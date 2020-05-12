25 Funny Inspirational Quotes To Start Your Day Off With Positive Thoughts

"It’s okay to look at the past and the future. Just don’t stare."

If an apple a day keeps the doctor away, what will 25 funny inspirational quotes today do for you?

The easiest way to feel good is to find something that puts a smile on your face or is funny and makes you laugh. Imagine how great you will feel when you make it a daily practice to find what is funny in any situation.

You will find some of the most inspirational, funny, humorous, thought-provoking quotes that will brighten your day today and every day when you come back for more.

Enjoy them and share to make someone else's day too!

Funny inspirational quotes to inspire positive thoughts:

1. "Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive." — Elbert Hubbard

Just take it one day at a time and pat yourself on the back when you get through a storm. Take it easy and enjoy the journey.

2. "You must pay for your sins. If you have already paid, please ignore this notice." — Sam Levenson

Ever feel like you have been paying for things you have done? Here’s a thought.

3. "It’s okay to look at the past and the future. Just don’t stare." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Life is too short to worry about stupid things. Have fun. Fall in love. Regret nothing. Live life to the fullest.

4. "I have to be successful because I like expensive things." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

This can be a great motivation to strive for more and have fun doing it.

5. "Be happy, it drives people crazy." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Be happy and in love with your life. It’ll drive people crazy and you’ll have fun doing it.

6. "If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping in a room with a mosquito." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

You are important!

7. "Kill them with success and bury them with a smile." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

One day, the people who didn’t believe in you will tell everyone how they met you.

8. "Aspire to inspire before we expire." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Be the light that helps others see.

9. "Some people are like clouds: when they disappear, it’s a beautiful day." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

The less you respond to negative people, the more peaceful your life will become. Avoid negativity. Love free and be happy.

10. "When life puts you in a tough situation, don’t say 'Why me?', say 'Try me'." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

When you face difficult times, know that challenges are not sent to destroy you. They’re sent to promote, increase and strengthen you.

11. "Do what you feel in your heart to be right, for you’ll be criticized anyway." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Always be yourself. People will always have something to say. Be who you are anyway.

12. "The elevator to success is out of order. You’ll have to use the stairs…one step at a time." — Joe Girard

The future comes one day at a time. What a great reminder to take one day at a time, and you will reach your goals and your future in a less stressful manner.

13. "Do not listen to those who weep and complain, for their disease is contagious." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Negativity is a nasty disease. Stay away from all negative people, situations, and things. Choosing to be positive will help you be a better person.

14. "Sometimes you climb out of bed in the morning and you think, ‘I’m not going to make it’, but you laugh inside remembering all the times you’ve felt that way." — Charles Bukowski

One day you will look back and laugh at all you’ve been through and will be glad you didn’t give up. Success is not built on success. It’s built on failure.

15. "Hating people is like burning down your own home to get rid of a rat." — Harry Emerson Fosdick

Holding that anger is like drinking a poison that slowly kills you. Let go of anger and hate. Choose forgiveness and be happy.

16. "Anyone who takes himself too seriously always runs the risk of looking ridiculous; anyone who can consistently laugh at himself does not." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Appreciate life as it happens. Life only happens once. Enjoy every moment of it for soon it will pass.

17. "When life brings big winds of change that almost blow you over, close your eyes, hang on tight, and believe." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Obstacles are placed in our way to see if what we want is really worth fighting for.

18. "We made mistakes because life doesn’t come with instructions." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Mistakes have the power to turn you into something better than you were before.

19. "Awesome things will happen today if you choose not to be a miserable cow." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Your happiness is dependent on your decision.

20. "Always laugh when you can, it is cheap medicine." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Laughter is the best medicine. Smile every day.

21. "You grow up the day you have your first real laugh — at yourself."— Ethel Barrymore

The moment you accept things positively, that’s when you start growing.

22. "If you let your head get too big, it’ll break your neck." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Humility is always the key to success.

23. "Tell the negative committee that meets inside your head to sit down and shut up." —Ann Bradford

Start having that positive thought the moment you wake up every morning. A positive thought produces a positive life.

24. "Be that kind of woman that when your feet hit the floor every morning, the devil says, 'Oh crap she’s up'." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Let us love ourselves so fiercely, that when others see us they know exactly how it should be done.

25. "You can’t always control who walks into your life, but you can control which window you throw them out." — Lisa Lieberman-Wang

People in your life can inspire you or they can drain you. So, choose wisely.

Which one tickled your funny bone the most? So many wonderful funny inspirational quotes are available to enhance your day.

Lisa Lieberman-Wang is a relationship expert, author of Fine to Fab, and creator of the neuroscience Neuro Associative Programming (NAP). Looking for more inspirational quotes to fill you up? Check out their inspirational quotes on love, quotes for women, quotes to inspire, quotes for work, life quotes, famous quotes, and more.

This article was originally published at FINEtoFAB. Reprinted with permission from the author.