An ex is an ex for a reason. It’s not surprising at all that a scorned ex-lover would have something negative to say about the love he lost.

Likewise, it’s no surprise that a famous family like the Kardashians would have exes coming out of the woodwork to discuss their relationships with the media.

Since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian split, he has slammed her multiple times in the media, but let’s face it — we are all sick and tired of his "Kim rants."

Kanye isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner ex who decided to speak out about one of the superstars publicly.

Here are 9 times the Kardashians’ exes have spoken out about them.

1. Caitlyn Jenner says she had 'bigger issues' with Kris Jenner.

When Caitlyn came out as trans after separating from her wife of multiple decades, she and Kris Jenner seemed to be taking it all in stride.

In a 2020 interview, Caitlyn shared that the breakup was not due to her gender change.

She said, “After 23 years, Kris and I went our separate directions. My identity, it was not a big part of us separating. There were so many other bigger issues out there.”

Caitlyn even took the blame for some of the issues at the end of the 23-year marriage.

She explained, “The only thing, I think, because of my frustration with myself, I might have been a little bit shorter with her near the end. But there was a lot of things going on.”

Everything seemed to be kumbaya, but it wasn’t always that way.

Back in 2015, Caitlyn sat down with Vanity Fair magazine where she laid out “the full story” of her and Kris’ split.

In a shocking confession, Caitlyn said, “A lot of times she wasn’t very nice. People would see how I got mistreated. She controlled the money … all that kind of stuff.”

2. Kris Humphries accused Kim Kardashian of not being 'real.'

Kris Humphries has been relatively quiet ever since his 72-day marriage to Kim Kardashian in 2011.

The long divorce battle that followed seemed unnecessary in light of the blink-and-you-miss-it union.

However, after his 2019 retirement, Kris attempted to clear up any misconceptions about his marriage to Kim.

In a blog post, he wrote, “I should have known what I was getting into.”

Kris continued, “There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100% real. When it was clear that it wasn’t working … what can I say? It sucked.”

“It’s never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that — with your friends, with your family…. But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it’s a whole other level. It was brutal.”

3. Reggie Bush says Kim Kardashian is 'smart.'

One of the earliest athletes attached to Kim Kardashian was Reggie Bush, an NFL player whom she dated on and off from 2007 to 2010.

Since the end of the relationship, Reggie has been an absolute gentleman when asked about his ex.

“We don’t keep in touch,” he told Us Weekly in 2020.

“She’s doing a great job creating a brand for herself, her and her family. I’m happy for ‘em … She’s very smart.”

Kanye could learn a lesson in maturity from him.

4. Ray J accused Kim Kardashian of selling their infamous tape.

R&B singer Ray J is the little brother of music superstar, Brandy Norwood. What he is arguably most famous for, however, is the sex tape featuring him and Kim Kardashian that was leaked fifteen years ago.

Ray J has been mum about how the tape saw the light of day, but in 2022, when "The Kardashians" featured an episode where Kim claimed there was an additional sex tape, he spoke out.

He later alleged that Kris watched the tapes and hand-selected it before orchestrating the sale — a claim she denies.

"I'm looking at somebody's mama lying. You go and try and crush my career, make me look stupid, when you know you was the mastermind, and then go out to dinner later and eat with your rich friends," Ray J said in a 28-minute Instagram live.

5. Lamar Odom says he still dreams about Khloé Kardashian.

Back in 2009, Khloé Kardashian married Lamar Odom after the pair dated for just a few weeks.

In a not-at-all-unexpected turn of events, she divorced him in 2015 after several infidelities and a drug overdose.

While appearing on "Celebrity Big Brother" in May 2022, Odom claimed that he dreamt about his "ex-wife" and said, "I miss her so much, I wish I could take that time back."

However, in June Lamar took a break from pining for Khloé to compare her with his former love interest, Taraji P. Henson.

He told Page Six, “I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does."

Lamar went on to say, “Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again."

6. Tyga takes credit for Kylie Jenner's fame.

In case you forgot — before Kylie Jenner began her relationship with Travis Scott, she, and the rapper, Tyga, had a controversial relationship.

Tyga had been with family friend, Black Chyna, prior to leaving her to be with Kylie.

Although Kylie and Tyga split in 2017, that didn’t stop him from talking about her after she moved on.

Since then, he has stopped by Nicki Minaj’s "Queen Radio" to take credit for all of Kylie’s success.

In that interview, he stated, “You’ve got to look at the before and after. She always had a platform, and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but, when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught.”

Though he sounded bitter, Tyga followed that statement by saying, “If we break up, we break up. We had a good time and kept moving, and we went our separate ways and we're both doing good.”

7. Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian's treatment of him is 'hurtful.'

Fans of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will recall Scott Disick’s toxic relationship with Kourtney Kardashian over the years.

The relationship seemed more like a parent and child than a couple.

Kourtney finally moved on from Scott and married musician, Travis Barker in April 2022.

Scott later said on the first episode of "The Kardashians", “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, like, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

Later Scott expressed the hurt he felt about suddenly being on the outside of the Kardashian family looking in.

"Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful. Especially when I don’t have another family to go to," he told Khloé.

8. Tristan Thompson's actions speak louder than his words about Khloé Kardashian.

After humiliating Khloe Kardashian over and over, Tristan had a baby with another woman behind Khloé’s back.

After the DNA test proved him to be the father, Tristan took to his Instagram to apologize.

He posted, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The cheater went on to say, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Somehow, no one believed he was truly sorry since this was the umpteenth time he has done the same thing to Khloé.

9. Blac Chyna has publicly slammed the Kardashians.

In the weirdest of circumstances, after Kylie Jenner “stole” Tyga from Blac Chyna, she went on to get into a short-lived relationship with Rob Kardashian and have a daughter with him.

As you might imagine, that relationship was a dysfunctional mess that ended in a civil suit against the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

The two went back and forth for months, with Chyna accusing him of revenge porn.

At a 2022 trial against his sisters, Chyna broke down while telling the court about the allegations.

"I was already public. I'm supposed to just not say anything and take it? I wanted everyone to hear my side of the story. He posted nudes of my entire body," she said, according to TMZ.

The star ended up losing the lawsuit and at last check, Rob and Chyna are still duking it out over the failed relationship and co-parenting their daughter.

Hopefully, everyone can move on and get along for the sake of the kids.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.