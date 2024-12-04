9 Subtle Ways A Man's Body Language Reveals He's In Love With You, According To Psychology

You and your man haven't said "I love you" yet, and maybe you're dying to find out how to tell if he likes you more than he's willing to say. People communicate with body language more than they realize, and even if you've never said the words yet, there are still ways to find out how he feels without him saying a single word.

Several signals give away his true inner feelings, whether he’s ready to tell you how he feels or not, but body language doesn’t lie! Often, men don’t even realize they're exposing their true feelings with the way they hold themselves, but if you know what to look for, you'll be able to pick up on his language even if he doesn't say a word.

Here are subtle ways a man's body language reveals he's in love with you:

1. His toes point toward you

Katerina Holmes | Pexels

When a man is into you, he'll automatically position his feet to point at you. Seriously, this happens whether you're standing in a bar, eating at a restaurant, or home.

Toes pointing your way always reveal a man’s interest, but experts also say this indicates deeper feelings like love. Your feet naturally point to the people you like or feel close to.

According to body language research published by Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, pointing one's toes toward oneself generally indicates interest or attraction. Feet are considered one of the most authentic indicators of a person's true feelings, and directing them toward oneself signifies a desire to be closer or engaged in a conversation.

2. He mimics your body language

oneinchpunch | Shutterstock

When a man feels close to you, he's likely to mirror your moves. This isn’t something he’s thinking about — it just happens automatically.

Little things, like when you walk side by side, you’ll be on the same foot at the same time and moving at the same pace. He may yawn after you do, or lean forward to listen more intently when you're speaking.

You may even pick up a cup of coffee simultaneously. You just seem to be on the same wavelength and it’s a bit magical.

A 2023 study published by Cognitive Systems Research indicates that mirroring, the unconscious copying of another person's body language, facial expressions, and speech patterns, is often seen as a sign of interest because it suggests a desire to connect with and be in sync with that person. Mirroring usually stems from the activation of mirror neurons in the brain, which fire when we perform an action and observe someone else doing it. Essentially, mirroring signals empathy and understanding, making it a potential indicator of attraction or positive feelings toward someone.

3. He develops private rituals with you

Motortion Films | Shutterstock

You always say goodbye with three kisses. Whenever he hugs you, he taps you on the back twice, signaling the end.

If you say the same thing at the same time — you salute each other. It’s the crazy little things that only the two of you know about, which is how you know he cares and has a bond with you.

4. You feel like you're in sync with each other

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

While watching your favorite TV show together, you look at each other and know what the other person is thinking. It's not mind-reading — or is it?

Maybe something happens while you're out with friends and you look at each other, knowing you're both having the same reaction to what just happened. This is a sign of being in sync with him!

In a 2021 study, researchers found that people who liked each other moved more synchronously during most of their interactions. This suggests that maintaining an interest may be critical for positive social bonding.

5. He meets your eyes for long periods

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A | Shutterstock

You can look into each other’s eyes for relatively long stretches of time. Minutes go by as you drink each other in. This kind of intense intimacy is impossible for people who aren't in love.

Mothers also do this with their new babies as part of the bonding process. There are no other situations where people enjoy this kind of eye contact. It’s a very special connection, and the meaning is hard to deny.

6. He doesn't mind sharing personal space with you

fizkes | Shutterstock

People who aren’t in love like to maintain a certain amount of personal space at all times. You try to not touch others and apologize when you brush against or touch someone by mistake. That’s because entering someone else’s personal space is uncomfortable if it happens by accident.

But when he’s in love, he’ll plop down on the couch practically on top of you without a second thought. Or he’ll want to sit on the same side of the table when you’re out at a restaurant.

Why? Because he doesn’t want space between you! He wants to be close to the one he loves.

According to research published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, when someone willingly shares their personal space with another individual, it is often interpreted as a sign of interest or attraction. Closer physical proximity is generally associated with feelings of comfort, intimacy, and positive connection, particularly in social situations where there is potential for romantic interest.

7. He smiles and laughs frequently

javi_indy | Shutterstock

When you're in love, you'll naturally smile more when you spend time together. He’ll hold that smile longer than what seems normal or smile at you for no apparent reason. That’s because he’s happy!

The same thing is true for laughter. This is a sign of feeling at ease and joyful — a lightness of being that often indicates he’s in love. This is part of the giddiness that new love is known for.

8. He touches you whenever he can

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

You just can’t keep your hands off each other, even if you haven’t slept together yet. Affectionate play such as tickling, hand-holding, or poking you to get your attention can say a lot about how he feels about you. These are endearing signals that he’s falling for you big time.

According to research published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, when someone frequently touches you in seemingly casual ways, it can strongly indicate their interest in you. Physical touch is a powerful nonverbal cue that signifies attraction and a desire for closeness, even when the touches are seemingly accidental or light.

9. He often adopts a masculine stance

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

To enhance their masculinity, some men will sit with their knees apart and put their hands behind their heads, elbows open wide. This is also true when a man puts his hands on his hips or his fingers in his belt, or puffs out his chest to make himself look bigger.

This body language is all about taking up space and staking out his territory to claim the space he’s in. And you're part of that! A man in love wants others to know you're his.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.