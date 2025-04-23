8 Rare Types Of Soul Connections That Defy Logic And Time, Explained By Psychology

When we meet people who connect with us at a soul level, we know it is happening. Sometimes, those connections feel amazing. Other times, there’s powerful chemistry, but the connection isn’t one we’d call easy.

Intense and volatile? Yes. Easy? No. Both types of relationships are powerful and have something extremely valuable to bring to our experience.

What is a soul connection? Sometimes, we may feel linked to a person on a very deep and significant level. Perhaps it's something we've never felt before. In the end, this is a person who changes you seriously and profoundly. Your life will never be the same after that. You have found a soul connection.

Advertisement

Here are the rare types of soul connections explained by psychology:

1. Soulmates

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

You’ve most likely heard of soulmates, or maybe you’ve had one yourself. A soulmate is someone you have a deep and natural connection with, whether it’s a romantic relationship or a platonic one, spiritual or physical.

It’s unconditional love and, over time, as your love grows, so does your connection. Some even refer to this person as “the one.”

Advertisement

2. Twin flames

pikselstock / Shutterstock

While twin flames are like soulmates in that the connection doesn’t have to be romantic, they are quite different. We can only have one twin flame, unlike a soulmate, where we may experience multiple connections throughout our lives.

A twin flame is an intense connection, and is often said to be a mirror, or one soul split into two. But this connection requires constant and deep spiritual work, just like an actual fire flame.

Psychologically, the appeal may stem from a desire for a 'perfect' or 'soulmate' connection, offering a sense of belonging, validation, and escape from loneliness or uncertainty. However, a 2021 study cautioned that this can lead to unrealistic expectations and potential manipulation or harm.

Advertisement

3. Karmic relationships

ORION PRODUCTION / Shutterstock

While we tend to think of karma as bad (as in, “what goes around, comes around”), karmic relationships have neutral energy. A karmic relationship is a deep bond, one that everyone has with another person.

Like karma, a “cause and effect” energy, karmic relationships are meant to create passion that helps us become better people, teach us life lessons, and heal past trauma.

Advertisement

4. Kindred spirits

Miguel Lifestyle / Shutterstock

Kindred spirits are individuals who gravitate towards one another, with “like attracting like” in this sense. Kindred spirits share the same peaceful energy and are pulled towards that energy in each other. This type of connection can feel like you’re meeting yourself in another person’s body, and sharing this connection with someone feels fulfilling.

The appeal of kindred spirits or soul connections stems from the desire for strong, shared bonds and a sense of belonging. A 2022 study concluded that these connections often involve immediate attraction, shared values, and a mutual understanding that can increase happiness and well-being.

Advertisement

5. Soul partners

Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

Soul partners don’t have to be romantic; in fact, this connection can be with a sibling, family member, or even a new acquaintance. A soul partner is someone who provides support meant to help you move forward in life and fulfill your life purpose.

Advertisement

6. Past-life soulmates

Everett Collection / Shutterstock

Many of us have heard stories about children who remembered dying, essentially reliving an experience in their past life. Or, maybe you’ve gone through past life regression to recover memories about who you were in a past life.

Past-life soulmates are those who shared a connection in a past life, and are drawn together in this life; they feel like they know this person, or they are inexplicably “pulled” in their direction.

The appeal of past life soulmates and soul connections is rooted in human needs for connection, a sense of belonging, and a desire to understand complex relationships. One study explained that this idea resonates with many due to its potential to explain deeply felt connections and perceived instant recognition.

Advertisement

7. Soul ties

Yuri A / Shutterstock

While most of these spiritual connections are positive, soul ties can also be toxic. A soul tie is a connection that forms on a social, physical, emotional and spiritual level; those with this connection feel that their soul tie is in their life for a reason. And while this connection doesn’t have to be romantic, it’s very difficult to break because of its intensity on an emotional and spiritual level.

Advertisement

8. Soul teachers

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Think of a soul teacher as someone who comes into your life at a certain time, meant to teach you something, as the name suggests. This person is meant to challenge you and help you learn a certain lesson; the challenges they set forth for you are designed to help you grow and learn.

This type of connection is special in that you can be a soul teacher or be on the receiving end as a “soul student.”

The appeal of 'soul teachers' and 'soul connections' may be rooted in the need for meaning, the desire for deep connection, and the tendency to project positive expectations onto relationships. A 2024 study concluded that these concepts tap into fundamental human needs for belonging, understanding, and personal growth.

When we’re ready, they reveal the depth and real purpose of our life experiences. They are, however they show up, a blessing and a gift.

Yve Anmore is a writer, singer, speaker, and spiritual life coach. She writes about self-help, spiritual growth, politics and current affairs topics.

Advertisement