According to a study published in PLOS ONE, 65% of Americans believe they're more intelligent than the average person. However, it's human nature to overestimate one's cognitive abilities.

How can people tell if someone is genuinely brilliant or not? Are there subtle body language clues that show that someone is brilliant? Or does it all boil down to their educational level or how confident they are?

And though being able to tell if someone is truly brilliant isn't always simple, there are subtle behaviors that might be able to point people in the right direction.

The 11 subtle body language clues that show that someone is brilliant:

1. Brilliant people maintain good posture, projecting confidence.

There are people in life who have excellent posture no matter the circumstances. They sit straight in that uncomfortable office chair and never slouch when standing for hours on end.

On the surface, this might seem like another case of elegant mannerism. However, one study published in Behavioral Sciences found something exciting. According to researchers, knowledgeable people tended to have better posture.

They continued that if people wanted to improve their posture, it was best to develop educational programs and implement programs that target posture.

That said, the next time you are out and notice someone with exceptional posture, take a second to pause. That person is most likely knowledgeable and more brilliant than you might have anticipated.

2. They give their full attention during conversations.

With the rise of electronics and everyone's busyness, getting easily distracted is relatively common for the average person.

That said, giving others their full attention when speaking is a subtle body language clue that shows someone is brilliant. Now, understandably, this might sound like complete nonsense.

How does leaning in and paying attention truly make someone intelligent? People would be surprised to know that a study published in The Asian EFL Journal found that listening is more impactful than people realize.

According to the study, though all types of intelligence positively correlated with listening comprehension, linguistic intelligence was the only statistically significant across all test forms. This means that people who are great at listening are also brilliant at reading, writing, and expression, showcasing just how crucial it is to develop listening skills.

3. They’re highly observant of their surroundings and interactions.

Another subtle body language clue that someone is brilliant is if they're highly observant. It's sad that most people do not pay attention to those around them. They will completely dismiss other people's concerns or unintentionally ignore them because they are too focused on work or their academic endeavors.

However, if someone is genuinely brilliant, they have the gift of paying attention, regardless of what's happening around them. This sentiment aligns with a 2010 study that found that people with fluid intelligence have better working memory. But what does this mean? Researchers found that good working memory is associated with one's ability to store and work with specific information.

This can explain why brilliant people are so good at observing their surroundings. After all, their brains have the gift of dissecting small details and storing them for later.

4. They use hand gestures to express ideas effectively.

Do you know anyone who gestures a lot with their hands? This might be a subtle body language clue that someone is brilliant.

Now, people who gesture with their hands isn't anything new. Most people who get worked up or feel passionate tend to display this by gesturing wildly with their hands. However, how does this small motion indicate that someone is brilliant? After all, it's not that big of a deal, right?

According to a study published in Linguistics, those with fluid intelligence produced more gestures when explaining their strategies than their average counterparts.

That said, gesturing doesn't make someone intelligent overnight. However, increasing their knowledge and feeling confident in their position might make their hands move whenever someone brings up a topic they're familiar with.

5. They balance eye contact, knowing when to hold or release it.

Maintaining eye contact with others can be a bit unnerving. Most people don't feel comfortable with others watching them and feel even more uncomfortable staring at them.

That said, a subtle body language clue that someone is brilliant is whether they're good at keeping and losing eye contact. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that shorter periods of eye contact could trigger positive reactions, leading to better cognitive performance and social interaction.

Moreover, participants who sustained eye contact were viewed as having a higher GPA compared to those who frequently avoided or lost eye contact, according to a study published in the Bulletin of the Psychonomic Society.

So, whether someone wants to appear intelligent or if they're actually so, the conclusion is the same. Eye contact is key in both scenarios.

6. They’re comfortable with silence, showing confidence.

There is always an awkward pause during a conversation, which is unavoidable. For some, it may be because the topic has ended; for others, it may be because the conversation has turned left.

Regardless, most people will do their best to fill in that awkward silence by laughing uncomfortably or making unintelligible noises in the back of their throats. And though this behavior is understandable, it's essential to understand that silence doesn't need to be bad.

According to a study published in the International Alliance of Healthcare Educators, silence can provide people the space to think deeply and reflect. Furthermore, too much noise can impact reading attention, motivation, memory, and problem-solving.

Knowing this, it makes sense why a subtle body language clue that shows someone is brilliant is their ability to be comfortable in silence. Unlike most people, brilliant people understand the perks of silence and use them to their advantage.

7. They mirror others subtly to build rapport.

A subtle body language clue that someone is brilliant is if they mirror other people's actions. When clever people are with their friends or coworkers, they use the art of mimicking to their advantage.

According to Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, mirroring is often used to mimic another person's body language. As a result, it's believed that mirroring is a great tool to use when someone hopes to deepen their connection or even express empathy unconsciously. However, this will only work if someone is being genuine and trustworthy. Otherwise, it can worsen social bonding altogether.

That said, brilliant people know this and, as a result, can better connect effortlessly with others. This can explain why they're so well-liked and have so much opportunity. They know the rules to charm those around them.

8. Raised eyebrows show curiosity and engagement.

Have you ever wondered why the most brilliant people arch their eyebrows? Well, for one, maybe they're having difficulty keeping their emotions off their face.

However, the second reason is a bit more interesting than the first. In truth, brilliant people are curious and love to learn new things. A study published in Learning and Individual Differences found that people with fluid intelligence tended to find things more interesting than those without.

This explains why they might arch their eyebrows. Like most brilliant people, these individuals likely heard a fact or a piece of information that made them interested or second-guessing themselves, causing them to express this curiosity right on their faces.

9. Their body language conveys empathy and attentiveness.

Empathy is the quiet part of intelligence. Previous research has found a link between intelligence and prosocial behavior, and a study published in Intelligence continued that knowledgeable people are more social due to their higher levels of empathy.

This explains why one subtle body language clue that shows someone is brilliant is their expression of empathy through body language. When they listen, nod empathetically, and lower their eyebrows to express concern, they indirectly show others how empathic they are.

This unintentionally shows how brilliant the person is. So, the next time someone notices a friend or family member who is always empathic, they should ask themselves if that person is also intelligent. They may find that their empathy and intelligence go hand in hand.

10. Controlled breathing reflects calm and composure.

A subtle body language clue that shows that someone is brilliant is if they know how to keep their breathing under control.

Unlike most people, intelligent people know how to keep their cool. When someone approaches them disrespectfully, they learn to navigate these situations quickly.

They keep their breathing under control and don't allow their emotions to well up and explode inside them. Instead, they keep their bodies relaxed and respond with a neutral tone. Now, for some people, this might sound a bit unrealistic.

After all, even intelligent people have to have their bad days. And though they might not always do this, the case still stands that smart people are better equipped to keep their cool than the rest of society. And all of that starts with keeping their breathing under control.

11. A subtle smile reveals quick wit and sharpness.

The final subtle body language clue that shows that someone is brilliant is if they subtly smile when someone makes a quick-witted jab. Now, on the surface, this might seem like a ridiculous claim. After all, how does subtly smiling make someone intelligent?

However, it's not the subtle smile that necessarily indicates intelligence; instead, it's the reasoning behind that smile. According to a study published in The American Journal of Psychoanalysis, researchers conducted two studies and found that male comedians had higher IQs ranging from 115-160, with 138 being the average. Additionally, female comedians had similar results, with the average IQ being 126.

That said, it's not shocking that brilliant people with a great sense of humor can also pick up on other people's humor. Hence why the most brilliant people out there subtly smile. Unlike most people, they quickly picked up on someone's quick-witted jab, causing them to smile in acknowledgment subtly.

