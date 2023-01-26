7 Ways To Practice Good 'Spiritual Hygiene'

The best feeling in the world is sitting in a hot, bubbly bath or taking a steamy shower after a long day.

Most of us recognize the importance of maintaining good physical hygiene. But taking care of yourself should not be limited to how you look and smell.

Spiritual, physical, mental, and emotional well-being are equally important when considering your body, mind, and environment. And one of the most neglected areas of our wellness is our spiritual health.

By paying attention and maintaining good energy, we can reach our greatest potential.

What is spiritual hygiene?

Spiritual hygiene refers to the practice of paying attention to your energy or aura, and using spiritual practices to repel unwanted energy to maintain your energetic state.

Spiritual hygiene practices are used to keep negative energy at bay, alleviate anxiety and depression, and generate more positive energy.

How do you know if you have poor spiritual hygiene?

There are many signs of bad spiritual hygiene that you may overlook. It could come from absorbing the negativity of others, holding onto the past, or self-neglect.

Some of the signs you might have poor spiritual hygiene are:

Inability to stop your mind from running wild

Insomnia

Restlessness

Excessive drama and conflict

Inability to focus

Easily angered

Unusually emotional

Financial trouble

TikToker KadyRoxz shares another way to tell if your spiritual hygiene is in need of maintenance. She tells viewers to look around at who shows up when you are at your lowest:

7 Ways To Have Good Spiritual Hygiene

The good news about energy is that we are always in control of our own. If you have come to the conclusion that you need spiritual hygiene, use these methods to cleanse your spirit and raise your vibration.

1. Meditate or practice mindfulness.

To meditate or practice mindfulness simply means you are aware and in the present moment, not harping on the past or worrying about the future.

It is the act of contemplating and reflecting on where you are in life in a calm and peaceful way. You are sitting with your thoughts and allowing the world around you to move as you stay still and think.

2. Spend time alone.

Learning to be alone is one of the best things you can teach yourself. Solitude gives you an opportunity to completely focus on your energy without considering anyone else’s.

Alone time can help clear your mind, make informed decisions, and be 100% authentic without concerns for how you will be received by others.

3. Loosen up.

Sometimes we get way too serious about life and forget to live in the moment and have fun. With everything going on around us, it is hard to take time out and enjoy life.

This constant state of stress creates negative vibes and makes manifesting that much more difficult. It is okay to stop and smell the roses. Your problems will still be there when you finish.

4. Write it down.

Keeping a diary or journaling is a great way to get your thoughts out, play around with them, and get rid of any that do not serve you.

Writing things down puts them into perspective and helps you to make sense of your life. You are then able to go back and reflect on where you were to see how far you have come.

5. Try a spiritual cleansing.

A spiritual cleansing can be done in many ways, but they all have the same anticipated outcomes. Find one that works for you and do it on a regular basis.

Burn sage or palo santo.

You’ve likely heard the age-old practice of burning sage to rid yourself of negativity. Palo santo has the same effect.

Find some at your local market, bundle it together, and walk through your space to remove bad energy.

Incorporate crystals.

Not only do crystals give off their own good energy, they can also absorb negative energy around them. Choose your crystal of choice and place it in any environment you frequent.

Remember to clean yours regularly to remove any bad energy they have absorbed.

Take salt baths.

Taking a salt bath to remove unwanted energy has been practiced since the beginning of time. You can put it in the bathtub and soak in it or combine it with essential oils to boost your protection.

As an alternative, some people sprinkle it around the perimeter of their home to keep evil away.

6. Move around.

If your body is stagnant, expect your spirit to follow suit. When you think about it, everything around us is constantly moving, from time, to the earth, and even the blood pulsing through our bodies.

Getting active will increase oxytocin (your happiness hormone) and help shift your mood and vibration. So, get out and walk, run, dance, or swim. Whatever your choice of exercise is, just get moving.

7. Watch what you eat.

We’ve all heard that you are what you eat — and that is absolutely true. Food has its own unique energy and ingesting it transfers that food to you.

Consider your own diet and decide what energy you want and what you can do without. Remember that food allergies and sensitivities can disrupt your flow as well, so find out what is ailing you and remove it from your meals.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.