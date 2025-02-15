Most of us secretly desire to have someone in our life who is completely loyal. However, in the modern-day world, it can be hard to decipher whether or not someone really has your back. When they do, you won't necessarily need to hear their words, as there are several nonverbal ways someone shows their undying loyalty to you.

From unconsciously being protective of you to sitting next to you in a crowd, these behaviors let you know you can count a person no matter what.

Here are 11 nonverbal ways someone shows their undying loyalty to you

1. They maintain eye contact with you

The first nonverbal way someone shows their undying loyalty to you is by maintaining eye contact with you. Believe it or not, maintaining eye contact can be intimidating for many people. That said, when you unconsciously want to prove your undying loyalty to someone, maintaining eye contact is a must.

Not only does it signify complete trust, but it informs the other person that you have nothing to hide. As most people know, the eyes are the window to the soul and as a result, bearing your emotions openly to another person is the ultimate way to show you cherish them.

Clinical psychologist Ryan Howes PhD, ABPP noted that in some cases, eyes can convey too much information. "Alternatively," he said, "people may avoid eye contact to avoid showing this information to people."

So, if someone close to you is keeping their eyes fixated on you, consider that the highest form of loyalty. Unlike most, these individuals you can trust these people with your life.

2. They stand or sit close to you

Sitting close to someone might seem a bit uncomfortable. After all, everyone has different boundaries, and someone being too close can cause the most secure person to grow uneasy. However, a nonverbal way someone shows their undying loyalty to you is if they stand or sit close to you — especially if you're a man.

According to sociologist Harry Brod, "Numerous studies have established that men are more likely to define emotional closeness as working or playing side-by-side."

Even so, standing close or sitting close to someone is fairly abnormal. Most people don't want to be too close to someone they barely know or, worse, don't like. So, if someone you know feels comfortable being by your side, then take that as a compliment. Most likely they enjoy your company and feel loyal to you.

3. They nod while listening to you

Have you ever been with someone and you began ranting or talking about a personal experience? Maybe you just had a fight with a partner or maybe you disagree heavily with a family member. Well, a nonverbal way someone shows their undying loyalty to you is if they nod while listening to you.

Nodding while listening is an unconscious action people do when they heavily agree with what you're saying. According to corporate communicator Audrey Nelson, PhD, people nod as a way to be empathic and encourage openness within a conversation.

For example, if you're in a conversation with a partner you might feel tempted to touch their shoulder or even say words of encouragement to bring about vulnerability or comfortability in a conversation. However, if someone truly wants to encourage openness then a simple nod is the best route to go. Not only does it show agreement and openness, but it is a nonverbal way to get those around you to feel safe and understood.

4. They face toward you

While in the middle of a conversation, it's normal to face others. Looking at the other person, you might point yourself toward them without thinking too much about it. Yet, a nonverbal way someone shows their undying loyalty to you is facing toward you.

Most don't understand how subtle and intimate body language can be. But, for instance, according to Nelson, "It enhances and encourages more eye contact, which creates more bonding and connection" for women.

That said, there's more to this than intimacy or trust. Rather, someone who truly is loyal to you uses their body language to prove that they have nothing to hide.

People who are closed off, lying to you, or don't trust you will curl up within themselves and cross their legs or face away when they don't particularly like or trust someone. With this in mind, if you notice someone is facing toward you then, this is likely a sign that they have nothing to hide and their loyalty is with you.

5. They maintain a protective stance in public

You're in the car with your mom when suddenly a car cuts you off. With a swoosh of her hand, your mom puts her arm out in front of you without thinking twice about it. This type of behavior is a nonverbal way someone shows their undying loyalty to you.

If someone truly cares about you and is utterly loyal to you, then they'll likely maintain a protective stance whenever you're in public. With their hand placed on your waist or a protective gesture on your back, people who have undying loyalty will do their best to keep you safe.

Now, is this potentially awkward and uncomfortable for those of you who are a bit more private or dislike physical touch? Absolutely. But understand that most people who do this aren't doing this with bad intentions. Instead, they care about you so much that they're actively willing to guard you with their lives, which is the ultimate form of loyalty.

