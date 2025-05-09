11 Subtle Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

Reading a book by its cover is the downfall of many first impressions and rough times in a relationship. You can never tell what's going on in someone else's mind without them letting you know. So, instead of emphasizing his words, look at what's going on below the surface for the signs he loves you.

Men may not say I love you every minute of the day, but they will do what they can to protect what they love. A study from The American Psychological Association (APA) found that men and women equally showed love through affection, but wives were more likely to express love by enacting fewer antagonistic behaviors, while husbands showed love by initiating intimacy, sharing leisure activities, and sharing household work. Overall, men and women show their love in more nuanced ways than cultural stereotypes suggest.

Here are the subtle signs a man loves you from the depths of his soul, according to psychology:

1. He reveals his exact nature in front of you

There are no facades and no pretenses when the two of you are together. He might have to wear a thousand different masks to deal with the outside world, but with you, he is nothing but his genuine self. In you, he has found his perfect haven where there is no need for hiding any of his flaws. With you, he has found the comfort to be happy in his skin.

2. He loves you the way you are

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

He is comfortable being himself with you, and he will make sure you feel the same. You will never feel as if every move you make is being judged by his careful gaze. He will never ask you to change because he does not think of you as something that needs improvement.

Research conducted in 2021 found that women were reliant on either actual or embellished partner acceptance when compensating for self-doubt. That being said, he will also not stand by and let you make a fool of yourself and will interject when he thinks you could use a little help.

3. He doesn't keep any secrets

There are no secrets and no skeletons in the closet when it comes to him. He is comfortable enough with you not to hide anything. And he also respects you enough not to cause you any grief over such matters.

He trusts you and the bond you share with him to reveal everything about him, good and bad. A 2015 study showed how "anxiety and avoidance were positively associated with keeping a secret from a romantic partner," so if he is calm and engaged, chances are he's not hiding anything.

4. His actions speak louder than his words

He loves you, and he makes sure that you know it. He is always straightforward about his affection for you. There are no hints sprinkled here and there to keep you hooked on him. His words and behavior leave no stone unturned in making you feel like the queen of his world.

He doesn’t want or need you to be constantly on your toes just so he can feel powerful. He’d never want to cause you any anxiety over the relationships because of his conduct.

5. He is concerned about your convenience

Face Stock via Shutterstock

If he sees you are too tired after a long day, he will volunteer to cook the food even though it was your turn that night. If he knows you need something, then he will try to get it from the supermarket so you don’t have to go out of your way.

He will take care of the little things without much ado. He wants to make your life as easy as possible. This is part of the emotional work of a relationship and is a significant factor in relationship health, as shown by a 2019 study.

6. He doesn’t hesitate to share financial matters

Finance is usually a very delicate topic, and people keep their profits and losses to themselves. But if he is looking to build a future with you, he will share his financial details, past and present, with you because he knows it is not just about him.

Sharing financial information is a very crucial indicator that a person wants you share a future with you. Thus, he is not afraid of any judgment or reprimands from you because he knows that at the end of the day, it is not his money alone.

7. He knows your preferences

The world seems to have forgotten the real reason behind gift-giving. It is never about the most expensive or shiny package, it is about the most thoughtful. He keeps your needs and likes in mind when he is looking for a gift for you. He doesn’t even care about the occasion. If he sees something you wanted or needed, he will get it for you, even though it might be 4 months until Christmas.

Even you will be surprised at how he seems to remember the little details of your life and get you things that would be more helpful and useful than pretty and shiny.

8. His priorities are in line

Talking about gifts, he knows the best gift you can give someone is your time. So you will see him giving you his time, making you a priority.

It doesn’t mean he will overlook his other commitments. He will just manage his time in such a way that you never feel neglected or ignored. A study in Interpersonal Communication showed that making time commitments is a turning point for a romantic relationship.

9. He wants to know everything related to you

He is genuinely interested in knowing what is going on in your life and what all happened to make you into the person that you are today.

He wants to make up for the lost time when he didn’t know you, and would be equally eager to tell you everything about himself as well. Research from the APA showed how "equal emotional involvement was associated with greater relationship satisfaction and stability."

10. He seeks your advice

StratfordProductions via Shutterstock

Another indicator, after the full financial disclosure that he wants to spend his life with you, is how he makes plans, both short-term and long-term, keeping you in mind. He thinks of you as his life partner, and so he knows that you have an equal say in his life.

So he will never decide on anything unless he knows you will be cool with it too. He will also give proper importance to your vision of the future so the two of you can create a life together.

11. He doesn't hide anything from you

There is nothing in his life or his phone that he thinks is too off-limits for you. He wants you to know and feel that both of you are together now, and therefore, there is no longer any part of his life that he wants hidden from you. His mobile and computer are all yours to explore if you feel like it.

A 2021 study found "the majority of couples have access to each other's devices, but may have explicit or implicit boundaries on how this access is to be used." This is just one more of the gestures to prove he does not have anything to hide from you, and therefore, he doesn’t mind letting you in on all the secrets.

Most of all, you become his reason to smile. He is so much in love with you that your happiness and joy are enough to fill his world with the same because, in a way, you are his world now. He will celebrate all your victories, minor and major ones alike, because he knows you’ll be there to share his as well.

You should have no problem feeling safe and secure as long as you pay attention to his actions. It may be something small, like buying your favorite chocolate randomly or watching your favorite shows with you (even if he can't stand them).

Don't let "I love you" fool you, though. Words are meaningless if the actions do not line up. Taking a mental note of whether or not he helps you out when you're busy or not feeling well could help warn you of some red flags. It's always the little things that matter the most.

Mykh Goldstein is an author and an artist currently working on his first novel, as well as an avid writer with expertise in spirituality, relationships, astrology, and self-development.

