Being in love and having a healthy relationship is often characterized as a collage of all the big moments — confessing your love for each other, having big arguments, getting married, or grandiose displays of love. However, the truth is that it's the subtle details and the small moments in life that truly allow people to fall in love and, more importantly, stay committed to each other for the long haul.

Many of the small moments that reveal how deeply a woman loves you pop up in everyday life and casual conversations. They're easily overlooked from the outside, but inside of a relationship, they can make all the difference. It's these little displays of affection, kindheartedness, and small moments of togetherness that mean the most.

Here are 11 small moments that reveal how deeply a woman loves you

1. Remembering your favorite things

Whether it's how you take your coffee in the morning or your lunch order, a woman who truly and deeply loves you makes an effort to remember the little things. For some people, it's keeping a note with their partner's favorite things so they can always return there after a hard day or on a holiday to craft a special surprise, while for others, it's simply a memory of their favorite times together.

Small moments like surprising a partner with their favorite meal after a hard day or even connecting with their friends on a random Friday can mean so much more than a grandiose celebration or gift.

2. Trying new things together

Making the time to plan and go on dates can sometimes feel overwhelming for couples that already have a chaotic routine, but small moments like trying something new together can promote better intimacy, affection, and communication between partners.

According to a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, partners who plan dates around things they've never done — trying it for the first time together, whether it's rock climbing, a new restaurant, or a shared hobby — are generally closer than those who don't.

Making the effort to plan these dates and be present together crafts many of the small moments that reveal how deeply a woman loves you, even if they seem subtle at the time.

3. Noticing when you're not feeling well

Whether it's emotional turmoil or a physical illness, a woman who loves you deeply will notice when you're not feeling your best and make an effort to support you in healing.

From planning doctor's appointments, to actively listening as you vent, and even surprising you with your favorite things, it's these small moments that erupt from uncertainty and adversity that bond partners even deeper.

We're all yearning for more meaningful connections, with our partners, friends, and even colleagues. But it's the small, subtle moments that truly create them, not huge devotions and grandiose surprises.

4. Spending quality time together

Even when life is challenging and there are a million things going on, the small moments that reveal how deeply a woman loves you prioritize quality time together. Even if it's sitting in front of the TV after a long day at work or making a meal together, quality time is key to maintaining a healthy, meaningful, and long lasting relationship.

Many couples grow resentful of each other when they feel disconnected from their partner, even when they don't realize it in the present moment. You don't have to go on dates every single week or even carve out hours during the day to spend together, you just have to be intentional about quality time, even if it's just a few minutes.

Women who truly love their partners will find a way to make the time to spend together, whether they have a lot going on in their personal and professional lives or not.

5. Celebrating your wins

According to therapist Bonnie Ray Kennan, celebrating small wins and accomplishment in a relationship can bring partners closer together. It's intimate moments like cooking a meal together or planning an impromptu date to celebrate small things that we surprisingly remember and cherish the most in our chaotic lives.

By creating a safe space where partners know their spouses will celebrate their small wins, everyone feels more comfortable and connected. When you can share their small wins, big wins, and vulnerability with a partner, chances are you're also more intimate, emotionally connected, and loved.

6. Defending you when you're not around

While there are certain conversations and social situations where gossip can be healthy for emotional expression, bonding, and connection with peers, talking poorly about your partner behind their back only sparks resentment and mistrust.

Turning away from drama and gossip is one of the small signs of a woman who truly loves you. She's not willing to sacrifice the well-being of her relationship or spouse's well-being for the sake of a passive laugh.

7. Actively listening

Any kind of conversation or social situation where a woman is actively listening, even if she doesn't agree or is in the midst of an argument with you, is one of the small moments that reveal how deeply she truly loves you.

Like a study from Social Neuroscience suggests, when people actively listen when we're speaking by asking thoughtful questions and even mirroring our body language, it activates internal reward systems in our brain that bond us closer together.

By simply listening, our partners not only boost our self-esteem, they make the shared relationship stronger and more meaningful. So, don't underestimate the power of intentional conversations, no matter how passive or casual they may seem, in conveying love, admiration, and respect in relationships.

8. Expressing her emotions and being vulnerable

When you cope with discomfort, unresolved trauma, and emotional turmoil with maladaptive behaviors like avoidance, not only are you putting your personal well-being at risk, you're self-sabotaging the health of your relationships, according to a 2017 study.

Even when it's uncomfortable, expressing your emotions, taking time to regulate, and embracing vulnerability with a trusted partner is essential, and key to finding a balance of intimacy and emotional connection.

These vulnerable and emotional conversations are some of the small moments that reveal how deeply a woman loves you. Even if it's out of her comfort zone, she's willing to be vulnerable and work toward emotional connection with a partner she truly trusts and wants to grow with.

9. Introducing you to her world

From introductions with loved friends and family members to trying out her favorite hobbies together, a woman that takes the time to introduce you to her favorite things and people may truly love, trust, and care for you. These are the small moments that reveal how deeply a woman loves you — when she's willing to share her personal life with you.

Our behaviors, personal relationships, habits, and hobbies are fundamental to our sense of self-worth and identity, so when we open them up to another person, it's usually because we love or trust them enough to respect it.

10. Asking for help

Asking for help isn't always easy or comfortable, like a Stanford report suggests, but it does have a number of personal and social benefits. Not only does it bond people closer, considering everyone feels more secure and confident when they're asked to help, it promotes growth and perceptions of intellect.

By asking your partner for advice, guidance, or help, even with seemingly small things throughout the day, you're not only building a stronger relationship, you're ensuring they feel "needed" in important ways.

11. Randomly checking in

While healthy arguments and deeply vulnerable conversations do emotionally bond partners and help them progress through life together, sometimes it's the small moments like a random check-in that truly mean the most.

For example, a woman who deeply loves you will notice when your energy shifts and they'll make an effort to connect with you. Being seen and heard by someone in your life is a profoundly important experience that can mean more than you even realize in the moment.

