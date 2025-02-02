If A Person Is Willing To Do These 9 Things With You, Psychology Says You're Meant To Be

At the beginning of a relationship, it’s completely normal to keep some things a mystery — like hiding the fact your favorite pair of sweats are covered in stains by only wearing nice clothes around them, or freaking out when you have a pimple because you don’t want your date to see you with a massive zit on your face.

But once you become content and comfortable with your partner, these boundaries which were once heavily enforced slowly begin to crumble. With each passing month or year, you begin to do things you always thought you’d never do in front of your SO.

If you’ve done any of these things with the person you love, your relationship is meant to be, and you know it’s a sign of how right you are together because you're able to be completely natural without being judged.

If a person is willing to do these nine things with you, psychology says you're meant to be:

1. They've popped your zits

You take pleasure in the pus-filled process. "Women see grooming as an indication of serious, long-term romantic involvement," explains Dr. Michelle Sauther, Associate Professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Colorado.

"In social mammals, grooming is much more than hygienic — it demonstrates strong bonds and relationships. A lot of grooming things women do may be to demonstrate to other women that this man is their partner."

2. They've taken care of you when you're sick

When the other has had too much to drink, you try to make their vomiting episode as peaceful as possible, even if it results in pieces of vomit landing on your skin. Caring for a sick partner highlights that providing support can strengthen a relationship. This can also lead to significant stress and negative impacts on the caregiver's mental health, mainly when the illness is chronic or requires intensive care.

This often results in feelings of burnout, decreased life satisfaction, and even an increased risk of depression. However, a 2021 study published by Frontiers in Psychology also indicates potential positive aspects, such as feeling closer to the partner and an increased sense of purpose, depending on the situation and the couple's dynamic.

3. They've massaged your feet

Jonathan Borba / Pexels

You massage each other’s feet, even if you haven’t cut your toenails in months. Engaging in foot contact requires a certain level of trust and vulnerability. By allowing someone to touch our feet, we expose a part of ourselves that is often concealed.

A 2019 study found that vulnerability can deepen the bond between partners, fostering a sense of safety and openness. When both individuals feel comfortable sharing this intimate gesture, it sets the stage for a heightened trust and emotional connection.

4. They kiss you frequently

You kiss each other even if one — or both — of you have bad breath. Regardless of the situation, kissing your partner signifies a strong desire for connection, intimacy, and a deep emotional bond.

A study published in American Anthropologist concluded that this desire is often driven by the release of oxytocin, which promotes feelings of attachment and closeness, even when navigating conflict or stress within the relationship. Kissing is a way to reaffirm commitment and maintain a positive connection.

5. They don't care what you leave behind in their home

Your partner leaves their snotty tissues in your room and it doesn’t bother you. The psychology behind not caring about a messy partner can often stem from a combination of factors, including personal tolerance for clutter, individual values around tidiness, a sense of acceptance towards your partner's habits, potential underlying relationship dynamics, and even a level of emotional detachment from the issue itself.

A study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry found this could reflect a prioritization of other aspects of the relationship over the cleanliness of the shared space. If a partner's messiness does begin to affect you, open and honest communication about your needs and boundaries is crucial to addressing the issue effectively.

6. They accept your worst habits

aaltair / Shutterstock

You’ve picked your nose in front of each other. Showing your partner's worst habits often stems from frustration, a desire for control, a lack of communication skills, and sometimes underlying issues like resentment or insecurity.

A study published by Social Psychological and Personality Science found that this can lead to a negative dynamic in which highlighting flaws can erode trust and damage the relationship. If issues aren't addressed constructively, bringing up past negative behaviors can become a way to avoid addressing the root of the problem.

7. They don't care if you fart in front of them

Farting during intimacy is funny, not embarrassing. Farting in front of your partner is often seen as a sign of comfort, intimacy, and a level of vulnerability within a relationship, indicating that you feel relaxed and accepted enough to share even the most natural bodily functions without concern for judgment.

It can be a marker of a strong bond and trust between partners. An article by MIC, a digital culture magazine, recommended that if one partner is significantly bothered by the other farting in front of them, it could indicate a lack of comfort or a deeper issue within the relationship that needs to be addressed through communication.

8. They share shower essentials with you

You share soap even though you are aware of the unspeakable places it has been. Sharing shower essentials with your partner means allowing them to use some of your hygiene products, such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap, or even a loofah, depending on your comfort level.

However, an article published by Esquire found that it's important to consider hygiene concerns and communicate openly about what you're comfortable sharing and what you prefer to keep separate.

9. They don't care how gross you look

No matter how gross, smelly, or sick your partner is, you always see them as the beautiful person they are. The deep emotional bond with your partner can override sensory perceptions, making you less likely to be bothered by the physical discomfort they might be experiencing.

