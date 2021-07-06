5 Signs Your Deceased Loved One Is Nearby (And Still With You)

It's hard coping with the death of someone you were close with. I don't even need to tell you that, I'm sure.

We've all lost someone. It's a harsh reality of life.

But even though they're physically gone, they can still be near us from time to time.

These are signs your deceased relative or loved one is still with you.

1. You suddenly smell them.

When the spirit of a loved one is near, it can manifest in a number of ways. One of the more common ways is scent.

The way someone smells is often the strongest connection to them. It can be the smell of pipe tobacco or perfume, or even the odor of your favorite food being prepared.

Appreciate it. It's a message being sent directly to you.

2. They appear in your dreams.

Our subconscious minds are more open to the spirit world, often allowing them to come in.

Dreams involving spirits tend to be incredibly realistic and not very dreamlike.

Pay close attention to what they might mean. It could be a message from beyond the grave.

3. Your items randomly go missing.

It can feel like you've lost your mind when you find items have been moved from the place you know you left them.

It could be a dead relative or friend playing a joke on you.

It sounds silly, but just because they're dead doesn't mean they've lost their desire to screw with you. Laugh it off.

4. You have unusual thoughts that aren't your own.

You may experience having thoughts that don't feel like they're yours, almost like your internal monologue has been co-opted.

If you feel like you've had a foreign thought, take some time to think about it.

Especially when your inner monologue starts talking to you as if it isn't you.

5. They show a presence at their own funeral.

According to James Van Praagh, a renowned psychic, our spirits attend their own funerals.

They roam the room, trying to comfort their loved ones and give them signs that everything is OK.

Often, because people are so absorbed in their grief, these signs go unseen.

When attending a funeral, stay open to the signs they offer.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.