6. They mirror your body language

The next nonverbal way someone shows their undying loyalty to you is if they mirror your body language. While walking outside, for example, you might notice a couple unconsciously matching each other's footsteps without thinking twice about it.

According to experts from Rocky Mountain Relational Therapy, in therapy, mimicking body language is used to create a sense of empathy and connectedness with clients.

That said, anybody can fake most gestures. Whether it's a smile or nodding their head, faking being loyal or caring about someone isn't all that hard. So, if someone close to you is mirroring your body language then consider this a huge sign that they're loyal, as mimicking behavior is difficult to do with accuracy.

7. They keep their body language open

Open body language isn't as easy as people make it seem. When in a room full of strangers or people you don't like it can be hard to stay open. This is why most people cross their arms unconsciously or even completely turn away from others. However, a nonverbal way someone shows their undying loyalty is by keeping their body language open.

According to a study in 2016, open body language is impactful. Not only does it show how much someone trusts or feels comfortable with you, but it can also change the way people perceive you. The researchers found that those who displayed open body language enjoyed the benefits of people experiencing an increased attraction towards them.

With this in mind, people who uncross their arms are unconsciously letting you know that they trust you and are open and loyal to you. Not feeling the need to hide anything, these individuals will also lean in and visibly look relaxed. Knowing this, you should feel happy and honored if someone remains this way throughout your conversation. They not only trust you, but they likely have a deep connection with you as well.

8. They hold space for you in a crowd

Most of you probably have that one friend who is constantly holding space for you in a crowd. Maybe they'll save you a seat or unconsciously usher people out of the way so that they can stand beside you. Sure, this behavior might seem rude to others. After all, telling someone to blatantly move doesn't always lead to the most civil interactions. However, a person that has undying loyalty to you will always show it through their actions.

According to clinical psychologist Noam Shpancer Ph.D., "Recent research in clinical psychology has shown that the fastest way to change an emotion is to change the behavior attached to it."

Knowing this, don't feel too bad if someone you know is constantly pushing others to the side to hold space for you. Even if you might feel slightly guilty, remember that they're doing this because they truly adore you and want to show their loyalty.

9. They stand up straight when you enter into the room

Ever walked into a room and noticed how people instantly change their bodies? Well, a behavior change can mean one of two things. First, they might feel completely uncomfortable around you and as a result, shrink away whenever you enter into a room. However, a nonverbal way someone shows their undying loyalty to you is by standing straight as soon as you enter into a room.

Someone who truly admires you and is loyal to you will almost always care about what you think. That said, this care extends far beyond showing you verbal support.

Remember: human beings are mammals and a lot of your behavior is based on instincts. As a result, your body language will unconsciously reveal how you feel without you ever needing to say a word.

With this in mind, straightening up and paying rapid attention is a sign that someone respects your presence, showing undying loyalty in the process.

10. Their feet face towards yours

Have you ever been in a conversation with someone and noticed that their feet are pointed towards you? Depending on how someone is faced this can signify what they think about you. According to communication expert Vanessa Van Edwards, if someone has their feet pointed towards you it means that they're interested.

If someone is pointing their feet towards you then they most likely feel both in sync and connected to you. This is great, as feelings of connectedness often lead to better health mentally and physically, according to the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine.

That said, don't be afraid to adjust your body language to return the favor. Even though it's hard to unconsciously fix your body language, simply remembering to face the other person or point your feet towards theirs is a subtle way to show your undying loyalty.

11. They offer reassuring touches

Finally, the last nonverbal way someone shows their undying loyalty to you is by offering reassuring touches. Understandably, not everyone likes touch. Once again, everyone has their own boundaries and as a result, someone touching your shoulder or arm can quickly grow to be uncomfortable.

That said, people who do this aren't doing it to purposely make you uncomfortable. Rather, most of them will do this to show comfort, affection, and support. It's incredible, but the human touch has a way of calming people down. When someone is overstimulated and needs to be grounded, a simple hug from a loved one can be the difference between losing your mind or keeping your sanity in check.

Furthermore, reassuring touches show just how important you are to that person and how loyal they are to you, whether that be as a friend, lover, or family member.

So, even if it's awkward, don't get panicked if a close loved one gives you a reassuring hug. Try to understand that they're trying to show their support when their words aren't enough.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.