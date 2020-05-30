The 50 Best Funny Quotes To Share With Your Most Hilarious Friends

Because life would be so boring without laughter.

Need some funny quotes to make your friends laugh? Laughing is the best way to get your day started.

For me having a good dose of humor gives me an extra boost of positivity. If I'm in a sour mood before work, I listen to Amy Schumer's raunchy in your face humor. If I still feel a little down. I search YouTube to find new hilarious video clips.

There is just something about getting a good laugh. Getting a chuckle can really balance your mood. It can add just enough joy in your day to get over any slumps.

That's right, I am implying that funny quotes can save your day.

They can be a fantastic way to lift your mood and bring a little sunshine to your life.

Just having humor in our lives can be a major stress reliever. By looking at the silly side of things, you can make difficult situations easier to deal with.

Let's say you're at a party. You don't know anyone there. You're feeling extremely out of place because everyone seems to know each other. You're not sure how to start a conversation with people that are there.

With these best funny quotes at your disposal, you won't have an awkward silence. Funny quotes will help you break the ice on any occasion. It helps make an awkward moment better. Laughter heals better than any medicine could.

Showing off your sense of humor can be something that enables you to connect with others.

"Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine." — Lord Byron

The potential benefits to be reaped from fun quotes are endless. Who knows, maybe showing the perfect funny quote to your boss will help you get a promotion.

We have funny quotes to help you get through your day. These quotes argue valid points on why carrots can be a health risk, may make you think twice about becoming a vegan, and put a hilarious spin on how to curse like a lady.

When you share these fun quotes with your BFFs, they're bound to cause fits of laughter, and laughter is the best medicine, right?

Here are 50 of the best funny quotes that are guaranteed to put a smile on your face!

1. Trying to understand certain people.

"I"m trying to see things from your point of view, but I can't stick my head that far up my a—."

2. A lady always enunciates.

"I do not spew profanities. I enunciate them clearly, like a f—ing lady."

3. Don't let anyone glide all over you.

"Once you let mo-fos slide, they start to think they can ice skate."

4. There are many people in desperate need of high-fives.

"Some people just need a high-five. In the face. With a chair."

5. The fear is real.

"I almost gave a f—k. Scared the sh— out of myself."

6. Minions always tell it like it is.

"Dear haters, I couldn't help but notice that 'awesome' ends with 'me' and 'ugly' starts with 'u'."

7. It's safer to stick to old habits.

"I choked on a carrot this afternoon, and all I could think was 'I bet a donut wouldn't have done this to me.'"

8. It's the best kind of exercise.

"My favorite exercise is a cross between a lunge and a crunch ... I call it lunch."

9. You need time to recharge.

"I am not lazy I am on energy saving mode."

10. I bet guys can't do this!

"I hate men who say girls are 'weak.' Excuse me, but can you bleed for seven days straight and not die? I don't think so."

11. It sounds perfectly normal to me.

"It sure is strange that after Tuesday the rest of the week spells WTF."

12. Getting laid can begin lives, have you gotten yours today?

"My great-grandma started giggling at a barbecue, and when I asked what's funny, she said, "Everyone here is alive because I got laid."

13. Darn right my kids better than yours.

"Farts are like children, I'm proud of mine and disgusted by yours."

14. It helps to plan a few steps ahead.

"Your life can't fall apart if you never had it together."

15. What nagging actually is.

"You call it 'nagging'. I call it, 'Listen to what I f**king said the first time."

16. Inner beauty has never been this easily achievable.

"Maybe you should eat some makeup so you can be pretty on the inside too."

17. The throne awaits.

"Yes, I know there is a real special place in Hell for me. It is called a throne."

18. You know what we're talking about.

"The look you give your friend when the teacher says find a partner."

19. The best advice anyone could ever give.

"Always be yourself, unless you can be Beyonce then always be Beyonce."

20. I find it funny that this quote says.

"You know a girl is mad when she starts off her sentence saying 'I just find it funny how' bc there's a 99.9% chance she did not find it funny."

21. Rules to live by.

"Never do the same mistake twice. Unless he's hot."

22. The best the packages are always expensive.

"I've decided I'm not old. I'm 25 plus shipping and handling."

23. It's a perfect day to get a little crazy.

"It's a beautiful day, I think I'll skip my meds and stir things up a bit."

24. I need 50% off my ice-cream and free chocolate, please.

"They should put prizes in your Tampax box. Your period sucks, but here's a 50% off ice-cream you cranky b—."

25. When you finally come to an important realization.

"I thought I was in a bad mood but it's been a few years so I guess this is who I am now."

26. Rule your Queendom with an iron fist.

"What's a queen without her king? Well, historically speaking, more powerful."

27. This GPS will have you using a map.

"What if Gordon Ramsay voiced a GPS? 'Great job, you missed the bloody exit you f**king disgrace.'"

28. Happy Birthday!

"I eat cake because it's somebody's birthday somewhere."

29. Some people are always shady.

"You smell like hidden motives, get away from me."

30. The lesson of the day is to never be a know-it-all.

"My friend thinks he's smart. He said onions are the only food that make you cry. So I threw a coconut at his face."

31. Pay up or shut up.

"Me: I don't wanna go to work. Bills: b— better have my money."

32. Many men can't deny.

"Only trust people who like big butts...they cannot lie."

33. You should win an award for the best parent!

"Don't be so hard on yourself. The mom in E.T. had an alien living in her house for days and she never even noticed."

34. A lot of people can't pull off this look.

"It's that time of year where girls look really cute and fashionable in their flannel and I look like I've misplaced my ax."

35. We've all hide what we were really feeling sometimes.

"I walk around like everything is fine, but deep down, inside my shoe, my sock is sliding off."

36. I like to do it twelve times to make sure it really sinks in.

"I never make the same mistake twice. I make it like five or six times, you know, just to be sure."

37. The simple solution to when a door closes.

"When life shuts a door ... open it again. It's a door. That's how they work."

38. This would be the best way to stay safe.

"The more you weigh, the harder you are to kidnap. Stay safe. Eat cake."

39. I got my problems and I don't need yours.

"Hey, train wreck, this isn't your station."

40. Here is your inspiration to never give up!

"Yesterday I really wanted tacos. Now I'm eating tacos. Follow your dreams."

41. I'm funny and I know it.

"I try not to laugh at my own jokes but we all know I'm hilarious."

42. Some people need extra help.

"You're the reason this country has to put directions on shampoo."

43. You're doing the right thing by reading this article.

"Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth."

44. Right now I have fat that won't fall.

"Finally my winter fat is gone. Now I have spring rolls."

45. Being any kind of bird is too much hard work.

"I am not an early bird or night owl. I am some form of permanently exhausted pigeon."

46. My life goals.

"Life Status: currently holding it all together with one bobby pin."

47. You don't need any instruction to know that you slay.

"I'm sorry, I don't take orders. I barely take suggestions."

48. The man was only a rough draft to get to the masterpiece.

"First God created man, then he had a better idea ..."

49. Plants never did anything to anyone.

"Everyday, thousands of innocent plants are killed by Vegetarians. Help end the violence. Eat Bacon."

50. When you finally have everything spotless.

"I just cleaned everything from top to bottom, so now I'm gonna need everyone to stop living here."

