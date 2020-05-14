30 Sarcastic Quotes & Funny Memes To Live By Every Single Day

Good morning world! Your little ray of sarcastic sunshine has arrived.

Life shouldn't be boring. Comedy and humor not only help us get through difficult times in our lives, but they can also be a great source for words, sayings and sarcastic quotes to live by.

The most sassy quotes and funny memes can be the coolest life mottos, reminding you to live unapologetically.

They say laughter is the best medicine, right? Well, turns out, it can also be the best inspiration, too. From our favorite comedians and writers, to every corner of the internet, there are plenty of hilarious quotes for you to find inspiration.

Another great thing about humor is that it can be used for every type of life scenario. From work situations to relationships, funny quotes make life a little more bearable. A good dose of humor can be a great kick in the butt to remind us of our worth and keep us positive through tough times.

Pick a funny life quote and say it to yourself whenever you're feeling down. Comedic quotes feel less like a lecture and more like something our friends would say to us.

So, if you're in the market for some fabulous life inspiration, these 30 funny, sassy memes and sarcastic quotes are right up your alley.

It's all about embracing who you are and how you want to live your life, and, sometimes, a little funny can go a long way.

1. "I've reached that age where my brain goes from 'You probably shouldn't say that' to 'What the hell, let's see what happens.'"

2. "If you don't like me and still watch everything I do, you are a fan."

3. "Good morning, world! Your little ray of sarcastic sunshine has arrived."

4. "Sarchotic: When you're so sarcastic, people aren't sure whether you're joking or whether you're just crazy."

5. "I don't have the energy to pretend to like you today."

6. "Yes, I walked away mid-conversation. You were boring me to death and my survival instincts kicked in."

7. "Me after death: slams gates of Hell open, takes off shoes, high fives Satan. 'I'm home. What's the f***ing WiFi password?'"

8. "There's no 'we' in fries."

9. "Mom always said, 'If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all'. And some people wonder why I'm so quiet around them."

10. "No matter how bad it gets, I'm always rich at the dollar store."

11. "An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough."

13. "Be the reason someone smiles today... or the reason they drink. Whatever works."

13. "When someone says, 'Expect the unexpected,' slap them and say, 'You didn't expect that, did you?'"

14. "I don't care about my Prince Charming. Were the forest animals that clean?"

15. "Before having a kid, the most important thing to ask yourself is: 'Am I ready to watch the exact same cartoon on repeat for the next 4 years?'"

16. "I see all these moms who can do everything, and I think... I should have them do some stuff for me."

17. "Remember: if you can't say something nice, make it funny."

18. "If you have an opinion about my life, please raise your hand. Now put it over your mouth."

19. "Spend your life doing strange things with weird people."

20. "People are a-holes. Just make sure you're not the toilet paper."

21. "Be careful when you follow the masses. Sometimes the M is silent."

22. "Sleeping is my drug, my bed is my dealer, and my alarm lock is the police."

23. "Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth."

24. "When someone makes fun of you for being short, they're basically just saying that the worst thing about you is that there just isn't enough of you."

25. "I don't have X's, I have Y's. Like 'Y the hell did I date you?'"

26. "Flawsome: (Adj.) An individual who embraces their 'flaws' and knows they're awesome regardless."

27. "Lesson one: only trust people who like big butts. They cannot lie."

28. "Be a Fruit Loop in a world full of Cheerios."

29. "Keep your chin up. Otherwise, you are just looking at your breasts all day."

30. "When in doubt, remember FISH: F*** it, s*** happens."

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native who covers trending topics, pop culture and astrology.