their partner because they love them so much. And that's just another sign of soulmate-level love. Even if people don't understand it, they shouldn't get too annoyed with someone adjusting their appearance, as it's just another way for someone to say, "I care what you think."

10. Their feet point toward each other

Everyone knows about the feet pointing thing. Whether in a television show or a rom-com, when people's feet point toward each other, it's indicative of attraction. In fact, research from the journal Healthcare revealed that feet are honest indicators of body language and express emotions more accurately than facial expressions.

Most people might not even notice what they're doing. So caught up in a good laugh or butterflies, they don't notice that their feet are pointing towards the other person. But this level of connection is a good thing, as only people who are truly in sync are able to feel comfortable enough to do this unconsciously.

11. They smile with their eyes

Though there are many types of smiles, smiling with their eyes is something a couple does when they have a soulmate-level love. The eyes are the most intimate part of a person's body, as they can reveal emotions that are hidden.

In front of loved ones, they can reveal the anger, sadness, or loneliness they feel. In front of a romantic partner, they can also reveal the love they experience. As intimate as it may be, if someone is smiling with their eyes around their partner, this love is much deeper than it may seem.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.