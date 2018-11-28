50 Best Funny Quotes & Sayings About Life To Help You Stay Positive

Don't be a negative nancy.

Remaining positive when life seems to be constantly kicking you down is hard. Many of us, myself included, tend to let all the negative energy consume us.

We start to give up on ourselves and our dreams as we continue to feel like nothing we do is good enough. We feel like we aren’t making any progress. We begin to settle and think that maybe we just aren’t meant to be truly happy.

t is just when we get to this moment of defeat that we must fight the hardest to pick ourselves back up. We must find a way to become motivated again, find a reason to keep pushing forward.

There are many ways to do this, including turning to funny quotes and sayings about life to keep hope alive.

Life quotes have a way of reminding us that we are not alone. They remind us that there are a ton of people all over the world who feel exactly the same way that we do. We find some comfort in that.

We can turn to these quotes about life at any time to laugh at the simple fact that we all knew life would be hard. Instead of complaining and beating ourselves up about it, we can choose to accept the challenge with a smile on our faces.

Nothing good ever comes easy, so we should be happy that we have been presented with obstacles in life that can help us learn and grow.

Accept the good, the bad, and the ugly parts of your life. It will be worth it in the end.

Listed below are a few of our picks of the best funny quotes and sayings that will make you laugh out loud and remind you to never give up. Good things come to those who remain positive.

Funny Quotes About Bettering Yourself

1. "I know I'm a handful but that's why you got two hands." —Unknown

2. "I am currently under construction. Thank you for your patience." —Unknown

3. "You can't make everyone happy. You're not an avocado." —Unknown

4. "Embrace the glorious mess that you are." —Elizabeth Gilbert

5. "Taking naps sounds so childish. I prefer to call them horizontal life pauses." —Unknown

6. "I am presently experiencing life at a rate of several WTFs per hour." —Unknown

7. "I tried to be normal once. Worst two minutes of my life. —Unknown

8. "Of course I talk to myself. Sometimes I need expert advice." —Unknown

9. "I won't quit but I will cuss the whole time." —Unknown

10. "If at first you don't succeed, fix your ponytail, and try again." —Unknown

11. "Some days I amaze myself. Other days I put my keys in the fridge." —Unknown

12. "I made a huge to-do list for today. I just can't figure out who's going to do it." —Unknown

13. "If I cut you off, chances are, you handed me the scissors." —Unknown

14. "Please cancel my subscription to your issues." —Unknown

15. "If size really mattered, the elephant would be the king of the jungle." —Unknown

16. "'You attract what you fear.' Oh my God, I'm scared of $10.6 Billion." —Unknown

17. "When life puts you in tough situations, don't say why me? Just say try me!" —Unknown

18. "If you stumble, make it part of the dance." —Unknown

Funny Quotes About Life's Ups and Downs

19. "Every time you are able to find humor in a difficult situation, you win." —Unknown

20. "One day you're the best thing since sliced bread. The next, you're the toast." —Unknown

21. "Some days, I can conquer the world. Other days, it takes me three hours to convince myself to shower." —Unknown

22. "Life status: currently holding it all together with one bobby pin." —Unknown

23. "Life is the art of drawing without an eraser." —Unknown

24. "If you fall, I'll be there." —Floor

25. "When one door closes, another opens. Or you can open the closed door. That's how doors work." —Unknown

26. "Story of my life: I knew better but I did it anyway." —Unknown

Short Funny Quotes About Life

27. "It will never be perfect. Make it work." —Life

28. "Just wing it. Life, eyeliner, everything." —Unknown

29. "Hold on, I've gotta overthink about it." —Unknown

30. "My alone time is sometimes for your safety." —Unknown

31. "Life is too short for fake butter, cheese, or people." —Unknown

32. "Life would be tragic if it weren't funny." —Stephen Hawking

33. "A clean house is a sign of a wasted life." —Unknown

34. "My life feels like a test I didn't study for." —Unknown

35. "Dear Life: will you at least start using lube?" —Unknown

36. "Be happy, it drives people crazy." —Unknown

Funny Phrases & Sayings About Life

37. "Some days you eat salads and go to the gym, some days you eat cupcakes and refuse to put on pants. Its called balance." —Unknown​

38. "Live your life. Take chances. Be crazy. Don't wait. Because right now is the oldest you've ever been and the youngest you'll be ever again." —Unknown

39. "The best things in life will either make you fat, drunk, or pregnant." —Unknown

40. "I never knew a single noise could actually drive a person insane, but then I had kids and realized all things really are possible." —Unknown

41. "And then I thought to myself, 'what's the point of cleaning if my family is going to keep living here?'" —Unknown

42. "No matter how big a hammer you use, you can't pound common sense into stupid people." —Unknown​

43. "Being an adult is like folding a fitted sheet. No one really knows how." —Unknown

44. "To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone. —Reba McEntire

45. "Laughter is the shock absorber that eases the blow of life." —Unknown

46. "You can't be sad when you're holding a cupcake." —Unknown

47. "Life is a one time offer, use it well." —Unknown

48. "Life is not a fairytale. If you lose your shoe at midnight, you're drunk." —Unknown

49. "Don't be sad, because sad spelled backwards is das, and das not good." —Unknown

50. "Life was much easier when apple and blackberry were just fruits." —Unknown​

Alexis George is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, quotes, and relationship topics.